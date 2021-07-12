Music
Country Jam USA, Thursday through Saturday, 3443 Crescent Ave., town of Union outside of Eau Claire. Performers: Old Dominion, HARDY, Chris Kroeze, Thursday; Chris Young, Chris Janson, Friday; Jon Pardi, Sawyer Brown, Saturday. 715-839-7500.
Rock Fest, Thursday through Saturday, with Bonus Bash on Wednesday for three-day pass holders, 24447 Highway S, north of Cadott. Performers: Rob Zombie, Staind, Thursday; Limp Bizkit, Corey Taylor, Friday; Korn, Danzig, Saturday; Queensryche, Slaughter, Wednesday. 800-326-FEST (3378).
Tuesday Night Blues, live concert series, Mark Cameron, 6:30-8:30 p.m. today; and Howard “Guitar” Luedtke and Blue Max, 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 20, Owen Park. Food and beverage vendors on hand. Free. Information: chippewavalleyblues.com or the Facebook pages of the Chippewa Valley Blues Society or Tuesday Night Blues.
Shell Lake Arts Center, 802 1st St. Concerts at arts center auditorium: faculty showcase, 7 p.m. today; piano and concert band camper ensemble performance, 2 p.m. Friday; piano camper performance, 5 p.m. Friday. Concerts at Shell Lake Lakefront Pavilion: Metro Brass Quintet, “Popular Music of America,” 7 p.m. Wednesday; concert band camper performance, 6 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Monday, master rock band. Free. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org/events/concert-schedule.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 5 p.m. today, Liberty Tree Farm, W12351 Long Lane, Stockholm. 480-766-9371.
Menomonie Moose Lodge senior dances, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 720 19th Ave. Everyone welcome. Information: 715-235-3747.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: Dan Zerr & Jim Phillips, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Four Seasons Stage, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Rockin’ on the River Series: Sage, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Donald “Sarge” Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park. Free. Information: eauclairemunicipalband.org or the band’s Facebook page.
Jerrika Mighelle, LASKA, with Soren Staff opening, 6 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix Park. Sounds Like Summer Concert Series; volumeone.org/sites/concerts/events.
Mojo Lemon Blues Band, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, the lawn at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. 715-232-2164.
Rhythm Playboys, 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Trempealeau County Fair, Galesville.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Colby Cheese Days. Free.
Howard “Guitar” Luedtke and Blue Max, blues, 5:30 p.m. Friday, City Hall Plaza, River Falls Days. Schedule: tinyurl.com/9vx9mp2j.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Heritage Park Main Stage, River Falls Days; tinyurl.com/9vx9mp2j.
Ryan Herman and Denny Marion, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Eau Claire Moose Lodge, 3606 Curvue Road. 715-835-6522.
Yata, Sinz & Orfield, 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday, Stockholm Art Fair; stockholmartfair.org.
Them Coulee Boys, Americana-punk-bluegrass, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, River Falls Days; tinyurl.com/9vx9mp2j.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: Eau Claire Children’s Theatre’s Troupe 1814 family comedy improv, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Four Seasons Stage, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Kickin’ It Country Concert Series: Buffalo Ridge, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 5-9 p.m. July 20, Hoe Down, downtown Eau Claire. Farm Technology Days event.
Nick Anderson, 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Gilligan’s, 2542 8 1/4 Ave, Chetek. 715-924-3105.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Nick Anderson, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Fairchild Barrel Inn, W12751 U.S. 10, Fairchild. 715-334-0103.
Sue Orfield Band, rock-blues-jazz, 6:30-11:55 p.m. Friday, Country Jam USA, 3443 Crescent Ave., town of Union outside of Eau Claire.
Woodland Springs band, live music, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-10 p.m. Saturday and 4-7 p.m. Sunday, SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-723-1266.
Bo Allen, live music, 6 p.m. Saturday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Howard “Guitar” Luedtke and Blue Max, blues, Howard and Dave Rogers’ Birthday Bash, 7 p.m. Saturday, Trempealeau Hotel, 11332 Main St., Trempealeau. 608-534-6898.
Late Night Jazz: Josh Gallagher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Cornell Lake Resort, 16918 190th Ave., Bloomer. 715-288-6015.
Nick Anderson, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 Saturday, FOB LZ, North Bend. 608-488-2229.
The Over Unders, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Rock Creek Song Dogs, folk-grass, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
The Cutaways, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Lake Hallie Golf, 2196 110th St., Chippewa Falls. 715-861-5442.
Rock Creek Song Dogs, folk-grass, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. Free. 715-597-1828.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Rush River Brewing, 990 Antler Court, River Falls. 715-426-2054.
“Mixtape Live!” featuring a women’s trio performing styles including country, classic country, pop/rock, folk, show tunes and patriotic, various dates through Monday; “Mixtape Goes Country,” music by Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline Dolly Parton, the (Dixie) Chicks and others, premieres Saturday and goes through Aug. 2; Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. 715-595-4227; paradiseshores4.com/events.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Theater
“The Sound of Music,” community production directed by Nancy Clark Scobie, musical direction by Jerry Way, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Adults $16, seniors $15, youth $8. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
“The World Goes ‘Round,” musical revue of songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb, through Saturday, Red Barn Theatre, 2247 22nd St., Rice Lake. Tickets: $17. 715-234-8301, 888-686-3770, or redbarntheatre-ricelake.com.
More to do
Friends of the Chippewa Falls Public Library book sale, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. today, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Trinity Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Books, books on CD, music for all ages; donations of newer used books or collectible books welcome up to time of sale. 715-723-1146.
Summer Cinema: “The Sandlot,” 9 p.m. Wednesday, campus mall, UW-Eau Claire. Bring chair or blanket. Will be canceled if inclement weather. Free.
Self-guided tours published by Chippewa Valley Museum: “Biking Into History,” three- to six-mile tours using Eau Claire bike trails, all three courses starting at Phoenix Park; and walking historical tour of downtown Eau Claire. Free for participants and family-friendly. For biking tours, maps available at the Chippewa Valley Museum, The Local Store, L.E. Phillips Senior Center. For walking tour: theclio.com. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Party at the Park Storytimes, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through July 28, outside (weather permitting) at Chippewa Riverfront park. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. Also at the library’s kids’ YouTube Channel: tinyurl.com/ahnfzy7s. Information: 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Summer Storytime, 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through Aug. 12, Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Pre-registration required. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Family Storytime on Zoom, 10 a.m. through July 28, Baby/Toddler Storytime on Tuesdays, Family Storytime on Wednesdays. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Information/registration: 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids/storytime-online/.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Carson Park, open noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day and on July 4. Tickets: Adults, $3; children, $2; 2 and younger, Free. Information: chippewavalleyrailroad.org, the group’s Facebook page, or 715-450-3330 during hours of operation.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
Exhibition of Bilhenry Walker’s sculptures 1972-2021, through July, Artisan Forge Gallery. 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
“In a Roundabout Way,” virtual exhibit of works by over 20 artists, through Aug. 27. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
Artists featured through Sunday at ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery: Barb Tanner, jewelry; Ruth Ronning, pastels; Deborah Stull-Kinsley, paintings. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
“Recent Acquisitions: Gifts for Our Community,” through Aug. 15, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Eric Lee: Ignited Reality,” paintings in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood and others, through Sept. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” through Sept. 6; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Chippewa Valley Museum and Wisconsin Logging Museum both offering a buy one admission, get one admission free deal. Joint tickets for the two museums. Fourth of July hours: Chippewa Valley Museum, noon-5 p.m., Wisconsin Logging Museum, noon-4:30 p.m. Discount made possible with Xcel Energy support. Information:715-834-7871; 715-835-6200.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.