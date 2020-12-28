Music
Bad January, rock, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday, Snout Saloon, 13 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-4848.
Tuthill Music special guest Lara Elizabeth/JoeyD, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 715-861-3838.
String quartet from Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “A Wreath of Carols,” virtual Christmas concert, available at the orchestra’s website, cvsymphony.org. Free. Information: 715-832-6366 or cvsymphony.org.
“Local Color: A Celebration of Local Art and Music,” videos featuring Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians playing solos in front of a mural or other piece of public art. Episodes available on the symphony’s website (cvsymphony.org), Facebook page and YouTube channel. More information: 715-832-6366.
The Stand in the Light Memory Choir’s fall season virtual showcase, the choir’s You Tube channel: tinyurl.com/y3ds2e6m. Free. Information: standinthelightmemorychoir.org; facebook.com/SITLchoir.
“Tunes on Tuesdays,” one or two songs from each album recorded by UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program being uploaded at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 19 on the jazz program’s YouTube channel: tinyurl.com/y6xe9egd. More information: 715-836-4371; tinyurl.com/y5e3bcqy.
Theater
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” radio play, performed by local actors, available to view at greatesthits981.com and the website of the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, cvtg.org. 715-832-7529; cvtg.org.
The Menomonie Theater Guild production of “A Christmas Carol” radio play can be seen on YouTube: tinyurl.com/y29mfbgd. The video also is at menomonietheaterguild.org or on the Theater Guild’s Facebook page.
“Out of My Dreams, a Revue!” by UW-Eau Claire performers, streamed through Thursday. Tickets: $5 through $50. Information: tinyurl.com/y5u7keyb.
More to do
Conversations in Color Series: “Resolve to Resist,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. Moderated by Selika Ducksworth-Lawton and Ed Hudgins along with a panel of guests. Free. For tickets: tinyurl.com/y8lxlm2e. Information: pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Presented by Converge Radio 101.9 FM, Uniting Bridges, and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Virtual talk by author Janet Kurtz on her book “Northern Shores — Southern Borders: Revelations of a Bilingual Life,” 6-7 p.m. Jan. 5. Presented by the Chippewa Valley Museum. To register: tinyurl.com/y4cd3z7v. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Virtual exhibit to honor area women who fought for women’s voting rights, created by UW-Eau Claire faculty-student team, online at tinyurl.com/yyqsejxg.
Art
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Potters of the North 2020,” through Jan. 31, can be viewed virtually, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Rarely seen original paintings by Chippewa Falls native Hugh Mandelert, through Thursday. To view and purchase: tinyurl.com/y3f9zat4. Information: cvca.net or 715-726-9000.
“Up North,” virtual exhibit featuring watercolors by Robert Barfknecht, through Jan. 4, presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. To view the exhibit go to ecpubliclibrary.info/art/. Information: 715-839-5004.
“Patricia Mayhew Hamm — Abstract Expressionist Extraordinaire,” through Sunday, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists. More information: 715-832-2787; 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.