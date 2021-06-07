Music
Eddie Montgomery, from Montgomery Gentry, with the Swon Brothers and Embers, Saturday, Prevea Amphitheater, Altoona’s River Prairie Park. Part of Cinder City Days. Gates open at 4 p.m., show starts at 5:15 p.m. Tickets cost $39 for general admission for those under 21 and over 21; for over 21: $49 for reserved seating, $69 for standing VIP, and $89 for platinum; cindercitydays.com.
Chris Kroeze, country, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aquafest, Rice Lake. Tickets: $15, available at aquafestonline.com/bands.
Lita Ford, rock, with Compromise, 7 p.m. Friday, Aquafest, Rice Lake. Tickets: $20, available at aquafestonline.com/bands.
Lonestar, with Dawn Marie, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aquafest, Rice Lake. Tickets: $25, available at aquafestonline.com/bands.
Menomonie Moose Lodge senior dances, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 720 19th Ave., Menomonie. Everyone welcome. Information: 715-235-3747.
Open mic with Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Red’s Grill & Bar, 121 Lakeview Drive, Chetek. Free. 715-924-3100.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Tommy Bentz, blues-rock, solo acoustic, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Vino in the Valley, W3826 450th Ave., Maiden Rock. Free. 715-639-6677.
Two Rivers, trio of Randy Sinz, Gregg Wheeler and Sue Orfield, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Foster’s Fireside, E10934 Highway HH, Osseo. 715-597-6605.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Lynda’s Lakeshore Resort, 1017 24½ St., Chetek. Free. 715-859-2916.
Cathy Reitz Trio, 5:30 p.m. Friday, ClaireWaters Bar & Restaurant, 2106 N. Clairemont Ave. 715-514-5757.
Catya’s Trio, 4-7 p.m. Friday, Paradise Shores, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. 715-595-4227.
Derek Ramnarace, live music, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 7-10 p.m. Friday, patio at Junior’s Restaurant & Tap House, 414 S. Main St., River Falls. 715-425-6630.
Derek Ramnarace, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Ombibulous Brewing Co., 1419 Winchester Way No. 8, Altoona. 715-318-7179.
Last Open Road, classic rock and blues, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Valkyrie Brewing Co., 234 W. Dallas St., Dallas. 715-837-1824.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Cornell Lake Resort & Campground, 16918 190th Ave., Bloomer. Free. 715-288-6015.
Matt Sayles, 5 p.m. Saturday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Late Night Jazz: Sue Orfield Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Todd Adams, singer-guitarist, release party for his album, “The Todd Adams Experience,” 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Virginia Steel, variety, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday-Sunday, Bar-B’s Sunset Bay Bar and Grill, 1135 Highway DB, Mosinee. 715-496-0362.
Bear Creek Band, variety, Durand Funfest, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Memorial Park Bandshell, Durand. Free.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Mel’s Midtowner, 111 S. Main St., River Falls. 715-425-1573.
Joyann Parker, blues, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Birch Lakes Resort, 1085 Highway F, Birchwood. 715-354-3880.
Rada Dada, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Tommy Bentz, blues-rock, solo acoustic, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Bobtown Brewhouse & Grill, 220 W. Main St., Roberts. 715-338-1046.
Tuesday Night Blues online concert, viewable on Facebook, YouTube and at TuesdayNightBlues.com: Brian Naughton Band, June 15.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Theatre
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, The Lismore Hotel’s Wilson Ballroom, 333 Gibson St. Tickets: $24 for adults; $20 for ages 60 and older; $14 for students (ages 13-17 and college with ID); and $10 for youth 12 and younger. 715-839-8877, ecct.org.
“Ripcord,” comedy, 7:30 p.m. June 16 through 19 and June 21 through 26, Red Barn Theatre, two miles northeast of Rice Lake at Highway 48. Reservations: 715-234-8301 or 888-686-3770. Arrive by 7:15 p.m. to claim your reservation.
More to do
Clear Water Comedy presents Akeem Woods, with “Last Comic Standing” semifinalist Tommy Ryman opening, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. $10. To RSVP: fb.me/e/3RSt5Jgfc.
Chippewa Valley Writers Guild Virtual Writers Retreat Program by Margi Preus: “‘Can I Pull This Off?’ And Other Questions That Drive Our Writing and Inspire Our Stories,” 7 p.m. today. Free. To register, which is required, cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”
“Romancing in the Chippewa Valley,” Zoom program by author Katie Mettner, 6:30 p.m. today. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. Information/registration: 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Party at the Park Storytimes, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through July 28, outside (weather permitting) at Chippewa Riverfront park. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. Also at the library’s kids’ YouTube Channel: tinyurl.com/ahnfzy7s. Information: 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Summer Storytime, 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through Aug. 12, Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Pre-registration required. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Family Storytime on Zoom, 10 a.m. through July 28, Baby/Toddler Storytime on Tuesdays, Family Storytime on Wednesdays. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Information/registration: 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids/storytime-online/.
Chippewa Valley Writers Guild Virtual Writers Retreat program by Amanda Skenandore: “Writing the Past,” 7 p.m. June 15. Free. To register, which is required, cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Carson Park, open noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day and on July 4. Tickets: Adults, $3; children, $2; 2 and younger, Free. Information: chippewavalleyrailroad.org, the group’s Facebook page, or 715-450-3330 during hours of operation.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
Airing Out the Art — The Outdoor Artisan Markets, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Artisan Forge Studios, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Event includes artisan displays inside and outside, and music by Bennett Guitar Company’s Acoustic Jam. 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
“Hands of Peace,” virtual youth art production organized by local nonprofit BaredFeet, on facebook.com/baredfeetco. 715-497-3213.
“Meditations,” art by Allan Servoss, through July 9, with artist reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Eric Lee: Ignited Reality,” paintings in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood and others, through Sept. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
Artists featured through Wednesday at ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery: Barb Tanner, jewelry; Sarah Hefty, jewelry; Nan Reinhardt, glass; Bonnie Hagen, watercolor and mixed media; Earl Duckett, nature photographs. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
“Janet Carson: Artwork of a Master Teacher,” through Sunday, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
“Black Lives Matter: Silence Equals Violence,” artists exploring issues of racism and intolerance with a focus on the Black experience in America, through June 20, Graham Avenue Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Co-curated with Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” through Sept. 6; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.