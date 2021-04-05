Music
UW-Eau Claire Viennese Ball, presented virtually, 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday. To view a livestream of the the event or order food: uwec.ly/vball2021.
UW-Eau Claire student recital: Noah Reedy, composition, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, available virtually at tinyurl.com/43c98x9w.
Charlie Parr, folk-blues as part of Pablo Streams series, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/74f5m3ze. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, The Spillway, S225 McKay Ave., Spring Valley. Free. 715-778-5903.
Chippewa Valley Symphony, premiering the virtual concert “Sharing Hope,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at cvsymphony.org. Concert includes works by J.S. Bach, Bolzoni, Ole Bull, Grieg, Holst. Free. Concert will remain available on the website following the premiere. Information: 715-832-6366.
Dance, with music by Ryan Herman, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Eau Claire Moose Lodge, 3606 Curvue Road. 715-835-6522.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, Sunday, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, VFW Club Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom St., Eau Claire. Free. 715-832-3528.
Bear Creek Band, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Rumors Bar and Grill, N9261 Highway C, Burr Oak (rural Mindoro). Free. 608-857-3436.
“The Pullman Show,” live show on Facebook featuring music by singer-guitarist Jim Pullman, including requests, 8 p.m. Fridays; facebook.com/jim.pullman. Past episodes also available to view.
Pianist Duane Shaw, playing requests, Jake’s Supper Club, 6:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Video of “Outro Carnaval,” a song by Brazilian artist Paulo Padilha and featuring students and faculty at UW-Stout playing alongside musicians in São Paulo: tinyurl.com/25z9ogcm.
UW-Eau Claire student jazz combo performances from fall 2020, viewable on YouTube at tinyurl.com/4ueroshg or at facebook.com/uwecjazz.
Theater
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic work, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. Tickets: $16 adults, $16 seniors (60+), $10 students (13-17 and college with ID), $10 youth (12 and under). 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Krishna Smaranam, by Natyarpana Dance Company, with traditional dance, music and costumes of India, 2 p.m. Sunday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $15 adults, $14 seniors, $7 youth. Tickets available at the door, but seating will be limited because of COVID-19 safety precautions. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.
More to do
Chippewa Valley Museum presents “Street Sign Semiotics: Eau Claire Wisconsin’s Namescape,” virtual program via Zoom by UW-Eau Claire geography professor Dr. Paul Paul Kaldjian, including preliminary findings from an analysis of Eau Claire’s 1,000-plus street names, 6 p.m. today. To participate in the question and answer session, register at tinyurl.com/2pcumtbe. Program also available live at facebook.com/chippewavalleymuseum. A few seats available at museum can be reserved by calling 715-834-7871. More information: cvmuseum.com.
UW-Eau Claire: “Robert Frost Celebration of American Poetry,” in conjunction with the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, English department and McIntyre Library, 6 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live. In celebration of the Schmidt Robert Frost Collection of rare works that has a home at UW-Eau Claire, individuals from the campus and community will read poems on a selected theme. Information: facebook.com/uweauclairealumni.
“Laughter is the Best Medicine,” four-course gourmet dinner and entertainment by the Looney Lutherans, 6 p.m. Saturday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Fundraiser for Heyde Center. $75 per person. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.
Panel discussion about the film “Black Men in White Coats,” 6 p.m. Wednesday. Registration required. Register at ecpubliclibrary.info/onebook. Information: 715-839-5004 or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. Part of “One Book, One Community” program by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
Seev Suab, an evening of poetry and storytelling, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, via Zoom. Hosted by UW-Eau Claire, part of a series of events in April to celebrate Hmong Heritage Month. Information: tinyurl.com/fw8hxkfw.
Conversations in Color Series: “Introducing the Transformation Project,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. Panelists are former city Councilman Berlye Middleton; and Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, vice president of Uniting Bridges and resident panelist. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/f5u79hhh. Information: pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Presented by Converge Radio 101.9 FM, Uniting Bridges and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Chippewa Falls Public Library’s Winter Storytime, stories, rhymes and songs posted every Tuesday and Friday to YouTube. 715-723-1146; tinyurl.com/yyhsgmjt; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Menomonie Public Library’s Virtual Storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays through May 11 live on the library’s Kids Facebook Group page and recorded for viewing afterward. Information: 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Recordings of Chippewa Valley Book Festival’s virtual presentations featuring authors Brit Bennett (Feb. 12) and Brandon Taylor (March 12), available on the festival’s website: cvbookfest.org.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
“Janet Carson: Artwork of a Master Teacher,” Friday through June 13, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
ArtsWest 42, annual juried art show presented virtually, through May 25, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
The following artists are showing work through April at artZ Gallery in Amery: Allison Kuhl, wood mosaic pieces; Dan Flory, bark-edged bowl turning; Joyce Halvorson, forged custom pieces from steel; Brian Hall, furniture from predominantly reclaimed material; Tin Cat Studio (Randy and Lisa Lee), photographs and custom frames; Ross Nordquist, hand-carved wood pieces; Clifford Manwiller, woodworking. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
UW-River Falls BFA candidates will present their Bachelor of Fine Arts degree exhibitions through April 28 in Gallery 101 in the Kleinpell Fine Arts building. Artists are: River Breda of Eagan, Minn., pottery; Brooklyn Jenness of Owen-Withee images hung and projected as well as a hand bound book; Victoria Kosel of Cambridge, Minn., hand-woven photographic work; Haley Macklem of Roseville Minn., mixed media installations; Gabriella Mumo of St. Paul, illustrated and designed movie posters; Brittany Rutzen of Minong, oil paintings on broken ceramic tablets; Isaiah Shipp of River Falls, work from his self-authored comic Killer Cactus; Kallie Spooner of Owatonna, Minn., portraits and detail photos. Information: uwrf.edu/ART.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Everything You Can Imagine is Real,” high school art exhibit, through April 25, third floor gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.