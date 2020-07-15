Theater
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents the musical “Newsies,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 24, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds main stage, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. Gates open at 6 p.m.; bring lawn chairs. Tickets: youth, $10; student: $14; senior: $20; adult: $24. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Music
The Gators Band, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Bloomer Brewing Co., 1103 9th Ave., Bloomer. 715-933-4995.
Pablo Streams series, featuring LASKA and Sniffle Party, pop, livestream, 6:30 p.m. today. To register for the weekly concerts: pablocenter.org. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 7-10 p.m. Friday, the patio at Juniors, 414 S. Main St., River Falls.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Bresina’s Hometown Bar & Grill, 12037 Highway B, Tilden. 715-288-6303.
Katie Rothbauer, acoustic, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Bloomer Brewing Co., 1103 9th Ave., Bloomer. 715-933-4995.
Sage Leary, blues-rock-Americana, 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Bloomer Brewing Co., 1103 9th Ave., Bloomer. 715-933-4995.
Benefit for Rick La Rock featuring Bear Creek Band, Virginia Steel, Contingency, the Golden Nut Sacks, 1-9 p.m. Sunday, Eagles Club, 2588 Hallie Road, Lake Hallie.
Tommy Bentz’s Sunday Music Brunch show, blues-rock, livestream, 1 p.m. Sunday. To see the performance go to facebook.com/TommyBentzBand.
Kaiged Acoustic, rock and country hits, 2 p.m. Sunday, Bloomer Brewing Co., 1103 9th Ave., Bloomer. 715-933-4995.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4-7 p.m., Sunday, SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-1266.
Jonah Leske, guitar-mandolin player inspired by traditional country style, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. With food trucks available, 5-7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, hosted by Land of 10,000 Streams and Black Lives Matter Minnesota, livestream, 5-6 p.m. July 23. Performance aimed at helping end racial injustice, support, rebuild and heal the community. Facebook.com/LandOf10KStreams; facebook.com/TommyBentzBand.
Pablo Streams series, featuring Irie Sol, Jamaican chat/DJ, soulful melodies, and Samantha Moon, neo-soul/R&B, livestream, 6:30 p.m. July 23. To register for the weekly concerts: pablocenter.org. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Art
Wisconsin ArtsWest 41 annual juried art exhibit, virtual exhibit, Monday through Sept. 11, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Long exposure digital photography by Mary LaVenture; moon photographs/pencil drawings by Kristi Schumacher; and photographs by Eleanor Jones, through Aug. 27, with reception 5-7 p.m. today, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists. More information: 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. $8; free for younger than 1 year. 715-832-5437; childrensmuseumec.com.