Music
There will be an open mic night from 6-9 p.m. tonight at The Plus in Eau Claire.
There will be a DJ and karaoke night starting at 9:30 p.m. tonight at Brother’s in Eau Claire.
There will be an open mic night from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire. Information: theoxbowhotel.com.
The Confluence Jazz Band will perform from 7:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
The UW-Eau Claire University band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Gantner Concert Hall in Haas Fine Arts Center on campus.
There will be late night karaoke at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Knoll, God is War, Beyond Death and Dead Soul Symphony will perform at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Zymurgy Brewing in Menomonie.
There will be a DJ and karaoke night starting at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Scooter’s in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw is back playing standards for your dining enjoyment (requests accepted). He plays from 5:30-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie. For reservations call 715-235-2465.
Johnie & Frankie Music Fun Show, 6-10 p.m. on Friday at Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
Eggplant Heroes, a local Americana group, will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St. Cost is $15 at the door, and the event is open to the public. Desserts and beverages will be sold.
Cathy Herndon will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Friday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
UW-Eau Claire Symphony Band will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Gantner Concert Hall in Haas Fine Arts Center on campus.
Barstow Boot Scoot, 8-10 p.m. on Friday at Forage in Eau Claire.
Maxwell Strozzi and Peter Diedrick will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo will perform from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday at Munson Bridge Winery in Withee
Dylan Martinson will perform from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Red Mixer in Eau Claire.
UW-Eau Claire Wind Symphony will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Gantner Concert Hall in Haas Fine Arts Center on campus.
Impromptu will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Schofield Auditorium on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
Contingency will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
"Peb Yog Hmoob" live on stage w/ Vicky Yang, 8-10:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Virginia Steel will perform from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday at 1st & Goal Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
Nora O'Dea will perform from 10-11 a.m. on Sunday at Unitarian Society of Menomonie.
There will be a family open mic event from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
There will be a DJ and karaoke night starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at Scooter’s in Eau Claire.
Art
“What Were You Wearing” art display, 3-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Riverview Room at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
Wisconsin ArtsWest 44, now until May 23 at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Human: Images by Mark Aumann,” now until June 25 in the Laurie Bieze Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art by Sherry Hagen, now through April 30 at Dragon Tale Books in Menomonie.
“Afterimage: The Artwork of Allan Servoss & Bruce Warren,” now until May 21 in the James W Hansen Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art of Isaac Redinger, Art of Priscillamae Olson, now until May 10 at Acoustic Cafe-Eau Claire, 505 S. Barstow St.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Hours: Tuesday 5-8 p.m., and every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 12-5 p.m. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
The new multimillion-dollar Chippewa Area History Center, 12 Bridgewater Ave. Chippewa Falls, housing the Chippewa County Historical Society Museum and Chippewa County Genealogical Society Research Library. Center Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Research Library Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Thursdays and Fridays. Information: 715-723-4399.
Waldemar Ager Museum and Research Library, 514 W. Madison, Eau Claire. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of each month. Information: agerhouse.org 715-598-1776.
Other
There will be a Dabble Box open lab from 3-6 p.m. today at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be an author open house from 6-7 p.m. tonight at the Bloomer Public Library.
There will be a Dabble Box open lab from 3-6 p.m.Tuesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be a UW-Stout Faculty and Staff Reading from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Dragon Tale Books in Menomonie.
There will be an Adult Craft Club at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Altoona Public Library.
There will be a poetry reading from 2-3 p.m. on Friday at the Bloomer Public Library.
There will be Bingo starting at 7 p.m. on Friday at Columbus Hall in Chippewa Falls.