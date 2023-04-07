Music
There will be an open mic night from 6-9 p.m. tonight at The Plus in Eau Claire.
The Barnacle Presents: Summer Like The Season, Sweater People and Witch Hunter General. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. tonight at The Brickhouse in Eau Claire. Tickets are $10.
There will be a DJ and karaoke night starting at 9:30 p.m. tonight at Brother’s in Eau Claire.
There will be an open mic night from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire. Information: theoxbowhotel.com.
There will be late night karaoke at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Two Rivers will perform 5:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday at The Plus in Eau Claire
There will be a teenage open mic night from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at CollECtive Arts Center in Eau Claire.
There will be a DJ and karaoke night starting at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Scooter’s in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw is back playing standards for your dining enjoyment (requests accepted). He plays from 5:30-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie. For reservations call 715-235-2465.
The Nunnery, The Tom O’ Bedlam and Cap’n Seabeard will perform starting at 6 p.m. on Friday at Raw Deal in Menomonie. Tickets are $10.
Eggplant Heroes will perform from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday at Unity Spiritual Center of Eau Claire. Tickets are $15 at the door.
Cathy Herndon will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Friday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Taylor Ann Music and members of Six Figure Sunrise will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at The Red Mixer in Eau Claire.
Sad House Guest, Parker Reed and TLD and Pullstring will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday at The Mousetrap in Eau Claire.
There will be a traditional Irish music session from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday at Lazy Monk Brewing Company in Eau Claire.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday at Val’s Place in Bloomer.
Josh Gallagher Trio will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday at The Lakely.
Nuisance, Stare Across and Fear Not The Wolf will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Joel’s 4Corners in Chippewa Falls. Tickets are $10.
Lorin Divine and Jeff Jaworski will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Mabel Tainter’s Spirit Room in Menomonie.
Jackson Taylor will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Red Mixer in Eau Claire.
Bear Creek Band will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at VFW Post 305 in Eau Claire.
The Cragars will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
Part Time Dup will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at 1st & Goal Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
Sleep Signals will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
There will be a DJ and karaoke night starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at Scooter’s in Eau Claire.
Art
Wisconsin ArtsWest 44, now until May 23 at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
High School Art Exhibit, now until April 23 in the Brady and Jeanne Foust Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Human: Images by Mark Aumann,” now until June 25 in the Laurie Bieze Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art by Sherry Hagen, now through April 30 at Dragon Tale Books in Menomonie.
“Afterimage: The Artwork of Allan Servoss & Bruce Warren,” now until May 21 in the James W Hansen Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art of Isaac Redinger, Art of Priscillamae Olson, now until May 10 at Acoustic Cafe-Eau Claire, 505 S. Barstow.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Hours: Tuesday 5-8 p.m., and every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 12-5 p.m. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
The new multimillion-dollar Chippewa Area History Center, 12 Bridgewater Ave. Chippewa Falls, housing the Chippewa County Historical Society Museum and Chippewa County Genealogical Society Research Library. Center Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Research Library Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Thursdays and Fridays. Information: 715-723-4399.
Waldemar Ager Museum and Research Library, 514 W. Madison, Eau Claire. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of each month. Information: agerhouse.org 715-598-1776.
Other
There will be a Dabble Box open lab from 3-6 p.m. today at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be a Dabble Box open lab from 3-6 p.m.Tuesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
Author Jan Caroll will have a launch event for her new book of poetry “Self Portrait in Scraps of Paper” from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Artisan Forge Studios in Eau Claire. Books will be available for purchase.
There will be a Poetry Month open mic from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday at Dragon Tale Books in Menomonie.
There will be a PJ Story Night from 6:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at Altoona Public Library.
There will be Bingo starting at 7 p.m. on Friday at Columbus Hall in Chippewa Falls.
There will be a Dabble Box open lab from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.