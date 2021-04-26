Music
Open mic with Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
CARM, featuring composer-trumpeter C.J. Camerieri, with musician-author Trever Hagen, performing for the Pablo Streams series, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/w5dbzp2. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Stand in the Light Memory Choir Music Legacies Virtual Showcase, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday, choir’s YouTube channel: tinyurl.com/4jh5zrx2. Free. More information or to donate: standinthelightmemorychoir.org; or go to the group’s Facebook page.
Virginia Steel, variety, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Fifth Element, a cappella, 6-7 p.m. Friday, Phoenix Park Amphitheater, Eau Claire.
Take That Back, with saxophonist Sue Orfield and woodwinds player Joan Hutton, livestream from Jazz Central Studios, 8-10 p.m. Friday; tinyurl.com/yur6fdyx. Information: sueorfield.com.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 9 p.m.- 12:45 a.m. Friday through Sunday, Shooting Star Casino, 777 S.E. Casino Road Mahnomen, Minn. Free; starcasino.com.
Take That Back, with saxophonist Sue Orfield and woodwinds player Joan Hutton, livestream, 5 p.m. Saturday, Dunsmore Room, Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. $20. Livestream through Twin Cities Jazz Festival and Crooners. For club performance or livestream: tinyurl.com/3m2ax6nr. Information: sueorfield.com.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit Saturday through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Streaming event in collaboration with the Chippewa Valley Museum’s “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley” exhibit, 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Featuring music from Billy Krause and Frank Montano, and a few words about the exhibit from Olaf Lind. Register to watch: tinyurl.com/yse9uafb. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Brown Hut, 2525 N. 110th Ave., Chippewa Falls. 715-835-5880.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, outdoors at Suncrest Gardens Pizza Farm, S2257 Yeager Dugway, Cochrane. 608-626-2122.
Flipp & Stumpt, rock 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. For ages 21 and older. $15. 715-861-3838 or Every Buddy’s Facebook page.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, VFW Club Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom St., Eau Claire. 715-832-3528.
“The Pullman Show,” live show on Facebook featuring music by singer-guitarist Jim Pullman, including requests, 8 p.m. Fridays; facebook.com/jim.pullman. Past episodes also available to view.
Pianist Duane Shaw, playing requests, Jake’s Supper Club, 6:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Chippewa Valley Symphony virtual concert “Sharing Hope,” available at cvsymphony.org. Concert includes works by J.S. Bach, Bolzoni, Ole Bull, Grieg, Holst. 715-832-6366.
Video of “Outro Carnaval,” a song by Brazilian artist Paulo Padilha and featuring students and faculty at UW-Stout playing alongside musicians in São Paulo: tinyurl.com/25z9ogcm.
Theater
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The Jungle Book” family dinner theatre, 6:30 p.m. Friday, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. All performances sold out. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
More to do
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Moving Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, the library, 400 Eau Claire St. Books, audiobooks, music CDs and DVD’s available. Information: ecpubliclibrary-info; 715-839-1648.
Group labyrinth walk for peace, 1 p.m. Saturday, Kinstone Labyrinth, S3439 Cole Bluff Lane, Fountain City. $5 per person. 608-687-3332, kinstonecircle.com/events/labyrinth.
Chippewa Falls Public Library’s Winter Storytime, stories, rhymes and songs posted to YouTube every Tuesday and Friday through April 30. 715-723-1146; tinyurl.com/yyhsgmjt; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Menomonie Public Library’s Virtual Storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays through May 11 live on the library’s Kids Facebook Group page and recorded for viewing afterward. Information: 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Recordings of Chippewa Valley Book Festival’s virtual presentations featuring authors Brit Bennett (Feb. 12) and Brandon Taylor (March 12), available on the festival’s website: cvbookfest.org.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
Go Paint! Chippewa Valley, weeklong Plein air art competition, Saturday through May 7 and Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. Participating artists will be painting within a 10-mile radius of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers between Augusta, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Durand and Nelson. To register, which is required: tinyurl.com/euz8pm9v. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The Charter Bank Art Show, work by students from Memorial and North high schools, through June 1, Chippewa Valley Museum. 715-834-7871, cvmuseum.com.
57th Annual Spring Art Show, through Friday, original paintings, sculptures, photos, stained glass, mosaics, ceramics and other creative art forms, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. weekends. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Janet Carson: Artwork of a Master Teacher,” through June 13, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
ArtsWest 42, annual juried art show presented virtually, through May 25, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
The following artists are showing work through April at artZ Gallery in Amery: Allison Kuhl, wood mosaic pieces; Dan Flory, bark-edged bowl turning; Joyce Halvorson, forged custom pieces from steel; Brian Hall, furniture from predominantly reclaimed material; Tin Cat Studio (Randy and Lisa Lee), photographs and custom frames; Ross Nordquist, hand-carved wood pieces; Clifford Manwiller, woodworking. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Everything You Can Imagine is Real,” high school art exhibit, through April 25, third floor gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.