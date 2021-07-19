Music
Jo Dee Messina, with Austin Fire and the Brady Luke Band, 5 p.m. Friday, Carson Park baseball stadium, Eau Claire. Tickets $16 to $35, available at carsongoescountry.com.
Tuesday Night Blues, live concert series, Howard “Guitar” Luedtke and Blue Max, 6:30-8:30 p.m. today; and Brian Naughton Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 27, Owen Park. Food and beverage vendors on hand. Free. Information: chippewavalleyblues.com or the Facebook pages of the Chippewa Valley Blues Society or Tuesday Night Blues.
Menomonie Moose Lodge senior dances, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 720 19th Ave. Everyone welcome. Information: 715-235-3747.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: Blue Sky, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Four Seasons Stage, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Rockin’ on the River Series: 40 Fingers, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Donald “Sarge” Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park. Free. Information: eauclairemunicipalband.org or the band’s Facebook page.
The Nunnery, Lanue, with Hannah Connelly opening, 6 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix Park. Sounds Like Summer Concert Series; volumeone.org/sites/concerts/events.
North of Dixie, bluegrass, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, the lawn at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. 715-232-2164.
Joyann Parker Duo, blues, 7 p.m. Thursday, The Enchanted Barn, Hillsdale. 715-254-1557.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: Sneak preview of Eau Claire Children’s Theatre’s “Grease,” 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Four Seasons Stage, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Kickin’ It Country Concert Series: Bonafide, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 5-9 p.m. today, Hoe Down, downtown Eau Claire. Farm Technology Days event.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. Free. 715-597-1828.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, Americana Music in the Park, online event, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Gillett Park, Tomah; ampwis.org.
Blaine and Leah, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Two Rivers, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Foster’s Fireside, E10934 Highway HH, Osseo. 715-597-6605.
Deke Dickerson, country-rockabilly-surf-rock ‘n’ roll, with Hastings 3000, one-man band, Friday, Silver Dome Ballroom, W7670 U.S. 10, five miles west of Neillsville. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m. Free admission; silverdomeballroom.net.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-10 p.m. Friday, The Mix Up, 1301 105th Ave., Amery. Free. 715-268-8572.
Jim Stapley, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Kaiged Acoustic, classic rock, country, current hits, 6 p.m. Friday, Bloomer Brewing Co., 1103 9th Ave. 715-933-4995.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, R&R’s First & Last Chance, N5090 Highway 27, Black River Falls. Free. 715-284-3121.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Hop & Barrel Brewing, 310 2nd St., Hudson. 715-808-8390.
7000apart, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Eclectic Barn Boys, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Joyann Parker Duo, blues, 4 p.m. Saturday, Ombibulous Brewing Co., 1419 Winchester Way No. 8, Altoona. 715-318-7179.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Funny Farm Flea Market, 885 24½ St., Chetek. Free. 715-416-1210.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Pokegama Lakeside Cantina, 840, 25 5/8 St., Chetek. Free.
Nick Anderson, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Waterside Bar & Grill, 1342 Lone Pine Lane, Amery. 715-268-5005.
Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers, 7:30-10:30 Saturday, V&M Bar and Campground, Rice Lake. 715-234-4458.
Nick Foytik, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Rock Creek Song Dogs with Jim Nelson, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, The Bar, 9 W Marshall St., Rice Lake. 715-234-1694.
Jazz at the Lakely: Sue Orfield, with Tyler Lustek, Jeremy Boettcher, North Skager, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Bear Creek Band, variety, UFO Days after-parade party, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Kern’s Kurbside, Elmwood. Free.
Home Grown Tomatoes, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Rhythm Playboys, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, New Auburn Jamboree Days.
Virginia Steel, variety, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Lake Hallie Sportsman’s Club, 2910 109th St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-1050.
Yata, Sinz & Orfield, 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Unity Christ Center, 1808 Folsom St. Outside, weather permitting, concert will be moved inside if necessary. $15.
“Mixtape Goes Country,” featuring a women’s trio performing music by Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline Dolly Parton, the (Dixie) Chicks and others, premieres Saturday and goes through Aug. 2; Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. 715-595-4227; paradiseshores4.com/events.
Shell Lake Arts Center events: Show choir camper performance, 6 p.m. Thursday, Lakefront Pavilion; rock band camper performance, 2 p.m. Friday, Lakefront Pavilion; show choir camper performance, 5 p.m. Friday, location to be determined; master trumpet concert, 7 p.m. Monday, Lakefront Pavilion; master saxophone recital, 7 p.m. July 27. 715-468-2414, shelllakeartscenter.org.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Theater
“The Boys in Autumn,” play about a reunion of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn, July 28-Aug. 7 (no show Aug. 1), Red Barn Theatre, 2247 22nd St., Rice Lake. Tickets: $17. 715-234-8301, 888-686-3770, or redbarntheatre-ricelake.com.
More to do
“Kiss the Ground,” documentary about soil health, followed by panel discussion, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Rassbach Heritage Museum, 1820 John Russell Road. Free; healthdunnright.org.
Summer Cinema: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” 9 p.m. Wednesday, campus mall, UW-Eau Claire. Bring chair or blanket. Will be canceled if inclement weather. Free.
“Zookeeper Meet and Greet,” 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Irvine Park Zoo welcome center. For grades 5-K. Register early. 715-723-1146, chippewafallslibrary.org.
Matthew Gavin Frank presents the virtual program titled “Turning Away from the Explosion, Or, the Power of Free Association in the Lyric Essay,” 7 p.m. July 27. Part of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild’s Virtual Writers Retreat. To register: cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”
Self-guided tours published by Chippewa Valley Museum: “Biking Into History,” three- to six-mile tours using Eau Claire bike trails, all three courses starting at Phoenix Park; and walking historical tour of downtown Eau Claire. Free for participants and family-friendly. For biking tours, maps available at the Chippewa Valley Museum, The Local Store, L.E. Phillips Senior Center. For walking tour: theclio.com. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Party at the Park Storytimes, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through July 28, outside (weather permitting) at Chippewa Riverfront park. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. Also at the library’s kids’ YouTube Channel: tinyurl.com/ahnfzy7s. Information: 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Summer Storytime, 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through Aug. 12, Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Pre-registration required. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Family Storytime on Zoom, 10 a.m. through July 28, Baby/Toddler Storytime on Tuesdays, Family Storytime on Wednesdays. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Information/registration: 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids/storytime-online/.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Carson Park, open noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day and on July 4. Tickets: Adults, $3; children, $2; 2 and younger, Free. Information: chippewavalleyrailroad.org, the group’s Facebook page, or 715-450-3330 during hours of operation.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
Chill on the Hill Series, art classes for ages 4 to 10, 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls: Today: Jerry Way, stories and songs; July 27, Heyde Center staff, decorating planter and plant an herb. Free.
Exhibition of Bilhenry Walker’s sculptures 1972-2021, through July, Artisan Forge Gallery. 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
“In a Roundabout Way,” virtual exhibit of works by over 20 artists, through Aug. 27. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
Featured artists: Brenda Haack, jewelry; Jan Killian, alcohol ink, acrylic, watercolor; Thursday through Aug. 29, ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
“Recent Acquisitions: Gifts for Our Community,” through Aug. 15, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Eric Lee: Ignited Reality,” paintings in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood and others, through Sept. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” through Sept. 6; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.