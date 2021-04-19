Music
Evan Williams “Sound an Alarm” Convocation, virtual concert that’s part of the UW-River Falls Commissioned Composer Program, 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, at 11 a.m. Zoom link: https://uwrf-edu.zoom.us/j/82217163693; meeting ID: 822 1716 3693. Information: 715-425-3183.
Open mic with Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
Singer-songwriter Ben Shaw, singer-songwriter Greg Gilbertson, modern folk-rock-county group the Dames, performing for the Pablo Streams series, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/ycwv9c8d. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Eau Claire Jazz Festival virtual concert: Taipei Professional Orchestra from Taiwan, 7 p.m. Thursday; eauclairejazz.com, 715-836-4092.
Eau Claire Jazz Festival virtual concert: “A Night With Local Legends,” with Sean Carey, Sue Orfield, Jeremy Boettcher and Josh Gallagher and the UW-Eau Claire Jazz Ensemble I. $10 per household; eauclairejazz.com, 715-836-4092.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dick’s Chalet, 17415 Highway X, Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-726-1303.
Virginia Steel, variety, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, VFW Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom St., Eau Claire. 715-832-3528.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, “1000 Reasons” CD release livestream, 1 p.m. Sunday, The Big River Theater, 121 S. Main St., Alma. 608-685-4002.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Rumors, 1544 Commercial St., Bangor. Free. 608-451-0030.
Kaiged Acoustic, variety hits, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Jamie’s Last Resort, N10487 Highway G, York. 715-984-2426.
UW-Eau Claire music and theatre arts department student recitals, various times today through Monday, available virtually. To view: tinyurl.com/3bz3tnw7.
“The Pullman Show,” live show on Facebook featuring music by singer-guitarist Jim Pullman, including requests, 8 p.m. Fridays; facebook.com/jim.pullman. Past episodes also available to view.
Pianist Duane Shaw, playing requests, Jake’s Supper Club, 6:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Theater
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The Jungle Book” family dinner theatre, 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 30, 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 1, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. $15 for dinner and show. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
More to do
UW-Eau Claire: Just Bag It Fashion Show, costumes from recycled, repurposed materials, with cash prizes, Submissions posted Thursday, voting through Sunday by liking pictures on Instagram. Information: tinyurl.com/ducsxjd2.
Cultural Fest, formerly known as International Folk Fair, virtually through Friday; tinyurl.com/e38ks3r4.
Hmong Heritage Month film night, a comedy, 6 p.m. Thursday. To view the film via Zoom: tinyurl.com/5yxdx4p4.
Conversations in Color Series: “Exploring ‘Cancel Culture,’” 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. With resident panelist Dr. Rod Jones and special guests. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/yuz44ecu. Information: pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Presented by Converge Radio 101.9 FM, Uniting Bridges and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Chippewa Falls Public Library’s Winter Storytime, stories, rhymes and songs posted to YouTube every Tuesday and Friday through April 30. 715-723-1146; tinyurl.com/yyhsgmjt; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Menomonie Public Library’s Virtual Storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays through May 11 live on the library’s Kids Facebook Group page and recorded for viewing afterward. Information: 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Art
The Charter Bank Art Show, work by students from Memorial and North high schools, through June 1, Chippewa Valley Museum. 715-834-7871, cvmuseum.com.
57th Annual Spring Art Show, through April 30, original paintings, sculptures, photos, stained glass, mosaics, ceramics and other creative art forms, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. weekends. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Janet Carson: Artwork of a Master Teacher,” through June 13, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
ArtsWest 42, annual juried art show presented virtually, through May 25, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
The following artists are showing work through April at artZ Gallery in Amery: Allison Kuhl, wood mosaic pieces; Dan Flory, bark-edged bowl turning; Joyce Halvorson, forged custom pieces from steel; Brian Hall, furniture from predominantly reclaimed material; Tin Cat Studio (Randy and Lisa Lee), photographs and custom frames; Ross Nordquist, hand-carved wood pieces; Clifford Manwiller, woodworking. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Everything You Can Imagine is Real,” high school art exhibit, through April 25, third floor gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
“Collecting the Valley: The Lure of Fishing, 6-7 p.m. today, via Zoom; presented by the Chippewa Valley Museum. Curator of collections Diana Peterson will present on different types of fishing lures, the collectability of lures, and how to make your own bait. $10. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.