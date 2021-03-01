Music
Brandon J. Acker, classical guitarist and specialist on early plucked instruments, speaking from 6 to 7 p.m. today as part of the UW-Stout School of Art and Design Speaker Series. To participate go to Microsoft Teams at tinyurl.com/3ztuuvzk.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, Island Resort & Casino, W399 Highways 2 and 41, Harris, Mich. Free. 800-682-6040, 906-466-2941.
“All Creatures Great and Small,” with the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild and musicians Humbird and The Nunnery, part of Pablo Streams series, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/1tgwe7wl. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
UW-Eau Claire’s First Fridays series: “Crossing Over: Musical Intersections,” works from the classical repertoire infused with elements from other genres, performed by UW-Eau Claire music faculty, livestreamed at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/2v6zku58. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
The Four C Notes, livestreamed tribute show celebrating the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. For tickets, which cost $25, go to tinyurl.com/2k4eo5l7. For more information contact Heyde Center at 715-726-9000 or cvca.net.
Tuthill Music, rock, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-861-3838.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, Land of 10,000 Streams Online Music Festival, 2:30-3 p.m. Sunday. To view: tinyurl.com/dhmbwcsw. Free; donations welcome.
Kaiged Acoustic, variety hits, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Jamie’s Last Resort, N10487 Highway G, York. 715-984-2426.
Video of “Outro Carnaval,” a song by Brazilian artist Paulo Padilha and featuring students and faculty at UW-Stout playing alongside musicians in São Paulo: tinyurl.com/25z9ogcm.
UW-Eau Claire student jazz combo performances from fall 2020, viewable on YouTube at tinyurl.com/4ueroshg or at facebook.com/uwecjazz.
Theater
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre production of “Seussical the Musical,” When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, The Lismore Hotel, 333 Gibson St. Eau Claire. $24 adults, $20 seniors (60+), $14 students (13-17 and college with an ID), and $10 youth (12 and under). Tickets and more information: ecct.org/tickets, 715-839-8877, or info@ecct.org.
More to do
Virtual panel discussion: “Fight Like Hell!: Redefining Incitement in the 21st Century,” 6 p.m. today, with JoAnne Sweeny, professor of law, University of Louisville; Eric Kasper, professor of political science, UW-Eau Claire; and Alan Bigel, professor of political science and public administration, UW-La Crosse. To view: tinyurl.com/2j7thh87.
Chippewa Falls Public Library’s Winter Storytime, stories, rhymes and songs posted every Tuesday and Friday to YouTube. 715-723-1146; tinyurl.com/yyhsgmjt; chippewafallslibrary.org.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library presents Baby/Toddler Storytime on Zoom, 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through March 30. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library presents Family Storytime on Zoom, 10-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through March 31. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids.
Menomonie Public Library presents Winter Session Virtual Storytimes, 10 a.m. Tuesdays through March 9. 715-232-2164, menomonielibrary.org.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
“Can I Sit Here?” art exhibit at UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, featuring five university alumni: Jacob Docksey, Claire Kayser, Tiffany Lange, Dustin Steuck and and Andy Wieland, 2017. Exhibit runs through March 29. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the gallery is not open to the public. A slideshow has been created, featuring work by university photographer Chris Cooper: tinyurl.com/w34mdy8f.
Handwoven tapestry by Susan Gangsei (Minneapolis); drawing and mixed media sculpture by Nicole Havekost (Rochester, Minn.); drawing, textiles and video by Fawzia Khan (Hopkins, Minn.); acrylic and mixed media on panel by Christopher Palbicki (St. Paul); and gouache and ink on Masonite by Susan Solomon (St. Paul), through April 3, The Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Gallery hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Extended hours: noon to 8 p.m. March 6 and April 3; and noon to 5 p.m. March 7. Information: 715-386-2305, ext. 103, or go to thephipps.org.
“Clear Water,” graphic design exhibit on how racism manifests in everyday life by Melanie Walby, through Satgurday, Foster Gallery, UW-Eau Claire. Because of COVID-19, Foster Gallery is open only to UW-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff; a gallery video tour will be accessible to the public at tinyurl.com/y67k82ec. With virtual panel discussion at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. More information bulgeraj@uwec.edu.
“More Than Just a Photo: Beaver Creek Reserve Photo Club Exhibit,” through April 2, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Folk Arts Festival, online through today, presented by the Chippewa Valley Museum. A range of daily presentations available for festivalgoers, including short how-to videos and live virtual workshops. To register: tinyurl.com/15ggqkvf. More information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Mettle and Mirth,” art exhibit presented by Chippewa Valley Museum and Artisan Forge Studios, through today, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Museum admission: Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“A Life of Curiosity & Expression — An Artist Remembered,” works by William Benson, virtual exhibit through Monday, presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. To view the exhibit go to ecpubliclibrary.info/art/. Information: 715-839-5004.
“Everything You Can Imagine is Real,” high school art exhibit, through April 25, third floor gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Of Eau Claire: Our Landscape,” art from Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Laurie Bieze Permanent Art Collection, through April 4, viewed virtually. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.