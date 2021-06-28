Music
Tuesday Night Blues online concert, Howard “Guitar” Luedtke and Blue Max, 6:30 p.m. today, viewable on Facebook, YouTube and at TuesdayNightBlues.com.
Tuesday Night Blues, live concert series, opens with Stefan Geisinger Band and Flaming Doublewides, 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 6, Owen Park. Food and beverage vendors on hand. Free. Information: chippewavalleyblues.com or the Facebook pages of the Chippewa Valley Blues Society or Tuesday Night Blues.
“Harps in the Park,” 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, the lawn at Chippewa Valley Museum, Carson Park. Part of museum exhibit “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Valley.” Concert is free. Ramone’s ice cream parlor inside the museum and the museum’s exhibits open until 8 p.m. Wednesday. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
The Thundermen, community concert, 6:30-8:30 pm. Wednesday, River Prairie Park’s Prevea Amphitheater, Front Porch Place, Altoona. Sponsored by the city of Altoona.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Donald “Sarge” Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park. Free. Information: eauclairemunicipalband.org or the band’s Facebook page.
Menomonie Moose Lodge senior dances, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 720 19th Ave. Everyone welcome. Information: 715-235-3747.
Shell Lake Arts Center virtual concert, “Tribute to the Big Bands,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, arts center’s Facebook page. Information: shelllakeartscenter.org/events/concert-schedule, 715-468-2414.
Shell Lake Arts Center concerts at Shell Lake Lakefront Pavilion: Jazz campers, 5 p.m. Friday; jazz faculty, 4 p.m. Sunday; jazz faculty, 7 p.m. Monday; jazz faculty, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7; jazz campers, 5 p.m. Friday, July 9. Free. Information: shelllakeartscenter.org/events/concert-schedule; 715-468-2414.
TeawhYB, Orchid Eaton, with Westkorea opening, 6 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix Park. Part of Sounds Like Summer Concert Series; volumeone.org/sites/concerts/events.
Good Morning Bedlam, folk, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, the lawn at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. 715-232-2164.
Sue Orfield Band, jazz-blues-rock, fundraiser for Sojourner House, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Knights Of Columbus, 236 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls. Donations welcome. 715-726-2002.
Chris Kroeze, country, 10 p.m. Saturday, Riverfest, 410 E. Veterans Memorial Drive, La Crosse. 608-782-6000.
Release of “The Last Honest Man,” single by Davey J from upcoming album, “Blue,” Sunday, at outlets such as Spotify, Apple Music and other online retailers; short film titled “Last Honest Man,” broadcast Sunday on Davey J’s Facebook page: tinyurl.com/ys39yd8e.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: Margie and Teresa, musical group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Four Seasons Stage, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Kickin’ It Country Concert Series: Golden Band, 6:30 p.m. Monday, River Prairie Park’s Prevea Amphitheater, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
“Mixtape Live!” featuring a women’s trio performing styles including country, classic country, pop/rock, folk, showtunes and patriotic, various dates through July 12, Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. 715-595-4227; paradiseshores4.com/events.
Nick Anderson, solo, 5-8 p.m. today, Gathering Place Resort & Lodge, 2738 27½ Ave., Birchwood. 715-354-3029.
Kaiged Acoustic, joined by fiddler Jimmy Herman, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Barn Again Lodge, S683 Lovely Road, Mondovi. 715-946-3433.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, 2452 8 1/4 Ave., Chetek. Free. 715-924-3105.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Music in the Park Series, Veterans Park, 1 N. Main St., River Falls.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. Free. 715-595-4227.
David Janakey, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Drumming and Music Medicine, 8-9 p.m. Friday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Josh White, live music, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Nick Anderson, solo, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Suncrest Gardens Pizza Farm, S2257 Yaeger Valley Road, Cochrane. 608-626-2122.
Rock Creek Song Dogs, folk-grass, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Brewery Nonic, 621 4th St W., Menomonie. 715-578-9078.
Backyard Jack, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Roadhouse 25, 103 S. Highway 25, Wheeler. Free. 715-989-1021.
Late Night Jazz: Dean Granros Quartet, avant-garde guitarist with trio of Josh Gallagher on keyboard, Sean Carey on drums, Jeremy Boettcher on bass, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Howard “Guitar” Luedtke and Blue Max, blues, 8 p.m. Saturday, No Name Saloon & Monkey Bar, 114 Broad St., N., Prescott. 715-262-9803.
Lou Carver, live music, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Rock Creek Song Dogs, folk-grass, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Rosario’s Pizza, 42 N. 1st St., Black River Falls. 715-284-0006.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Two Rivers, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Music in the Park, Elcho. Free.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
More to do
Self-guided tours published by Chippewa Valley Museum: “Biking Into History,” three- to six-mile tours using Eau Claire bike trails, all three courses starting at Phoenix Park; and walking historical tour of downtown Eau Claire. Free for participants and family-friendly. For biking tours, maps available at the Chippewa Valley Museum, The Local Store, L.E. Phillips Senior Center. For walking tour: theclio.com. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“Campfire Stories: A Night of Fact, Fiction, & Fire,” 8-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Chippewa Valley Writers Guild Virtual Writers Retreat program by Angie Trudell Vasquez: “Poetry for the People Workshop,” 7 p.m. today. Free. To register, which is required, cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”
Party at the Park Storytimes, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through July 28, outside (weather permitting) at Chippewa Riverfront park. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. Also at the library’s kids’ YouTube Channel: tinyurl.com/ahnfzy7s. Information: 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Summer Storytime, 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through Aug. 12, Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Pre-registration required. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Family Storytime on Zoom, 10 a.m. through July 28, Baby/Toddler Storytime on Tuesdays, Family Storytime on Wednesdays. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Information/registration: 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids/storytime-online/.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Carson Park, open noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day and on July 4. Tickets: Adults, $3; children, $2; 2 and younger, Free. Information: chippewavalleyrailroad.org, the group’s Facebook page, or 715-450-3330 during hours of operation.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
“In a Roundabout Way,” virtual exhibit of works by over 20 artists, through Aug. 27. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
Artists featured through July 18 at ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery: Barb Tanner, jewelry; Ruth Ronning, pastels; Deborah Stull-Kinsley, paintings. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
“Recent Acquisitions: Gifts for Our Community,” through Aug. 15, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Meditations,” art by Allan Servoss, through July 9, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Eric Lee: Ignited Reality,” paintings in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood and others, through Sept. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Hands of Peace,” virtual youth art production organized by local nonprofit BaredFeet, on facebook.com/baredfeetco. 715-497-3213.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
Searching for Summer Scavenger Hunt, featuring 16 historic summer recreation sites around the Chippewa Valley, Saturday through July 11, and includes locations in Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie and Eau Claire. Information: 715-834-7871, cvmuseum.com/searching-for-summer.
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” through Sept. 6; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Chippewa Valley Museum and Wisconsin Logging Museum both offering a buy one admission, get one admission free deal. Joint tickets for the two museums. Fourth of July hours: Chippewa Valley Museum, noon-5 p.m., Wisconsin Logging Museum, noon-4:30 p.m. Discount made possible with Xcel Energy support. Information:715-834-7871; 715-835-6200.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.