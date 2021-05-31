Music
Classic Country Jam hosted by the Bear Creek Boys, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. Free. All classic country pickers and singers invited to perform. Back line provided; please bring yer own axe. 715-597-1828.
Jim Pullman and Courtney Hartman, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, virtual concert as part of the Pablo Streams series. Free. To watch: tinyurl.com/2dfdn6uh. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787). pablocenter.org.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
The Adams/LeBrun Duo, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Vino Over the Valley, S2428 Highway 95, Arcadia. 608-323-8466.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Sidetrack Saloon (Good Neighbor Days), 112 W. Main St., Roberts. 715-749-3891.
Jim Stapley, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Tantric, Evernoir, Tuthill Music, hard rock, 6 p.m. Friday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Tickets: $15-$20; tinyurl.com/nc7x7pb8. Information: 715-861-3838.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Silvercryst Resort, W7015 Highway 21, Wautoma. Free. 920-787-3367.
Joe G., 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Joyann Parker, blues, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Waterside Bar and Grill on Lake Wapogasset, Amery. 715-268-5005.
Rock Creek Song Dogs, folk-grass, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Vino Cappuccino, N5734 U.S. 12, Elk Mound. 715-879-4157.
Ross Thorn, live music, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Late Night Jazz: Sean Carey Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, VFW Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom St., Eau Claire. Free. 715-832-3528.
Catya’s Trio, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Brewery Nonic, 621 4th St. W., Menomonie. 715-578-9078.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues rock, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Slippery’s, 10 Church Ave., Wabasha, Minn. 651-565-4748.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours, open by appointment at least 24 hours before you intend to visit: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“The Pullman Show,” live show on Facebook featuring music by singer-guitarist Jim Pullman, including requests, 8 p.m. Fridays; facebook.com/jim.pullman. Past episodes also available to view.
More to do
The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Carson Park, open noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day and on July 4. Tickets: Adults, $3; children, $2; 2 and younger, Free. Information: chippewavalleyrailroad.org, the group’s Facebook page, or 715-450-3330 during hours of operation.
Chippewa Valley Writers Guild Virtual Writers Retreat Program: “40 In 40: Lessons From 40 Years of Teaching Condensed into 40 Minutes,” presented by Larry Watson, 7 p.m. today. Free. To register, which is required, visit cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”
Chippewa Valley Writers Guild Virtual Writers Retreat Program: “‘Can I Pull This Off?’ And Other Questions That Drive Our Writing and Inspire Our Stories,” 7 p.m. June 8. Free. To register, which is required, visit cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”
“Romancing in the Chippewa Valley,” Zoom program by author Katie Mettner, 6:30 p.m. June 8. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. Information/registration: 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
“Hands of Peace,” virtual youth art production organized by local nonprofit BaredFeet, premiering at 6 p.m. Friday at facebook.com/baredfeetco. 715-497-3213.
“Meditations,” art by Allan Servoss, Monday through July 9, with artist reception: 5-7 p.m. June 10, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Eric Lee: Ignited Reality,” paintings in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood and others, through Sept. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Artists featured through June 9 at ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery: Barb Tanner, jewelry; Sarah Hefty, jewelry; Nan Reinhardt, glass; Bonnie Hagen, watercolor and mixed media; Earl Duckett, nature photographs. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
The Charter Bank Art Show, work by students from Memorial and North high schools, through today, Chippewa Valley Museum. 715-834-7871, cvmuseum.com.
“Janet Carson: Artwork of a Master Teacher,” through June 13, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” through Sept. 6; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.