Music
Larry Heagle performing tribute to John Prine as fundraiser for Shell Lake Arts Center jazz camp, 7-8 p.m. today. To join fundraiser: tinyurl.com/kboag8p8.
Jerrika Mighelle and Lauren Anderson, concert as part of Pablo Streams series, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/yfusgbk6. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Tommy Bentz and Dan Israel, show to celebrate birthdays of George Harrison, Bentz and Israel, 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, livestream from Capybara Lounge in Minneapolis. To watch: tinyurl.com/1ccydthl.
Contingency, rock, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, The Snout Saloon, 13 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-723-4848
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, The Spillway, S225 McKay Ave., Spring Valley. Free. 715-78-5903.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-723-1266.
Video of “Outro Carnaval,” a song by Brazilian artist Paulo Padilha and featuring students and faculty at UW-Stout playing alongside musicians in São Paulo: tinyurl.com/25z9ogcm.
UW-Eau Claire student jazz combo performances from fall 2020, viewable on YouTube at tinyurl.com/4ueroshg or at facebook.com/uwecjazz.
More to do
International Mother Language Day Celebration, 6:30-8 p.m. today. Join with Google Teams. Information: Contact at Ann Vogl at voglan@uwstout.edu
“Abraham Lincoln: A New Birth of Freedom,” one person show by by Kevin Wood, presented via Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Register: website of Chippewa Falls Public Library, chippewafallslibrary.org. Information: 715-723-1146 or mrlincoln.com.
“The Faces of Lake Wisconsin,” virtual film, 7 p.m. Saturday. Part of “The Art of Film” virtual series, presented by Shell Lake Arts Center. Suggested donation: $7. To watch: facebook.com/shelllakeartscenter. Information: 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
Chippewa Falls Public Library’s Winter Storytime, stories, rhymes and songs posted every Tuesday and Friday to YouTube. 715-723-1146; tinyurl.com/yyhsgmjt; chippewafallslibrary.org.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library presents Baby/Toddler Storytime on Zoom, 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through March 30. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library presents Family Storytime on Zoom, 10-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through March 31. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids.
Menomonie Public Library presents Winter Session Virtual Storytimes, 10 a.m. Tuesdays through March 9. 715-232-2164, menomonielibrary.org.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
“More than just a Photo: Beaver Creek Reserve Photo Club Exhibit,” through April 2, with reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Folk Arts Festival, online through March 2, presented by the Chippewa Valley Museum. A range of daily presentations available for festivalgoers, including short how-to videos and live virtual workshops. To register: tinyurl.com/15ggqkvf. More information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Mettle and Mirth,” art exhibit presented by Chippewa Valley Museum and Artisan Forge Studios, through March 2, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Museum admission: Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“Clear Water,” graphic design exhibit on how racism manifests in everyday life by Melanie Walby, through Monday, Foster Gallery, UW-Eau Claire. Because of COVID-19, Foster Gallery is open only to UW-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff; a gallery video tour will be accessible to the public at tinyurl.com/y67k82ec. Virtual artist talk and musical performances, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18; a virtual panel discussion at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4. More information bulgeraj@uwec.edu.
“A Life of Curiosity & Expression — An Artist Remembered,” works by William Benson, virtual exhibit through March 8, presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. To view the exhibit go to ecpubliclibrary.info/art/. Information: 715-839-5004.
“Everything You Can Imagine is Real,” high school art exhibit, through April 25, third floor gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Of Eau Claire: Our Landscape,” art from Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Laurie Bieze Permanent Art Collection, through April 4, viewed virtually. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.