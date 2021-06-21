Music
Country Fest, Thursday through Saturday, with Kickoff Party on Wednesday for those who buy three-day passes, 24447 Highway S, north of Cadott. Headliners — Thursday: Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch, Oak Ridge Boys; Friday: Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Lauren Alaina; Saturday: Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Rhett Akins; Kickoff Party: Neal McCoy, Kentucky Headhunters. 800-326-3378; countryfest.com.
Tuesday Night Blues online concerts, 6:30 p.m., viewable on Facebook, YouTube and at TuesdayNightBlues.com: Tommy Bentz Band, today; Howard “Guitar” Luedtke and Blue Max, June 29.
Outdoor concerts at Shell Lake Arts Center: jazz faculty, 7 p.m. Wednesday; jazz campers, 5 p.m. Friday; jazz faculty, 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Virtual performance, Tribute to the Big Bands, can be seen on the arts center’s Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. June 30. Information: shelllakeartscenter.org/events/concert-schedule, 715-468-2414.
Chris Kroeze, country, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Music in the Park, Anderson Park, North Mill Street, Barron.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Donald “Sarge” Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park. Free. Information: eauclairemunicipalband.org or the band’s Facebook page.
Menomonie Moose Lodge senior dances, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 720 19th Ave. Everyone welcome. Information: 715-235-3747.
The Woodland Spring, Rock Creek Song Dogs, HOFF, 6 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix Park. Part of Sounds Like Summer Concert Series; volumeone.org/sites/concerts/events.
“Mixtape Live!” featuring a women’s trio performing styles including country, classic country, pop/rock, folk, showtunes and patriotic, various dates through July 12 at Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. 715-595-4227; paradiseshores4.com/events.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Thursday’s on Main, Clear Lake, Iowa. Free. 641-357-2159.
Rhythm Posse, live music, 6 p.m. Thursday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Bear Creek Band, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Robins Nest, 328 Goddard St., La Crosse. Free. 608-784-4847.
Blaine & Leah, live music, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Bluedog, 7-11 p.m. Friday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Nick Anderson, solo, 4-7 p.m. Friday, Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. 715-595-4227.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4-8 p.m. Friday, Pokegama Lakeside Cantina, 840, 25 5/8 St., Chetek. Free. 715-764-1212.
Chris Kroeze, country, 6 p.m. Friday, Pork-A-Palooza Food Truck Festival, Carver County Fairgrounds, 501 W. 3rd St., Waconia, Minn.; tinyurl.com/9h6c7myd.
Ross Thorn, live music, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Nick Anderson, solo, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jamie’s Last Resort, Osseo. 715-984-2426.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-10 p.m. Saturday and 4-7 p.m. Sunday, SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-723-1266.
53 North, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Late Night Jazz: Josh Gallagher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, The Chalet on Lake Wissota, 17415 Highway X, Chippewa Fall. Free. 715-723-1303.
Jim Nelson, folk-rock-bluegrass, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
The Way Up North Show, with the bands Young Beezy, DJ Vacay, Fangz, Bkupps, TRM3, Caesar Reddington, coheadlining King Myles, 8 p.m. Saturday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. $5, tickets available at tinyurl.com/2y9uhw38.
Joyann Parker Duo, blues, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Northwoods Brew Pub,50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
Everett Smithson Band, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Nick Anderson, solo, 3-6 p.m. Monday, Melody Mill Bar, Aniwa. 715-449-2000.
Sue Orfield, Dustin Degolier, Eric “Pedals” Thompson, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Brewery Nonic, 621 4th St. W., Menomonie. 715-578-9078.
Rock Creek Song Dogs, folk-grass, 6-8 p.m. Monday, ParkBeats series, Central Park, Osseo. 715-984-2445.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Theatre
“Ripcord,” comedy, 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, Red Barn Theatre, two miles northeast of Rice Lake at Highway 48. Reservations: 715-234-8301 or 888-686-3770. Arrive by 7:15 p.m. to claim your reservation.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Treasure Island,” based on Robert Louis Stevenson novel, 10 a.m., 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. today, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. All seats $5 for general admission. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
More to do
Film showing: “The Wizard of Oz,” 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, The Mabel Tainter Theater, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. Free; admission limited to the first 75 people. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Information: email jvoss@arborplaceinc.org.
Monroe County Tractor Pull Festival, with pullers from all over the world competing, 7 p.m. Thursday, noon Friday and Saturday, Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah. 608-372-2081; tomahtractorpull.com.
Chippewa Valley Writers Guild Virtual Writers Retreat program by Angie Trudell Vasquez: “Poetry for the People Workshop,” 7 p.m. June 29. Free. To register, which is required, cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”
Party at the Park Storytimes, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through July 28, outside (weather permitting) at Chippewa Riverfront park. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. Also at the library’s kids’ YouTube Channel: tinyurl.com/ahnfzy7s. Information: 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Summer Storytime, 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through Aug. 12, Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Pre-registration required. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Family Storytime on Zoom, 10 a.m. through July 28, Baby/Toddler Storytime on Tuesdays, Family Storytime on Wednesdays. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Information/registration: 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids/storytime-online/.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Carson Park, open noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day and on July 4. Tickets: Adults, $3; children, $2; 2 and younger, Free. Information: chippewavalleyrailroad.org, the group’s Facebook page, or 715-450-3330 during hours of operation.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
“In a Roundabout Way,” virtual exhibit of works by over 20 artists, through Aug. 27. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
Artists featured through July 18 at ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery: Barb Tanner, jewelry; Ruth Ronning, pastels; Deborah Stull-Kinsley, paintings. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
“Recent Acquisitions: Gifts for Our Community,” through Aug. 15, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Meditations,” art by Allan Servoss, through July 9, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Eric Lee: Ignited Reality,” paintings in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood and others, through Sept. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Hands of Peace,” virtual youth art production organized by local nonprofit BaredFeet, on facebook.com/baredfeetco. 715-497-3213.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
Searching for Summer Scavenger Hunt, featuring 16 historic summer recreation sites around the Chippewa Valley, Saturday through July 11, and includes locations in Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie and Eau Claire. Information: 715-834-7871, cvmuseum.com/searching-for-summer.
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” through Sept. 6; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.