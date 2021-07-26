Music
Tuesday Night Blues, live concert series, Brian Naughton Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m. today; and Sue Orfield Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug 3, Owen Park. Food and beverage vendors on hand. Free. Information: chippewavalleyblues.com or the Facebook pages of the Chippewa Valley Blues Society or Tuesday Night Blues.
Billy Dean (Up Close and Personal), country, 5-8:30 p.m. Monday, intersection of of Highways K and Q, Fall Creek. Outdoor concert opens at 6 p.m. with EllieMay Kay and her band the Drysdales, with Billy Dean taking the stage at 7. Event by Nashville North “Pickin It Country.” Information: Facebook at tinyurl.com/4h5r9fwa.
Jackson County Fair: Chris Kroeze, country, 9 p.m. Saturday; Emily Ann Roberts, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Dawn Marie, country, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 388 Melrose St., Black River Falls. 715-284-4558; jacksoncountyfairwi.com.
Menomonie Moose Lodge senior dance, with music by Ryan Herman, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 720 19th Ave. Everyone welcome. Information: 715-235-3747.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: Two For The Road, classic vocal standards, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Four Seasons Stage, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Rockin’ on the River Series: HGT Band, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Donald “Sarge” Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park. Free. Information: eauclairemunicipalband.org or the band’s Facebook page.
Matt Vold (of Pit Wagon) and his backing band; Asparagus, four-piece band; with Hannah Connelly opening, 6 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix Park. Sounds Like Summer Concert Series; volumeone.org/sites/concerts/events.
Yata Sinz and Orfield, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, the lawn at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. 715-232-2164.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: Cathy Reitz Trio, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Four Seasons Stage, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Kickin’ It Country Concert Series: Ranger Rudy and the Swingin’ Wingtips, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
32nd annual Midsummer Bluegrass Music Festival, Seldom Scene, Irene Kelley & Her Band, Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n. other groups, Thursday through Sunday, Cozy Cove Tavern, 32 N. U.S. 51, Manitowish Waters. 715-543-2166, midSummerBluegrass.com.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, 2452 8 1/4 Ave., Chetek. Free. 715-924-3105.
Kaiged Acoustic, variety hits, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, S683 Lovely Road, Mondovi. 715-235-2011.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. Free. 715-597-1828.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Bear Creek Band, variety, Red’s Grill & Bar, 6-10 p.m. Friday, 121 Lakeview Drive, Chetek. Free. 715-924-3100.
Joyann Parker Duo, blues, 7 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Sue Orfield Band, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Humbird Hotel, N3041 King St., Humbird. 715-964-1001.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Suncrest Gardens Pizza Farm, S2257 Yaeger Valley Road, Cochrane. 608-626-2122.
Virginia Steel, variety, 7-11 p.m. Friday, Narrows Resort, W15010 Highway D, Chetek. 715-924-4053.
Catya’s Trio featuring Sue Orfield, 5 p.m. Saturday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Dan Zerr, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
EverRoad, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Joyann Parker Duo, blues, 4 p.m. Saturday, Birch Lakes Resort, Birchwood. 715-354-3880.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Wissota Lodge & Conference Center, 5427 197th St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-723-1000.
Nick Anderson, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jamie’s Last Resort, N10487 Highway G, No. 7803, Osseo. 715-984-2426.
Late Night Jazz: Paul Hecht Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Tommy Bentz, solo acoustic blues-rock, 7 p.m. Saturday, Johnnie’s Bar, 116 N. Main St., River Falls. 715-425-9291.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Ted’s Timberlodge, 26064 Highway M, Holcombe. Free. 715-595-4424.
The Cutaways, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday, Mears Park, 221 5th St. E., St. Paul, Minn.
Falkirk Blues Club in the U.K presents Tommy Bentz, blues-rock, solo acoustic, livestream, 2 p.m. Sunday, on Facebook; tinyurl.com/nw3t8hbd.
Two Rivers, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Brewery Nonic, 621 4th St. W., Menomonie. 715-578-9078.
Virginia Steel, variety, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Wolf’s Den Campground, 1296 21 3/4 St., Cameron. 715-458-2032.
“Mixtape Happily Ever After,” show for the whole family, featuring a women’s trio, 1 p.m. Sunday, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. Tickets start at $10. 715-595-4227; paradiseshores4.com/events.
Shell Lake Arts Center, 802 1st St. Events at Lakefront Pavilion: trumpet camper performance, 11 a.m. Friday. Events at the arts center: piano camper performance, 2 p.m. Friday. 715-468-2414, shelllakeartscenter.org.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Theater
“The Boys in Autumn,” play about a reunion of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn, Wednesday through Aug. 7 (no show Aug. 1), Red Barn Theatre, 2247 22nd St., Rice Lake. Tickets: $17. 715-234-8301, 888-686-3770, or redbarntheatre-ricelake.com.
More to do
Showtime Pro Wrestling and Kramerica Entertainment present “Summer Spectacular,” Saturday, Eagles Club Banquet Hall, 2588 U.S. Business 53, Lake Hallie. Doors open 6 p.m., opening match 7 p.m. Front row $20, general admission $15, 6 and younger free general admission with paid adult. Masks encouraged. Information: facebook.com/showtimeprowrestling1.
Campfire Stories: A Night of Fact, Fiction + Fire, 8-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
John Muir portrayed by Paul Akert, with stories, quotations, images and a chance to walk with the character, 7 p.m. Thursday, Chippewa Riverfront park, Chippewa Falls. Free; no registration required. Information: 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org/event-calendar.
Matthew Gavin Frank presents the virtual program titled “Turning Away from the Explosion, Or, the Power of Free Association in the Lyric Essay,” 7 p.m. today. Part of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild’s Virtual Writers Retreat. To register: cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”
Summer Cinema: “Dumb and Dumber,” 9 p.m. Wednesday, campus mall, UW-Eau Claire. Bring chair or blanket. Will be canceled if inclement weather. Free.
Self-guided tours published by Chippewa Valley Museum: “Biking Into History,” three- to six-mile tours using Eau Claire bike trails, all three courses starting at Phoenix Park; and walking historical tour of downtown Eau Claire. Free for participants and family-friendly. For biking tours, maps available at the Chippewa Valley Museum, The Local Store, L.E. Phillips Senior Center. For walking tour: theclio.com. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Party at the Park Storytimes, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, outside (weather permitting) at Chippewa Riverfront park. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. Also at the library’s kids’ YouTube Channel: tinyurl.com/ahnfzy7s. Information: 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Summer Storytime, 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through Aug. 12, Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Pre-registration required. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Storytime in Owen Park: 10-10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 9, Owen Park. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5007, ecpubliclibrary.info/kids/storytime-online.
Family Storytime on Zoom, 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Baby/Toddler Storytime on Tuesdays, Family Storytime on Wednesdays. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Information/registration: 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids/storytime-online/.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Carson Park, open noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day and on July 4. Tickets: Adults, $3; children, $2; 2 and younger, Free. Information: chippewavalleyrailroad.org, the group’s Facebook page, or 715-450-3330 during hours of operation.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
Chill on the Hill Series, art classes for ages 4 to 10, 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls: Today: Heyde Center staff, decorating planter and plant an herb; Aug. 3: Deborah Lang — Sportz Dance. Free. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Exhibition of Bilhenry Walker’s sculptures 1972-2021, through July, Artisan Forge Gallery. 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
“In a Roundabout Way,” virtual exhibit of works by over 20 artists, through Aug. 27. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
Featured artists: Brenda Haack, jewelry; Jan Killian, alcohol ink, acrylic, watercolor; Thursday through Aug. 29, ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
“Recent Acquisitions: Gifts for Our Community,” through Aug. 15, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Eric Lee: Ignited Reality,” paintings in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood and others, through Sept. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
Night at the Museum, including readers theater presentation of Susan B. Anthony’s lecture delivered in Durand’s upstairs courtroom in 1878, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Old Courthouse Museum, Washington Square in downtown Durand. Readers theater presentation at 7 p.m. 715-672-5423; oldpepincountycourthouse.org.
“Rhythm & Rhyme,” program for ages 6-12, 10:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 3, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Hear sounds and songs of regional cultures, use a jaw harp, group sing-along; part of museum’s “Listen Up!” exhibit. $8 registration plus $5 material fee. To register: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” through Sept. 6; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.