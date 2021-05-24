Music
Clearwater Jazz & Art Festival, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, ClaireWaters Bar & Restaurant, 2106 N. Clairemont Ave. Music and author readings outdoors, including performances by Sweater People, Cathy Reitz Trio and FlowT. Convention Center Art Show will limit attendees to 60 people at a time, to comply with COVID policies. 715-514-5757; clairewatersec.com.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, 2452 8 1/4 Ave., Chetek. Free. 715-924-3105.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, W7652 U.S. 10, Neillsville. Free. 715-743-2444.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Roadhouse 25, 103 S. Highway 25, Wheeler. Free. 715-989-1021.
Bear Creek Band, 2-6 p.m. Monday, Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Brian Bethke, folk-rock, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
The Dweebs, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Ted’s Timberlodge, 26064 Highway M, Holcombe. 715-595-4424.
Josh White, singer-songwriter, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, the deck at Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
Joyann Parker, blues, 4-8 p.m. Friday, outside (weather permitting) Ombibulous Brewing Co., {span}1419 Winchester Way No. 8, Altoona. {span}715-318-7179.{/span}{/span}
Joyann Parker, blues, 3-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Eastbay Lodge, 27325 268th Ave., Holcombe. 715-595-6251.
K & K — Kim (Negus) & Kricket (Christy Serum) of Kaiged Acoustic — 12:30-3 p.m. Friday, Vino in the Valley, W3826 450th Ave., Maiden Rock. 715-639-6677.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Pokegama Lakeside Cantina, 840, 25 5/8 St., Chetek. 715-764-1212.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, MCB Bar and Grill, 9141 Highway 27, Cadott. 715-289-4826.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Grandpa Joe’s Trailside, E4102 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-9721.
Motherwind, Gnarcissus, Home Stretch, hard rock, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. $8 advance, $10 day of show, available at tinyurl.com/hxyv3e9a. Ages 21 and up. 715-861-3838.
Nick Anderson, solo, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jamie’s Last Resort, N10487 Highway G, Osseo. 715-984-2426.
Nick Anderson, solo, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Wissota High Shores Supper Club, 17985 Highway X, Chippewa Falls. 715-215-2981.
Open mic with Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
Open mic Night with Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6 p.m. Thursday, Farm to Fork Retreat, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. Free. 715-309-5238.
Rock Creek Song Dogs, folk-grass, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jeremiah’s Bullfrog Fish Farm, N1409 566th St., Menomonie. 715-664-8775.
Rada Dada, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, The Pioneer Grill & Saloon, E5699 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-9927.
Sean Jordan, singer-songwriter, 3-6 p.m. Sunday on the deck, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
Severio Mancieri, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Tommy Bentz, blues-rock, solo acoustic, 5-7 p.m. Friday, Hop & Barrel Brewing, 310 2nd St., Hudson. 715-808-8390.
Virginia Steel, variety, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday, VFW Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom St., Eau Claire. 715-832-3528.
Blue Tuesday Open Mic with Cerebral Skillet, 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays, Brickhouse Pub and Grub, 2233 Birch St. 715-832-6227.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Menomonie Moose Lodge senior dances, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 720 19th Ave., Menomonie. Everyone welcome. Information: 715-235-3747.
UW-Eau Claire Voice and Choral Activities, performances by ensembles including Women’s Concert Chorale, Singing Statesmen, Symphonic Choir, Concert Choir and Novem Voce, can be viewed at facebook.com/UWECsings or the UWEC Choral YouTube channel.
“The Pullman Show,” live show on Facebook featuring music by singer-guitarist Jim Pullman, including requests, 8 p.m. Fridays; facebook.com/jim.pullman. Past episodes also available to view.
Chippewa Valley Symphony virtual concerts “Awakening” and “Sharing Hope,” available at cvsymphony.org. 715-832-6366.
More to do
The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Carson Park, open noon-5 p.m. Monday, Memorial Day. Tickets: Adults: $3, children: $2, 2 and younger, Free. Information: chippewavalleyrailroad.org or the group’s Facebook page.
Chippewa Valley Writers Guild Virtual Writers Retreat Program: “40 In 40: Lessons From 40 Years of Teaching Condensed into 40 Minutes,” presented by Larry Watson, 7 p.m. June 1. Free. To register, which is required, visit cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”
Third Ward Walking Tour, 6-7:30 p.m. today, presented by the Chippewa Valley Museum. Explore the history and architecture of the 3rd Ward Neighborhood led by UW-Eau Claire archivist Greg Kocken. Start location and other details will be emailed to registrants the Monday prior to the tour. Limited to 10 attendees. 715-835-7871 or email Angela at a.allred@cvmuseum.com to register or for more details.
“History of the Cobban Bridge,” part 2, Zoom program by Chuck Nagle, founder of Cobban Bridge Preservation Inc., 6:30 p.m. today. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. For Zoom link and more information: chippewafallslibrary.org, 715-723-1146.
Conversations in Color Series: “George Floyd: One Year Later,” 7 p.m. Monday, virtually. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/3x9r3avr. Information: pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Presented by Converge Radio 101.9 FM, Uniting Bridges and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
“Transition to Perception,” exhibit featuring artwork of students in the Chippewa Falls High School AP Studio Art class, through Wednesday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Office: 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Eric Lee: Ignited Reality,” paintings in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood and others, Friday through Sept. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Artists featured through June 9 at ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery: Barb Tanner, jewelry; Sarah Hefty, jewelry; Nan Reinhardt, glass; Bonnie Hagen, watercolor and mixed media; Earl Duckett, nature photographs. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
The Charter Bank Art Show, work by students from Memorial and North high schools, through June 1, Chippewa Valley Museum. 715-834-7871, cvmuseum.com.
“Janet Carson: Artwork of a Master Teacher,” through June 13, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
ArtsWest 42, annual juried art show presented virtually, through today, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.