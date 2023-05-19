Music
There will be a Kid’s Music Hour at 10 a.m. on Monday at Racy D'lenes Coffee Lounge in Eau Claire.
There will be an open mic night from 6-9 p.m. tonight at The Plus in Eau Claire.
There will be a DJ and karaoke night starting at 9:30 p.m. tonight at Brother’s in Eau Claire.
The Master Singers will hold auditions from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Haas Fine Arts Center in Eau Claire. Sign up of the Master Singer’s website.
There will be an open mic night from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire. Information: theoxbowhotel.com.
The Confluence Jazz Band will perform from 7:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
There will be late night karaoke at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Thistledown will perform from 7:30-10 p.m. on Wednesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
There will be an open mic night from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday at Farm to Fork in Mondovi.
There will be an open mic night from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday at Dragon Tale Books in Menomonie.
Triple(t) Threat will perform from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at 200 Main Art and Wine in Eau Claire.
There will be a Teen Open Mic night at 6 p.m. on Thursday at CollECtive Arts in Eau Claire.
Mark Healey and Jim Schuh will perform from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at Max’s on the Lake in New Auburn
There will be Taylor Swift Eras Karaoke from 7-10 p.m. on Thursday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Kyle Elliott will perform from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Red Mixer in Eau Claire.
There will be a DJ and karaoke night starting at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Scooter’s in Eau Claire.
There will be live music from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday at Vino Cappuccino in Elk Mound.
Thistledown will perform at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Northwoods Brew Pub in Osseo.
Boettcher/Hecht Duo will perform from 7-9 p.m. on Friday at 200 Main Art and Wine.
Mark Healey and Jim Schuh will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Friday at Ritz on the River in Chippewa Falls.
Cathy Herndon will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Friday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Janny will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday in The Spirit Room at The Mabel Tainter in Menomonie.
Emm K will perform at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Bear Creek Band will perform from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at Dixon’s Autumn Harvest Winery in Chippewa Falls.
Austin Skalecki will perform from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday at Riverbend Winery and Distillery in Chippewa Falls.
There will be live music from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Vino Cappuccino in Elk Mound.
Duo Vivace will perform from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday at 200 Main Art and Wine in Eau Claire.
Mark Healey and Jim Schuh will perform from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday at Lynda’s Lakeshore Resort in Chetek.
Toaster Ghost, Nostromo and Outer Occult will perform at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
Nick Hensley will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Northwoods Brewpub in Osseo.
There will be a DJ and karaoke night starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at Scooter’s in Eau Claire.
Art
Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists Exhibit and Sale, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Vino Cappuccino in Elk Mound.
“Reflected Light: The Plein Air Art of GO Paint!” now through Aug. 6 in the Brady & Jeanne Foust Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Wisconsin ArtsWest 44, now until May 23 at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Human: Images by Mark Aumann,” now until June 25 in the Laurie Bieze Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Afterimage: The Artwork of Allan Servoss & Bruce Warren,” now until May 21 in the James W Hansen Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Hours: Tuesday 5-8 p.m., and every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 12-5 p.m. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
The new multimillion-dollar Chippewa Area History Center, 12 Bridgewater Ave. Chippewa Falls, housing the Chippewa County Historical Society Museum and Chippewa County Genealogical Society Research Library. Center Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Research Library Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Thursdays and Fridays. Information: 715-723-4399.
Waldemar Ager Museum and Research Library, 514 W. Madison, Eau Claire. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of each month. Information: agerhouse.org 715-598-1776.