Music
“Cherry & Jerry — Women of Ragtime,” 6 p.m. today via Zoom, presented by the Chippewa Falls Public Library. To join program: chippewafallslibrary.org/event-calendar/. Information: 715-723-1146.
Open mic with Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
Sundae + Mr. Goessl, vintage jazz, concert as part of Pablo Streams series, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/375epbmz. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
First Fridays concert featuring UW-Eau Claire music department wind division, 7:30 p.m. Friday, livestreamed from Jamf Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence. To watch: tinyurl.com/d2rw6zzs. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“The Pullman Show,” live show on Facebook featuring music by singer-guitarist Jim Pullman, including requests, 8 p.m. Fridays; facebook.com/jim.pullman. Past episodes also available to view.
Pianist Duane Shaw, playing requests, Jake’s Supper Club, 6:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
UW-Eau Claire University Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, free streaming event through YouTube; tinyurl.com/5yza54zn. More information: facebook.com/UwecMusic.
Video of “Outro Carnaval,” a song by Brazilian artist Paulo Padilha and featuring students and faculty at UW-Stout playing alongside musicians in São Paulo: tinyurl.com/25z9ogcm.
UW-Eau Claire student jazz combo performances from fall 2020, viewable on YouTube at tinyurl.com/4ueroshg or at facebook.com/uwecjazz.
More to do
Chippewa Valley Museum: “Our COVID-19 Story: Reflections on a Pandemic Year,” presented by museum archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer, using community submissions to the Chippewa Valley COVID-19 Digital Archive, 6-7 p.m. today. Presented virtually. Can be seen live on the museum’s Facebook page or by pre-registering on Zoom at tinyurl.com/466vwajf. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“Black Men in White Coats: A Film Screening & Discussion,” part of “One Book, One Community” program by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Watch 80-minute documentary between noon Friday and noon April 5. Panel discussion highlighting topics raised in the film and answering audience questions will be at 6 p.m. April 7. Registration for film screening and the film discussion required. Register at ecpubliclibrary.info/onebook. Information: 715-839-5004 or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
Conversations in Color Series: “Asian Americans, Hate Crimes and COVID-19,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. With resident panelist Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton and host Ed Hudgins; guest panelists for this program are City Councilwoman Mai Xiong and Dang Yang from UW-Eau Claire Office of Multicultural Affairs. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/uparvvb4. Information: pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Presented by Converge Radio 101.9 FM, Uniting Bridges and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Chippewa Falls Public Library’s Winter Storytime, stories, rhymes and songs posted every Tuesday and Friday to YouTube. 715-723-1146; tinyurl.com/yyhsgmjt; chippewafallslibrary.org.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library presents Baby/Toddler Storytime on Zoom, 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through today. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library presents Family Storytime on Zoom, 10-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through this week. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids.
Recordings of Chippewa Valley Book Festival’s virtual presentations featuring authors Brit Bennett (Feb. 12) and Brandon Taylor (March 12), available on the festival’s website: cvbookfest.org.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
Shanxi Folk Art Exhibit, silk art including bags and scarves, Chinese traditional ink paintings, Chinese calligraphy, handmade and polished lacquerware, paper art, woodcut paintings and more. through Saturday, Artisan Forge Studios, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
ArtsWest 42, annual juried art show presented virtually, through May 25, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
The following artists are showing work through April at artZ Gallery in Amery: Allison Kuhl, wood mosaic pieces; Dan Flory, bark-edged bowl turning; Joyce Halvorson, forged custom pieces from steel; Brian Hall, furniture from predominantly reclaimed material; Tin Cat Studio (Randy and Lisa Lee), photographs and custom frames; Ross Nordquist, hand-carved wood pieces; Clifford Manwiller, woodworking. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
UW-River Falls BFA candidates will present their Bachelor of Fine Arts degree exhibitions through April 28 in Gallery 101 in the Kleinpell Fine Arts building. Artists are: River Breda of Eagan, Minn., pottery; Brooklyn Jenness of Owen-Withee images hung and projected as well as a hand bound book; Victoria Kosel of Cambridge, Minn., hand-woven photographic work; Haley Macklem of Roseville Minn., mixed media installations; Gabriella Mumo of St. Paul, illustrated and designed movie posters; Brittany Rutzen of Minong, oil paintings on broken ceramic tablets; Isaiah Shipp of River Falls, work from his self-authored comic Killer Cactus; Kallie Spooner of Owatonna, Minn., portraits and detail photos. Information: uwrf.edu/ART.
Handwoven tapestry by Susan Gangsei (Minneapolis); drawing and mixed media sculpture by Nicole Havekost (Rochester, Minn.); drawing, textiles and video by Fawzia Khan (Hopkins, Minn.); acrylic and mixed media on panel by Christopher Palbicki (St. Paul); and gouache and ink on Masonite by Susan Solomon (St. Paul), through Saturday, The Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Gallery hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Extended hours: noon to 8 p.m. April 3. Information: 715-386-2305, ext. 103, or go to thephipps.org.
“More Than Just a Photo: Beaver Creek Reserve Photo Club Exhibit,” through Friday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Everything You Can Imagine is Real,” high school art exhibit, through April 25, third floor gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Of Eau Claire: Our Landscape,” art from Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Laurie Bieze Permanent Art Collection, through Sunday, viewed virtually. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.