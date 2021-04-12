Music
Otherwise, with special guests Via & Evernoir, rock, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Every Buddy’s Bar, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Tickets: $15–$20, available at tinyurl.com/28489wry. Information: 715-861-3838.
Open mic with Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Rumors on the River (Spring Flood Run), W3515 Highway 35, Maiden Rock. 715-448-2104.
Geoffrey Keezer & Gillian Margot, jazz pianist and vocalist performing for the Pablo Streams series, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/74f5m3ze. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
UW-Eau Claire music and theatre department student recitals, various times today through Monday, available virtually. To view: tinyurl.com/3bz3tnw7.
“The Pullman Show,” live show on Facebook featuring music by singer-guitarist Jim Pullman, including requests, 8 p.m. Fridays; facebook.com/jim.pullman. Past episodes also available to view.
Pianist Duane Shaw, playing requests, Jake’s Supper Club, 6:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Chippewa Valley Symphony virtual concert “Sharing Hope,” available at cvsymphony.org. Concert includes works by J.S. Bach, Bolzoni, Ole Bull, Grieg, Holst. 715-832-6366.
Video of “Outro Carnaval,” a song by Brazilian artist Paulo Padilha and featuring students and faculty at UW-Stout playing alongside musicians in São Paulo: tinyurl.com/25z9ogcm.
UW-Eau Claire student jazz combo performances from fall 2020, viewable on YouTube at tinyurl.com/4ueroshg or at facebook.com/uwecjazz.
Theater
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The Jungle Book” family dinner theatre, 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 30, 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 1, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. $15 for dinner and show. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
More to do
Dr. Ma Vang, keynote lecture at noon Friday as part of Hmong Heritage Month, UW-Eau Claire. The virtual talk will highlight key arguments and findings from her recently published book, “History on the Run: Secrecy, Fugitivity and Hmong Refugee Epistemologies.” Free. To join: tinyurl.com/3t6u9vx2.
Cultural Fest, formerly known as International Folk Fair, virtually Saturday through April 23; tinyurl.com/e38ks3r4.
Strut with the Chippewa Valley Stars, an evening of drag performances to raise funding and awareness of the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $10. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.
Conversations in Color Series: “Difficult Conversations on Race,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. With resident panelist Dr. Rod Jones and special guests. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/jhfz464u. Information: pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Presented by Converge Radio 101.9 FM, Uniting Bridges and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Chippewa Falls Public Library’s Winter Storytime, stories, rhymes and songs posted every Tuesday and Friday to YouTube. 715-723-1146; tinyurl.com/yyhsgmjt; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Menomonie Public Library’s Virtual Storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays through May 11 live on the library’s Kids Facebook Group page and recorded for viewing afterward. Information: 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Recordings of Chippewa Valley Book Festival’s virtual presentations featuring authors Brit Bennett (Feb. 12) and Brandon Taylor (March 12), available on the festival’s website: cvbookfest.org.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
57th Annual Spring Art Show, Sunday through April 30, original paintings, sculptures, photos, stained glass, mosaics, ceramics and other creative art forms, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. weekends. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Janet Carson: Artwork of a Master Teacher,” through June 13, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
ArtsWest 42, annual juried art show presented virtually, through May 25, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
The following artists are showing work through April at artZ Gallery in Amery: Allison Kuhl, wood mosaic pieces; Dan Flory, bark-edged bowl turning; Joyce Halvorson, forged custom pieces from steel; Brian Hall, furniture from predominantly reclaimed material; Tin Cat Studio (Randy and Lisa Lee), photographs and custom frames; Ross Nordquist, hand-carved wood pieces; Clifford Manwiller, woodworking. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
UW-River Falls BFA candidates will present their Bachelor of Fine Arts degree exhibitions through April 28 in Gallery 101 in the Kleinpell Fine Arts building. Artists are: River Breda of Eagan, Minn., pottery; Brooklyn Jenness of Owen-Withee images hung and projected as well as a hand bound book; Victoria Kosel of Cambridge, Minn., hand-woven photographic work; Haley Macklem of Roseville Minn., mixed media installations; Gabriella Mumo of St. Paul, illustrated and designed movie posters; Brittany Rutzen of Minong, oil paintings on broken ceramic tablets; Isaiah Shipp of River Falls, work from his self-authored comic Killer Cactus; Kallie Spooner of Owatonna, Minn., portraits and detail photos. Information: uwrf.edu/ART.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Everything You Can Imagine is Real,” high school art exhibit, through April 25, third floor gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
“Collecting the Valley: The Lure of Fishing, 6-7 p.m. April 20, via Zoom; presented by the Chippewa Valley Museum. Curator of collections Diana Peterson will present on different types of fishing lures, the collectability of lures, and how to make your own bait. $10. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.