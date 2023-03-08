Music
There will be an open mic night from 6-9 p.m. on Monday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Bradley University Chamber Players will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in Gantner Concert Hall in UW-Eau Claire’s Haas Fine Arts Center.
There will be an open mic night from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire. Information: theoxbowhotel.com.
Unheard-of will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Gantner Concert Hall in UW-Eau Claire’s Haas Fine Arts Center.
There will be late night karaoke at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Two Rivers will perform from 5:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
There will be an open mic night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
There will be a UW-Eau Claire Choral Artist-in-Residence Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Gantner Concert Hall in UW-Eau Claire’s Haas Fine Arts Center.
UW-Eau Claire University Symphony Orchestra Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw is back playing standards for your dining enjoyment (requests accepted). He plays from 5:30-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie. For reservations call 715-235-2465.
Tyler Lustek will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Friday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
The Sixes will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. on Saturday at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Sue Orfield will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Shane Leonard with band Ben Lester, Jeremy Boettcher and Jon Sunde will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Racy D'lenes Coffee Lounge in Eau Claire.
Art
“Dimensions & Discovery,” art by Empty Walls Art, now until April 8 at the Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
High School Art Exhibit, now until April 23 in the Brady and Jeanne Foust Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Human,” now until June 25 in the Laurie Bieze Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Fabulous Florals & Fine Art” exhibit, March 16-19 in the James W Hansen Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“The Goddess Within” Sherry Hagen's art journey, now through March 29 at Acoustic Cafe-Menomonie, 102 Main St.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Hours: Tuesday 5-8 p.m., and every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 12-5 p.m. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
The new multimillion-dollar Chippewa Area History Center, 12 Bridgewater Ave. Chippewa Falls, housing the Chippewa County Historical Society Museum and Chippewa County Genealogical Society Research Library. Center Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Research Library Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Thursdays and Fridays. Information: 715-723-4399.
Waldemar Ager Museum and Research Library, 514 W. Madison, Eau Claire. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of each month. Information: agerhouse.org 715-598-1776.
Other
There will be a Toddler Tales event at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be a Little Movers storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be a Toddler Tales event at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be Toddler Storytime from 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be Preschool Storytime from 10:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be Preschool Storytime from 10:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be a Play & Learn for kids from 9:30-11 a.m. on Thursday at River Source Family Center in Chippewa Falls. Information: RiverSourceFamilyCenter.com.
There will be Preschool Storytime from 10:30-11 a.m. on Thursday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be live comedy at 7 p.m. on Thursday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
There will be Preschool Storytime from 10-10:30 a.m. on Friday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be Bingo starting at 7 p.m. on Friday at Columbus Hall in Chippewa Falls.
There will be live comedy at 8 p.m. on Friday at Loopy’s in Chippewa Falls.
There will be a Family Storytime from 10-10:30 p.m. on Saturday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.