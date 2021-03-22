Music
Humbird, experimental folk/environmental Americana, and Alpha Consumer, concert as part of Pablo Streams series, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/9dd3nzsm. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Pianist Duane Shaw, playing requests, Jake’s Supper Club, 6:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Video of “Outro Carnaval,” a song by Brazilian artist Paulo Padilha and featuring students and faculty at UW-Stout playing alongside musicians in São Paulo: tinyurl.com/25z9ogcm.
UW-Eau Claire student jazz combo performances from fall 2020, viewable on YouTube at tinyurl.com/4ueroshg or at facebook.com/uwecjazz.
More to do
“Uruguayan & Argentinian Cultural Historical Highlights,” lecture by Conrado Bonilla, 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom, UW-Eau Claire program. To register: tinyurl.com/f44p4dxx.
“The Faces of… International Preview,” virtual film, 7 p.m. Saturday. Part of “The Art of Film” virtual series, presented by Shell Lake Arts Center. Suggested donation: $7. To watch: facebook.com/shelllakeartscenter. Information: 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org.
Chippewa Valley Museum: “Our COVID-19 Story: Reflections on a Pandemic Year,” presented by museum archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer, using community submissions to the Chippewa Valley COVID-19 Digital Archive, 6-7 p.m. March 30. Presented virtually. Can be seen live on the museum’s Facebook page or by pre-registering on Zoom at tinyurl.com/466vwajf. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“Collecting the Valley: Daily Life 50 years ago,” Zoom presentation, 6-7 p.m. today, presented by Chippewa Valley Museum. Curator of collections Diana Peterson will use photos and objects from museum collection to reflect on how life was different and how it was the same. To register: tinyurl.com/dpar3syf. More information: 715-834-7871, cvmuseum.com.
Recordings of Chippewa Valley Book Festival’s virtual presentations featuring authors Brit Bennett (Feb. 12) and Brandon Taylor (March 12), available on the festival’s website: cvbookfest.org.
Conversations in Color Series: re-airing of episode titled “Hmong in the Valley,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. With moderators Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton and Ed Hudgins along with a panel of special guests and experts. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/yrx6wmph. Information: pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Presented by Converge Radio 101.9 FM, Uniting Bridges and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Chippewa Falls Public Library’s Winter Storytime, stories, rhymes and songs posted every Tuesday and Friday to YouTube. 715-723-1146; tinyurl.com/yyhsgmjt; chippewafallslibrary.org.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library presents Baby/Toddler Storytime on Zoom, 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through March 30. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library presents Family Storytime on Zoom, 10-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through March 31. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
ArtsWest 42, annual juried art show presented virtually, through May 25, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
The following artists are showing work through April at artZ Gallery in Amery: Allison Kuhl, wood mosaic pieces; Dan Flory, bark-edged bowl turning; Joyce Halvorson, forged custom pieces from steel; Brian Hall, furniture from predominantly reclaimed material; Tin Cat Studio (Randy and Lisa Lee), photographs and custom frames; Ross Nordquist, hand-carved wood pieces; Clifford Manwiller, woodworking. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
“Can I Sit Here?” art exhibit at UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, featuring five university alumni: Jacob Docksey, Claire Kayser, Tiffany Lange, Dustin Steuck and and Andy Wieland. Exhibit runs through Monday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the gallery is not open to the public. A slideshow has been created: tinyurl.com/w34mdy8f.
UW-River Falls BFA candidates will present their Bachelor of Fine Arts degree exhibitions March 29-April 28 in Gallery 101 in the Kleinpell Fine Arts building. Artists are: River Breda of Eagan, Minn., pottery; Brooklyn Jenness of Owen-Withee images hung and projected as well as a hand bound book; Victoria Kosel of Cambridge, Minn., hand-woven photographic work; Haley Macklem of Roseville Minn., mixed media installations; Gabriella Mumo of St. Paul, illustrated and designed movie posters; Brittany Rutzen of Minong, oil paintings on broken ceramic tablets; Isaiah Shipp of River Falls, work from his self-authored comic Killer Cactus; Kallie Spooner of Owatonna, Minn., portraits and detail photos. Information: uwrf.edu/ART.
Handwoven tapestry by Susan Gangsei (Minneapolis); drawing and mixed media sculpture by Nicole Havekost (Rochester, Minn.); drawing, textiles and video by Fawzia Khan (Hopkins, Minn.); acrylic and mixed media on panel by Christopher Palbicki (St. Paul); and gouache and ink on Masonite by Susan Solomon (St. Paul), through April 3, The Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Gallery hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Extended hours: noon to 8 p.m. April 3. Information: 715-386-2305, ext. 103, or go to thephipps.org.
“More Than Just a Photo: Beaver Creek Reserve Photo Club Exhibit,” through April 2, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Everything You Can Imagine is Real,” high school art exhibit, through April 25, third floor gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Of Eau Claire: Our Landscape,” art from Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Laurie Bieze Permanent Art Collection, through April 4, viewed virtually. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.