Music
UW-Eau Claire student recital: Kayla Murray, voice, 7:30 p.m. today. To view: tinyurl.com/2v8c858e.
James Ignacio and Shane Leonard, concert as part of Pablo Streams series, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/krkmrbk3. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
UW-Eau Claire student recital: Brandon Roth, tenor, 7:30 p.m. Thursday. To view: tinyurl.com/2v8c858e.
UW-Eau Claire student recital: Brandon Becker, bassoon, 5 p.m. Monday. To view: tinyurl.com/2v8c858e.
Mudding Music Showcase, featuring music from Young Beezy, co-headlining B kupps, Ty Rello and Fangz, and more, 8 p.m. Saturday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. $5. 715-861-3838.
Video of “Outro Carnaval,” a song by Brazilian artist Paulo Padilha and featuring students and faculty at UW-Stout playing alongside musicians in São Paulo: tinyurl.com/25z9ogcm.
UW-Eau Claire student jazz combo performances from fall 2020, viewable on YouTube at tinyurl.com/4ueroshg or at facebook.com/uwecjazz.
Theater
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre production of “A Winnie the Pooh Birthday Tail,” musical, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 13 and 20; 1:30 p.m. Sundays, March 14 and 31; and 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. $16 adults, $16 for 60 and over, $10 ages 13-17 and college students with an ID. $10 for 12 and under; ecct.org/tickets, 715-839-8877, or info@ecct.org.
More to do
Virtual presentation by Brandon Taylor, author of the novel “Real Life,” 7 p.m. Friday. Presented by the Chippewa Valley Book Festival. To register for the free program: cvbookfest.org.
Conversations in Color Series: re-airing of Aug. 8 episode “Defund the Police?!.” 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. With resident panelist Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, moderator Adam Accola and host Ed Hudgins along with a panel of special guests. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/r8rcwzk. Information: pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Presented by Converge Radio 101.9 FM, Uniting Bridges and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
“Collecting the Valley: Daily Life 50 years ago,” Zoom presentation, 6-7 p.m. March 16, presented by Chippewa Valley Museum. Curator of collections Diana Peterson will use photos and objects from museum collection to reflect on how life was different and how it was the same. To register: tinyurl.com/dpar3syf. More information: 715-834-7871, cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Public Library’s Winter Storytime, stories, rhymes and songs posted every Tuesday and Friday to YouTube. 715-723-1146; tinyurl.com/yyhsgmjt; chippewafallslibrary.org.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library presents Baby/Toddler Storytime on Zoom, 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through March 30. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library presents Family Storytime on Zoom, 10-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through March 31. 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids.
Menomonie Public Library presents Winter Session Virtual Storytimes, 10 a.m. Tuesdays through March 9. 715-232-2164, menomonielibrary.org.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
“Can I Sit Here?” art exhibit at UW-Stout’s Furlong Gallery, featuring five university alumni: Jacob Docksey, Claire Kayser, Tiffany Lange, Dustin Steuck and and Andy Wieland. Exhibit runs through March 29. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the gallery is not open to the public. A slideshow has been created: tinyurl.com/w34mdy8f.
Handwoven tapestry by Susan Gangsei (Minneapolis); drawing and mixed media sculpture by Nicole Havekost (Rochester, Minn.); drawing, textiles and video by Fawzia Khan (Hopkins, Minn.); acrylic and mixed media on panel by Christopher Palbicki (St. Paul); and gouache and ink on Masonite by Susan Solomon (St. Paul), through April 3, The Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. Gallery hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Extended hours: noon to 8 p.m. April 3. Information: 715-386-2305, ext. 103, or go to thephipps.org.
“More Than Just a Photo: Beaver Creek Reserve Photo Club Exhibit,” through April 2, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Everything You Can Imagine is Real,” high school art exhibit, through April 25, third floor gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Of Eau Claire: Our Landscape,” art from Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Laurie Bieze Permanent Art Collection, through April 4, viewed virtually. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.