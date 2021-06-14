Music
Northwoods Blues Festival: 3:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Chippewa Riverfront park, 20 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls. Gates open at 2 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. Performers include Curtis Salgado, Cash Box Kings, Howard Luedtke, Southern Hospitality, Toronzo Cannon, Ghost Town Blues Band. Parking free at city lots. Information: northwoodsbluesfest.com.
Northwood Blues Festival after party, 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Inside Straight with Bighorns on Friday, Harrison Street on Saturday. 715-861-3838.
Take That Back jazz quintet, doors open 6:30 p.m., concert at 7:30, gallery at Artisan Forge Studios, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Tickets: tinyurl.com/43pb3msp.
Chris Kroeze, country, 8 p.m. Friday, Lake Martha Days, Osseo; osseolakemarthadays.org.
Tuesday Night Blues online concerts, 6:30 p.m., viewable on Facebook, YouTube and at TuesdayNightBlues.com: Brian Naughton Band, today; Tommy Bentz Band, June 22.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Donald “Sarge” Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park. Free. Information: eauclairemunicipalband.org or the band’s Facebook page.
Menomonie Moose Lodge senior dances, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 720 19th Ave., Menomonie. Everyone welcome. Information: 715-235-3747.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, 2452 8 1/4 Ave., Chetek. Free. 715-924-3105.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues rock, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Tally’s Dockside, 4441 Lake Ave. S., St Paul. 651-429-2633.
Joyann Parker, duo, 7 p.m. Thursday, Enchanted Barn, 1543 6½ Ave., Hillsdale. 715-254-1557.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Sam Ness, live music, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Tommy Bentz, solo acoustic blues-rock, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Hopp & Barrel Brewing, 310 2nd St., Hudson. 715-808-8390.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Ted’s Timberlodge, 26064 Highway M, Holcombe. Free. 715-595-4424.
Poor Man’s Ridge, 7-11 p.m. Friday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Kaiged Acoustic, variety hits, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Over Flow Tavern & Eatery/Around the Bend Market & Gifts, N621 N. Bend Drive, Melrose. 608-488-2730.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Wayside Bar & Grill, 18091 Highway X, Chippewa Falls. 715-723-2777.
Ryan Howe, live music, 5 p.m. Saturday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues rock, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Johnnie’s Bar, 116 N. Main St., River Falls.
The Woodland Spring, live music, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Ranger Rudy, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Late Night Jazz: Shane Leonard Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Bear Creek Band, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Rumors Bar & Grill, 1544 Commercial St., Bangor. Free. 608-451-0030.
40 Fingers, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Nick Anderson, solo, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Eastbay Lodge, 27325 268th Ave., Holcombe. 715-595-6251.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Lake Hallie Golf, 110th St, Chippewa Falls. 715-861-5442.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Theatre
“Ripcord,” comedy, 7:30 p.m. June 16 through 19 and June 21 through 26, Red Barn Theatre, two miles northeast of Rice Lake at Highway 48. Reservations: 715-234-8301 or 888-686-3770. Arrive by 7:15 p.m. to claim your reservation.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre By Kids for Kids series: “Fee Fi Fo Fum: A Jack and the Beanstalk Musical,” 10 a.m., 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. All Seats $5 for general admission. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
More to do
Chippewa Valley Writers Guild Virtual Writers Retreat program by Amanda Skenandore: “Writing the Past,” 7 p.m. today. Free. To register, which is required, cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”
Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library annual meeting, 7 p.m., Monday, virtually over WebEx. Open to the public. To receive a WebEx invitation link email friendsofthelibrary@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. Information: 715-839-5004, ecpubliclibrary.info.
Party at the Park Storytimes, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through July 28, outside (weather permitting) at Chippewa Riverfront park. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. Also at the library’s kids’ YouTube Channel: tinyurl.com/ahnfzy7s. Information: 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Summer Storytime, 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through Aug. 12, Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Pre-registration required. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Family Storytime on Zoom, 10 a.m. through July 28, Baby/Toddler Storytime on Tuesdays, Family Storytime on Wednesdays. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Information/registration: 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids/storytime-online/.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Carson Park, open noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day and on July 4. Tickets: Adults, $3; children, $2; 2 and younger, Free. Information: chippewavalleyrailroad.org, the group’s Facebook page, or 715-450-3330 during hours of operation.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
“Recent Acquisitions: Gifts for Our Community,” Friday through Aug. 15, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Meditations,” art by Allan Servoss, through July 9, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Eric Lee: Ignited Reality,” paintings in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood and others, through Sept. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Artists featured through Wednesday at ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery: Barb Tanner, jewelry; Sarah Hefty, jewelry; Nan Reinhardt, glass; Bonnie Hagen, watercolor and mixed media; Earl Duckett, nature photographs. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Hands of Peace,” virtual youth art production organized by local nonprofit BaredFeet, on facebook.com/baredfeetco. 715-497-3213.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” through Sept. 6; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.