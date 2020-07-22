Theater
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents the musical “Newsies,” 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds main stage, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. Gates open at 6 p.m.; bring lawn chairs. Tickets: youth, $10; student: $14; senior: $20; adult: $24. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Music
Pablo Streams series, featuring Irie Sol, Jamaican chat/DJ, soulful melodies, and Samantha Moon, neo-soul/R&B, livestream, 6:30 p.m. today. To register for the weekly concerts: pablocenter.org. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, hosted by Land of 10,000 Streams and Black Lives Matter Minnesota, livestream, 5-6 p.m. today. Performance aimed at helping end racial injustice, support, rebuild and heal the community. Facebook.com/LandOf10KStreams; facebook.com/TommyBentzBand.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, 2542 8 1/4 Ave., Chetek. 715-924-3105.
Tommy Bentz’s Sunday Music Brunch show, blues-rock, livestream, 1 p.m. Sunday. To see the performance go to facebook.com/TommyBentzBand.
Bear Creek Band, country-rock-pop, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Kerns Kurbside Bar & Grill (No UFO Days Party), 109 N Main St., Elmwood. 715-639-5000.
Parker Reed and the Lucid Dreamers, offering melody and originality, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. With food trucks available, 5-7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Bear Creek Band, country-rock-pop, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jack Lamar Memorial/Elcho Community Pavilion, Elcho. Free. 715-216-1344.
Pablo Streams series, featuring Humbird, The Nunnery and Poe Yoni, folk-experimental Americana, lush soundscapes, poetry, livestream, 6:30 p.m. July 30. To register for the weekly concerts: pablocenter.org. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Art
Wisconsin ArtsWest 41 annual juried art exhibit, virtual exhibit, through Sept. 11, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Long exposure digital photography by Mary LaVenture; moon photographs/pencil drawings by Kristi Schumacher; and photographs by Eleanor Jones, through Aug. 27, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists. More information: 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, 220 S. Barstow St. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. $8; free for younger than 1 year. 715-832-5437; childrensmuseumec.com.