Music
There will be an open mic night from 6-9 p.m. tonight at The Plus in Eau Claire.
There will be an open mic night from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire. Information: theoxbowhotel.com.
There will be late night karaoke at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Wisconsin Brass Quintet will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw is back playing standards for your dining enjoyment (requests accepted). He plays from 5:30-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie. For reservations call 715-235-2465.
There will be an open mic night from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Racy D’lenes Coffee Lounge in Eau Claire.
Matt Wahl and Jim Schuh will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Friday at Ritz on the River in Chippewa Falls.
Alaskan Airlines will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Friday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
First Fridays: Piano Quintets, 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire.
Mark Healey and Jim Schuh Duo will perform from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at Kyote's Den in Menomonie.
Dave BeBeau will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday at River Jams in Chippewa Falls.
Hannah Harder Group will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday at The Lakely.
Part Time Duo will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at The Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
Idyllic Reeds will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Matt Wahl and Jim Schuh will perform from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday at SandBar & Grill in Chippewa Falls.
Art
“Dimensions & Discovery,” art by Empty Walls Art, now until April 8 at the Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
High School Art Exhibit, now until April 23 in the Brady and Jeanne Foust Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Human: Images by Mark Aumann,” now until June 25 in the Laurie Bieze Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art by Sherry Hagen, now through April 30 at Dragon Tale Books in Menomonie.
“Afterimage: The Artwork of Allan Servoss & Bruce Warren,” now until May 21 in the James W Hansen Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Art of Isaac Redinger, Art of Priscillamae Olson, now until May 10 at Acoustic Cafe-Eau Claire, 505 S. Barstow St.
Wisconsin ArtsWest 44, now until May 24 at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Hours: Tuesday 5-8 p.m., and every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 12-5 p.m. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
The new multimillion-dollar Chippewa Area History Center, 12 Bridgewater Ave. Chippewa Falls, housing the Chippewa County Historical Society Museum and Chippewa County Genealogical Society Research Library. Center Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Research Library Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Thursdays and Fridays. Information: 715-723-4399.
Waldemar Ager Museum and Research Library, 514 W. Madison, Eau Claire. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of each month. Information: agerhouse.org 715-598-1776.
Other
There will be a “Get the Wiggles Out” event at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. today at Altoona Public Library.
Learn how to keep your brain healthy as you age from 2-3 p.m. today at the Bloomer Public Library.
There will be a “Menomonie in Motion” event at 5:30 p.m. today in Menomonie.
There will be a Little Movers storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be a “Get the Wiggles Out” event at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Altoona Public Library.
There will be Toddler Storytime from 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be a “Get the Wiggles Out” event at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Altoona Public Library.
There will be a Play & Learn for kids from 9:30-11 a.m. on Thursday at River Source Family Center in Chippewa Falls. Information: RiverSourceFamilyCenter.com.
There will be a “Get the Wiggles Out” event at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Altoona Public Library.
Rita Simon will share her impressions, poetry and photos from her recent visit to Antarctica from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday at Dragon Tale Books in Menomonie.
There will be a cooking demonstration with Inga Witscher at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Chippewa Falls Public Library.
Comedian Cal Murata will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
There will be Preschool Storytime from 10-10:30 a.m. on Friday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be Bingo starting at 7 p.m. on Friday at Columbus Hall in Chippewa Falls.
There will be a Family Storytime from 10-10:30 p.m. on Saturday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.