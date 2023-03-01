Music
There will be an open mic night from 6-9 p.m. on Monday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
There will be an open mic night from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire. Information: theoxbowhotel.com.
Garrett Evans will perform with his saxophone at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Phillips Hall on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
There will be late night karaoke starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Paul Bonstrom will perform from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Awaken the Giant and Silvertung will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Joel’s 4Corners in Chippewa Falls.
Duane Shaw is back playing standards for your dining enjoyment (requests accepted). He plays from 5:30-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie. For reservations call 715-235-2465.
Cathy Herdon will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Friday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Summit Blue will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at UME in Eau Claire.
Cass Magpie will perform from 8-10 p.m. on Friday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Jim Phillips Project will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday at The Mousetrap in Eau Claire.
Jeremy Boettcher Trio will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
The the UW-Eau Claire Wind Symphony and Symphony Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Gantner Concert Hall in Haas Fine Arts Center.
Contingency will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
The Lavender Project will perform at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Keith Daniel's Psycho Swamp Band will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at The Mousetrap in Eau Claire.
Art
There will be an art talk with Scott Von Holzen and Ray Kaselau from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Chippewa Valley Museum.
“Dimensions & Discovery,” art by Empty Walls Art, now until April 8 at the Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
“Drawing on Narratives,” now through March 12 in the Foster Gallery at UW-Eau Claire’s Haas Fine Arts Center, room 121. Information: uwec.edu.
“Tiit Raid” exhibit, Jan. 27 to March 12 in the James W Hansen Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“The Goddess Within” Sherry Hagen's art journey, now through March 29 at Acoustic Cafe-Menomonie, 102 Main St.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Hours: Tuesday 5-8 p.m., and every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 12-5 p.m. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
The new multimillion-dollar Chippewa Area History Center, 12 Bridgewater Ave. Chippewa Falls, housing the Chippewa County Historical Society Museum and Chippewa County Genealogical Society Research Library. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Information: 715-723-4399.
Waldemar Ager Museum and Research Library, 514 W. Madison, Eau Claire. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of each month. Information: agerhouse.org 715-598-1776.
Other
There will be a Toddler Tales event at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be a Little Movers storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be a Toddler Tales event at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be Toddler Storytime from 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be Preschool Storytime from 10:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be a Play & Learn for kids from 9:30-11 a.m. on Thursday at River Source Family Center in Chippewa Falls. Information: RiverSourceFamilyCenter.com.
There will be Preschool Storytime from 10:30-11 a.m. on Thursday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be a literacy event with B.J. Hollars from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at River Prairie Center in Altoona.
There will be a PJ Story Night from 6:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at Altoona Public Library. Information: altoonapubliclibrary.org.
There will be Preschool Storytime from 10-10:30 a.m. on Friday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be Bingo starting at 7 p.m. on Friday at Columbus Hall in Chippewa Falls.
There will be a Family Storytime from 10-10:30 p.m. on Saturday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.