Music
There will be an open mic night from 6-9 p.m. on tonight at The Plus in Eau Claire.
There will be an open mic night from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire. Information: theoxbowhotel.com.
There will be late night karaoke at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
There will be a Paint to Poetry (Slam) with live music from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at Artisan Forge Studios in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw is back playing standards for your dining enjoyment (requests accepted). He plays from 5:30-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie. For reservations call 715-235-2465.
Jason Dea West will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Sue Orfield will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Whiskey & Topaz at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
Andie Wyne will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Part Time Duo will perform from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday at The Red Mixer in Eau Claire.
Jason Dea West will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at The Tomahawk Room in Chippewa Falls.
Join CollECtive Arts for a Spring Concert at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Art
“Dimensions & Discovery,” art by Empty Walls Art, now until April 8 at the Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
High School Art Exhibit, now until April 23 in the Brady and Jeanne Foust Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Human,” now until June 25 in the Laurie Bieze Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“The Goddess Within” Sherry Hagen's art journey, now through March 29 at Acoustic Cafe-Menomonie, 102 Main St.
“Afterimage: The Artwork of Allan Servoss & Bruce Warren,” now until May 21 in the James W Hansen Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art of Isaac Redinger, Art of Priscillamae Olson,
now until May 10 at Acoustic Cafe-Eau Claire, 505 S. Barstow St.
Wisconsin ArtsWest 44, now until May 24 at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Hours: Tuesday 5-8 p.m., and every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 12-5 p.m. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
The new multimillion-dollar Chippewa Area History Center, 12 Bridgewater Ave. Chippewa Falls, housing the Chippewa County Historical Society Museum and Chippewa County Genealogical Society Research Library. Center Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Research Library Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Thursdays and Fridays. Information: 715-723-4399.
Waldemar Ager Museum and Research Library, 514 W. Madison, Eau Claire. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of each month. Information: agerhouse.org 715-598-1776.
Other
There will be a Little Movers storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be Toddler Storytime from 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be a Play & Learn for kids from 9:30-11 a.m. on Thursday at River Source Family Center in Chippewa Falls. Information: RiverSourceFamilyCenter.com.
There will be a Ukrainian Egg Art workshop from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Altoona Public Library.
Author and illustrator Jeanne Styczinksi will discuss her book and how she got into making maple syrup from 6-7 p.m. at Dragon Tale Books in Menomonie.
There will be Preschool Storytime from 10-10:30 a.m. on Friday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be Bingo starting at 7 p.m. on Friday at Columbus Hall in Chippewa Falls.
There will be a Family Storytime from 10-10:30 p.m. on Saturday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.