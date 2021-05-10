Music
Open mic with Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
Johnny Rogers “History of Rock n’ Roll,” lunch matinee noon Thursday and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Limited seating for Thursday show and sold out for Friday. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Bear Creek Band, “extreme” variety, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Northern Waters Casino, Watersmeet, Mich. Free. 906-358-4226; lvdcasino.com.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Schuetzy’s, 18985 Highway J, Chippewa Falls. 715-720-7008.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th, Ave., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-1266.
Tommy Bentz, solo acoustic blues-rock, 5-8 p.m. Friday, The Garage Bikes + Brews, 109 W. Cedar St., River Falls. 715-629-7086.
Tommy Bentz and Chris Silver, blues-rock, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Junior’s Restaurant & Tap House, 414 S. Main St., River Falls. 715-425-6630.
Uncommon Denominator, variety, 6 p.m. Thursday, patio of ClaireWaters Bar & Restaurant, 2106 N. Clairemont Ave. 715-514-5757.
Virginia Steel, variety, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday through Sunday, Happy’s, 1013 First Ave., Woodruff. 715-614-7039.
Chris Rosenau and Chris Porterfield, for Pablo Streams series, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/uc3am78b. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
UW-Eau Claire Voice and Choral Activities, performances by ensembles including Women’s Concert Chorale, Singing Statesmen, Symphonic Choir, Concert Choir and Novem Voce, can be viewed at facebook.com/UWECsings or the UWEC Choral YouTube channel.
“The Pullman Show,” live show on Facebook featuring music by singer-guitarist Jim Pullman, including requests, 8 p.m. Fridays; facebook.com/jim.pullman. Past episodes also available to view.
Pianist Duane Shaw, playing requests, Jake’s Supper Club, 6:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Chippewa Valley Symphony virtual concerts “Awakening” and “Sharing Hope,” available at cvsymphony.org. 715-832-6366.
Theater
“Ole and Lena Win a Cruise!” comedy, noon Wednesday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Sold out. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
More to do
“Health Effects of Climate Change,” 6:30 p.m. today, Zoom program by Patty Scott, a co-leader of the Eau Claire chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. For Zoom link and more information: chippewafallslibrary.org, 715-723-1146.
Chippewa Valley Writers Guild Virtual Writers Retreat Program: “Carson Vaughan presents “Distilling the Extra from the Ordinary: Writing and Reporting in Flyover Country,” 7 p.m. today. Free. To register, which is required visit cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”
“History of the Cobban Bridge,” parts 1 and 2, Zoom program by Chuck Nagle, founder of Cobban Bridge Preservation Inc., 6:30 p.m. May 18 and 25. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. For Zoom link and more information: chippewafallslibrary.org, 715-723-1146.
Chippewa Valley Writers Guild Virtual Writers Retreat Program: “Phong Nguyen presents “Building Strong Connective Tissue: Beyond Plot, Character, Setting and Theme,” 7 p.m. May 18. Free. To register, which is required, visit cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”
Confluence Dance Project, UW-Eau Claire annual dance concert presenting works by faculty, student and guest choreographers, presented virtually through Sunday. Tickets start at $5. Information: tinyurl.com/2j2mkumj.
Conversations in Color Series: “What is Ramadan?” 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/3vwsu8ue. Information: pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Presented by Converge Radio 101.9 FM, Uniting Bridges and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
Menomonie Public Library’s Virtual Storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays through today live on the library’s Kids Facebook Group page and recorded for viewing afterward. Information: 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Recordings of Chippewa Valley Book Festival’s virtual presentations featuring authors Brit Bennett (Feb. 12) and Brandon Taylor (March 12), available on the festival’s website: cvbookfest.org.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
“Paint IN,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Artisan Forge Studios, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Paint on a metal sculpture or a slab of stone, which will be added to the sculpture park and patio. Free and open to all ages. 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Artwork from the Chippewa Falls Middle School and High School, through Friday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000.
Artists featured through June 9 at ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery: Barb Tanner, jewelry; Sarah Hefty, jewelry; Nan Reinhardt, glass; Bonnie Hagen, watercolor and mixed media; Earl Duckett, nature photographs. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
The art of Go Paint! Chippewa Valley, virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, opens Friday, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The Charter Bank Art Show, work by students from Memorial and North high schools, through June 1, Chippewa Valley Museum. 715-834-7871, cvmuseum.com.
“Janet Carson: Artwork of a Master Teacher,” through June 13, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
ArtsWest 42, annual juried art show presented virtually, through May 25, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Exhibitions through May 22 in The Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson: textiles and soft pastels by Mary Pow, Minneapolis; nutcrackers and other wood work by Dwight Tangren, Plymouth, Minn.; paintings and mixed media work on paper by Minnesota fly fishing artists Josh DeSmit, Minneapolis, Charlie Forbes, (Afton, Minn., Ted C. Hansen, Minneapolis, and Jake Keeler, Minneapolis; and a group exhibition of work by artist participants in the 2020 What We Need is Here seminar series organized by The Phipps. Galleries hours: Monday through Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m.; extended hours 1-4 p.m. Sunday. 715-386-2305, ext. 103.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.