Music
Classic Country Jam with Bear Creek Boys, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. Free. All classic country pickers and singers invited to perform. Back line provided ... please bring your own axe. 715-597-1828.
{span}“Sleep, Perchance to Dream: Songs and Lullabies for Voice, Oboe, and Piano,” featuring series features Christa Garvey (oboe), Diana Cataldi (soprano), and Lori Cruciani (piano), streamed at 7:30 p.m. Friday from the Jamf Theatre. Part of the UW-Eau Claire music and theatre arts department’s First Fridays series at Pablo Center at the Confluence. To watch: tinyurl.com/ab334kfx.{/span}Tommy Bentz solo, blues-rock, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Forestville Vines, W8101 690th Ave., River Falls. Free. 715-426-5555.
Rock Creek Song Dogs, bluegrass-Americana, 4 p.m. Saturday, Suncrest Gardens Pizza Farm, S2257 Yaeger Valley Road, Cochrane. 608-626-2122
Kaiged Acoustic, variety hits, 1–4 p.m. Sunday, Vino Over the Valley, S2428 Highway 95, Arcadia. 608-323-8466.
“Something Old, Something New,” with musicians Peter Phippen and The Nunnery, and Chippewa Valley Writers Guild members Andy Patrie, Selika Lawton, Mike Paulus and Angela Hugunin performing songs and stories for Pablo Streams series, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/px72tzwj. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
UW-Eau Claire Voice and Choral Activities, performances by ensembles including Women’s Concert Chorale, Singing Statesmen, Symphonic Choir, Concert Choir and Novem Voce, can be viewed at facebook.com/UWECsings or the UWEC Choral YouTube channel.
“The Pullman Show,” live show on Facebook featuring music by singer-guitarist Jim Pullman, including requests, 8 p.m. Fridays; facebook.com/jim.pullman. Past episodes also available to view.
Pianist Duane Shaw, playing requests, Jake’s Supper Club, 6:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Chippewa Valley Symphony virtual concert “Awakening,” premieres at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at cvsymphony.org. Free. Concert includes works by Vivaldi, Nielsen: Florence Price, Tchaikovsky, Holst. 715-832-6366.
Chippewa Valley Symphony virtual concert “Sharing Hope,” available at cvsymphony.org. Free. Concert includes works by J.S. Bach, Bolzoni, Ole Bull, Grieg, Holst. 715-832-6366.
Theater
UW-Eau Claire music and theatre arts department present “The Threepenny Opera,” streamed performances 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday. For tickets: tinyurl.com/3tu9wnbs.
More to do
Confluence Dance Project, UW-Eau Claire annual dance concert presenting works by faculty, student and guest choreographers, presented virtually through May 16. Tickets start at $5. Information: tinyurl.com/2j2mkumj.
Conversations in Color Series: “It’s Not Funny: Racists Jokes & Humor,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, virtually. Free. To register: tinyurl.com/3vu6h685. Information: pablocenter.org; 715-832-ARTS (2787). Presented by Converge Radio 101.9 FM, Uniting Bridges and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
“Health Effects of Climate Change,” 6:30 p.m. May 11, Zoom program by Patty Scott, a co-leader of the Eau Claire chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. For Zoom link and more information: chippewafallslibrary.org, 715-723-1146.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
Menomonie Public Library’s Virtual Storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays through May 11 live on the library’s Kids Facebook Group page and recorded for viewing afterward. Information: 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Recordings of Chippewa Valley Book Festival’s virtual presentations featuring authors Brit Bennett (Feb. 12) and Brandon Taylor (March 12), available on the festival’s website: cvbookfest.org.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
Artwork from the Chippewa Falls Middle School and High School, Thursday through May 14, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000.
Earth Arts of the Upper St. Croix Valley’s 20th annual Spring Art Tour, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Brochure at tinyurl.com/wdra58kf; more information at earthartswi.org.
Artists featured through June 9 at ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery: Barb Tanner, jewelry; Sarah Hefty, jewelry; Nan Reinhardt, glass; Bonnie Hagen, watercolor and mixed media; Earl Duckett, nature photographs. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
Go Paint! Chippewa Valley, weeklong Plein air art competition, through Friday and Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. Participating artists will be painting within a 10-mile radius of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers between Augusta, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Durand and Nelson. To register, which is required: tinyurl.com/euz8pm9v. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The Charter Bank Art Show, work by students from Memorial and North high schools, through June 1, Chippewa Valley Museum. 715-834-7871, cvmuseum.com.
57th Annual Spring Art Show, through Friday, original paintings, sculptures, photos, stained glass, mosaics, ceramics and other creative art forms, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. weekends. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Janet Carson: Artwork of a Master Teacher,” through June 13, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
ArtsWest 42, annual juried art show presented virtually, through May 25, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.