Music
Chippewa Falls Springfest, Friday-Saturday, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. Family friendly activities, exhibitors and live music including the following: Friday — Boogie & the Yo-Yoz, with Sage Leary, 7 p.m.; Sue Orfield Band, 4 p.m. Saturday — The Cragars, 7:30 p.m.; Chris Kroeze and his band, with Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.; Randy Adams, 5 p.m.; Visible Sound, 4 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Chi-Hi Wire Choir, 3:15 p.m.; Adams/LeBrun Trio, 2 p.m.; Evan Pingel, 1 p.m. Tickets and more information: springfestchippewafalls.com.
Mabel’s Community Celebration, free outdoor concert to thank the community for support during pandemic, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, outside The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. Events include artisan market, 2 to 8 p.m., music 4-10 p.m., with the bands Weapons of Brass Destruction, Ellie May and The Drysdales, Joyann Parker, and Em Menz and The Show. 715-235-0001, mabeltainter.org.
Open mic with Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
Bear Creek Band, “extreme” variety, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Lynda’s Lakeshore Resort, 1017 24½ St., Chetek. Free. 715-859-2916.
K & K of Kaiged Acoustic, variety with harmony vocals, 1-3 p.m. Friday, BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire, 5059 Stonewood Drive, Eau Claire. Free.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 8-11 p.m. Friday, The Spillway, S225 McKay Ave., Spring Valley. Free. 715-778-5903.
Tommy Bentz, blues-rock, solo acoustic, 5-7 p.m. Friday, Hop & Barrel Brewing, 310 2nd St., Hudson. 715-808-8390.
Derek Ramnarace, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
Virginia Steel, variety, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday through Sunday, R&R’s First & Last Chance, N5090 Highway 27, Black River Falls. 715-284-3121.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. Free. 715-210-4740.
Rock Creek Song Dogs, folk-grass, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Farm to Fork Retreat, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Bear Creek Alumni Band, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday, Roostertail Bar & Grill, 106 W. Main St., Durand. Free. 715-672-3640.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, VFW Club Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom St., Eau Claire. Free. 715-832-3528.
The Bear Creek Band, “extreme” variety, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-723-1266.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Menomonie Moose Lodge senior dances, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 720 19th Ave., Menomonie. Everyone welcome. Information: 715-235-3747.
UW-Eau Claire Voice and Choral Activities, performances by ensembles including Women’s Concert Chorale, Singing Statesmen, Symphonic Choir, Concert Choir and Novem Voce, can be viewed at facebook.com/UWECsings or the UWEC Choral YouTube channel.
“The Pullman Show,” live show on Facebook featuring music by singer-guitarist Jim Pullman, including requests, 8 p.m. Fridays; facebook.com/jim.pullman. Past episodes also available to view.
Chippewa Valley Symphony virtual concerts “Awakening” and “Sharing Hope,” available at cvsymphony.org. 715-832-6366.
More to do
“Dip Your Cupped Hands and Drink for a Long Time,” premiere of a short documentary about the music scene in Eau Claire and the effect investment in the arts can have on a community, streamed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by talk-back. Presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To watch: tinyurl.com/5fz883mn. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Third Ward Walking Tour, 6-7:30 p.m. May 25, presented by the Chippewa Valley Museum. Explore the history and architecture of the 3rd Ward Neighborhood led by UW-Eau Claire archivist Greg Kocken. Start location and other details will be emailed to registrants the Monday prior to the tour. Limited to 10 attendees. 715-835-7871 or email Angela at a.allred@cvmuseum.com to register or for more details.
“History of the Cobban Bridge,” parts 1 and 2, Zoom program by Chuck Nagle, founder of Cobban Bridge Preservation Inc., 6:30 p.m. today and May 25. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. For Zoom link and more information: chippewafallslibrary.org, 715-723-1146.
Chippewa Valley Writers Guild Virtual Writers Retreat Program: “Phong Nguyen presents “Building Strong Connective Tissue: Beyond Plot, Character, Setting and Theme,” 7 p.m. today. Free. To register, which is required, visit cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”
Conversations in Color Series: “The College Experience as a Student of Color” 7 p.m. Monday, virtually. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/42s3r6kh. Information: pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Presented by Converge Radio 101.9 FM, Uniting Bridges and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
Menomonie Public Library’s Virtual Storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays through today live on the library’s Kids Facebook Group page and recorded for viewing afterward. Information: 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Recordings of Chippewa Valley Book Festival’s virtual presentations featuring authors Brit Bennett (Feb. 12) and Brandon Taylor (March 12), available on the festival’s website: cvbookfest.org.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
The art of Go Paint! Chippewa Valley, virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Artists featured through June 9 at ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery: Barb Tanner, jewelry; Sarah Hefty, jewelry; Nan Reinhardt, glass; Bonnie Hagen, watercolor and mixed media; Earl Duckett, nature photographs. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
The Charter Bank Art Show, work by students from Memorial and North high schools, through June 1, Chippewa Valley Museum. 715-834-7871, cvmuseum.com.
“Janet Carson: Artwork of a Master Teacher,” through June 13, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
ArtsWest 42, annual juried art show presented virtually, through May 25, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Exhibitions through Saturday in The Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson: textiles and soft pastels by Mary Pow, Minneapolis; nutcrackers and other wood work by Dwight Tangren, Plymouth, Minn.; paintings and mixed media work on paper by Minnesota fly fishing artists Josh DeSmit, Minneapolis, Charlie Forbes, (Afton, Minn., Ted C. Hansen, Minneapolis, and Jake Keeler, Minneapolis; and a group exhibition of work by artist participants in the 2020 What We Need is Here seminar series organized by The Phipps. Galleries hours: Monday through Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m. 715-386-2305, ext. 103.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.