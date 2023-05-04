Music
There will be an open mic night from 6-9 p.m. tonight at The Plus in Eau Claire.
There will be a DJ and karaoke night starting at 9:30 p.m. tonight at Brother’s in Eau Claire.
There will be an open mic night from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday at The Lakely in Eau Claire. Information: theoxbowhotel.com.
The Confluence Jazz Band will perform from 7:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
There will be late night karaoke at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at The Plus in Eau Claire.
There will be a DJ and karaoke night starting at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Scooter’s in Eau Claire.
Duane Shaw is back playing standards for your dining enjoyment (requests accepted). He plays from 5:30-9:30 p.m. every Friday at Jake’s Supper Club in Menomonie. For reservations call 715-235-2465.
Hemma will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Friday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
Whiskey Bitters will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at The Red Mixer in Eau Claire.
Thistledown will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday at The Mousetrap in Eau Claire.
There will be a Singalong with Laura Goetz and Shawn Muench from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Eau Claire.
Nick Foytik will perform from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday at River Bend Winery in Chippewa Falls.
Audacious A Cappella will perform a concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Schofield Auditorium at UW-Eau Claire.
Jeremy Boettcher Trio will perform from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday at The Lakely in Eau Claire.
The Flaming Doublewides Return will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Mousetrap in Eau Claire.
Jeff White will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Red Mixer in Eau Claire.
There will be a DJ and karaoke night starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at Scooter’s in Eau Claire.
Art
“Bringing to Light,” Bachelor of Fine Arts Senior Exhibition, now through May 14 in the Foster Gallery at UW-Eau Claire. For hours and information, visit tinyurl.com/4urs3xnm.
Wisconsin ArtsWest 44, now until May 23 at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
“Human: Images by Mark Aumann,” now until June 25 in the Laurie Bieze Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Afterimage: The Artwork of Allan Servoss & Bruce Warren,” now until May 21 in the James W Hansen Gallery at Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr. in Carson Park. Hours: Tuesday 5-8 p.m., and every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 12-5 p.m. Information: cvmuseum.com, (715) 834-7871 or email info@cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
The new multimillion-dollar Chippewa Area History Center, 12 Bridgewater Ave. Chippewa Falls, housing the Chippewa County Historical Society Museum and Chippewa County Genealogical Society Research Library. Center Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Research Library Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Thursdays and Fridays. Information: 715-723-4399.
Waldemar Ager Museum and Research Library, 514 W. Madison, Eau Claire. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of each month. Information: agerhouse.org 715-598-1776.
Other
There will be a Dabble Box open lab from 3-6 p.m. today at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be Lego club from 3:30-4:45 p.m. today at Altoona Public Library.
Learn about Civil War history from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Old Courthouse Museum and Jail in Durand.
There will be a Dabble Box open lab from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire. Information: ecpubliclibrary.info.
There will be chess club from 3:30-4:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Altoona Public Library.
There will be auditions for “Mary Poppins” from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.
There will be auditions for “Mary Poppins” from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.
Author Jerry McCauley will share stories from his 30 years as an international ferry pilot from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday at Dragon Tale Books in Menomonie.
There will be a poetry slam from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at Artisan Forge Studios in Eau Claire.
Max Garland will read from his new book at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Chippewa Falls Public Library.
There will be a PJ Story Night from 6:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at Altoona Public Library.