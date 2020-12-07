Music
Opera/Musical Workshop, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, streamed from Gantner Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center. To watch: tinyurl.com/ybh4ajhl.
UW-Eau Claire Singing Statesmen, 5 p.m. Saturday, streamed from Gantner Hall, Haas Fine Arts Center. To watch: tinyurl.com/ybh4ajhl.
Tonic Sol-fa, Shaun Johnson & the Big Band Experience, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, livestreamed. Presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To buy tickets: tinyurl.com/y28vvho7. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Team of Me album release celebration, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 715-861-3838.
Contingency, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Snout Saloon, 13 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-4848.
Broadcast of The Master Singers concert “Lessons and Carols 2018: The Huron Carol,” 1 p.m. Sunday, Wisconsin Public Radio News and Music Network, including 89.7 FM. Information: themastersingers.net; wpr.org. Selected performances by The Master Singers can be heard via the group’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The Stand in the Light Memory Choir’s fall season virtual showcase, the choir’s You Tube channel: tinyurl.com/y3ds2e6m. Free. Information: standinthelightmemorychoir.org; facebook.com/SITLchoir.
UW-Eau Claire Composition Studio recital, 5 p.m. Monday, livestreamed from Phillips Hall. To watch: tinyurl.com/yys3fwoy.
“Tunes on Tuesdays,” one or two songs from each album recorded by UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program being uploaded at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 19 on the jazz program’s YouTube channel: tinyurl.com/y6xe9egd. More information: 715-836-4371; tinyurl.com/y5e3bcqy.
“Local Color: A Celebration of Local Art and Music,” videos featuring Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra musicians playing solos in front of a mural or other piece of public art. Episodes available on the symphony’s website (cvsymphony.org), Facebook page and YouTube channel. More information: 715-832-6366.
Theater
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells,” Friday through Sunday and Dec. 18-19, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 12, 18; 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec 19. Masked performers and masks required for participants; limited tickets to allow for social distancing. Adult/senior $16; youth/student $10; ecct.store or 715-839-8877.
“A Christmas Carol: A Reading by Charles Dickens,” a one-person livestream production, by Nate Plummer, 7 p.m. Friday. $20. There are 100 device tickets available; stagedoorunlocked.com/dickens. Groups of 10 or more can email info@stagedoorunlocked.com.
Video release of Jerry Way’s production of musical comedy “The Cave Artist,” through Dec. 15. Donations appreciated. Information: Call Heyde Center for the Arts at 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Out of My Dreams, a Revue!” by UW-Eau Claire performers, streamed through Dec. 31. Tickets: $5 through $50. Information: tinyurl.com/y5u7keyb.
“Cinder-Elfa,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 19, 1 and 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 20, The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. $20 for adults, $15 for youth. Production will have live, socially distanced audience at 25% of usual theater capacity. Mask usage required of audience. 715-386-8409, ThePhipps.org.
More to do
Thursdays From the U: “And the Horse He Rode In On: Spectacle, Storytelling and Professional Wrestling,” 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, presented online by Jessica Wofford, part of weekly lecture series hosted by UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. To watch or more information: uwec.ly/Thursdays. Free and open to all. More information: 715-788-6244.
Colossal Fossils presents “Primitive Fishing,” filmed at Wausau’s Colossal Fossils Downtown Museum, 1-2 p.m. Friday, can be viewed via Zoom: tinyurl.com/y5l4rnm2. Presented by Augusta Public Library. 715-286-2070.
Conversations in Color Series: “Colorful Families: Interracial Parenting,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. Free. For tickets: tinyurl.com/yxt4rxfd; pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Moderated by Selika Ducksworth-Lawton and Ed Hudgins along with a panel of guests. Presented by Converge Radio 99.9, Uniting Bridges, and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Virtual exhibit to honor area women who fought for women’s voting rights, created by UW-Eau Claire faculty-student team, online at tinyurl.com/yyqsejxg.
Art
“Potters of the North 2020,” can be viewed virtually, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Winter Fine Art & Craft Faire, today through Dec. 14, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Rarely seen original paintings by Chippewa Falls native Hugh Mandelert, through Dec. 31. To view: tinyurl.com/y3f9zat4. Information: cvca.net or 715-726-9000.
“Up North,” virtual exhibit featuring watercolors by Robert Barfknecht, presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. To view the exhibit go to ecpubliclibrary.info/art/. Information: 715-839-5004.
“Our House is on Fire!” virtual tour of Foster Gallery exhibition, through Friday: tinyurl.com/y5z7sp5x. More information: 715-836-2328, fostergallery@uwec.edu.
“First Nations Contemporary Art: Exploring the Native American Experience in the Midwest,” through Dec. 13, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Patricia Mayhew Hamm — Abstract Expressionist Extraordinaire,” through Jan. 3, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists. More information: 715-832-2787; 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.