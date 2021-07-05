Music
Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Wednesday through Sunday, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. With the following headliners: Trace Adkins, country, 8 p.m. Wednesday; Hairball, rock 8 p.m. Thursday; LANCO, country-rock, 8 p.m. Friday; Grand Funk Railroad, Blue Oyster Cult, 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets and more information: 715-723-2861; nwsfa.com.
North of Dixie Bluegrass Band, 4-11 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Leinenkugel Pavilion, Northern Wisconsin State Fair, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-2861; nwsfa.com.
Northern WI Show Us Your Talent Show, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Northern Wisconsin State Fair, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-2861; nwsfa.com.
Apollo’s Beacon, alternative/hard rock band from Bloomer, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Leinie Lodge Beer Garden, Northern Wisconsin State Fair, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-2861; nwsfa.com.
The Honey Bears, varied styles of music and dance, country, Broadway, current hits, 1:45 and 4:14 Friday-Saturday and roaming the grounds, WEAU 13 News Front Porch, Northern Wisconsin State Fair, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-2861; nwsfa.com.
Virginia Steel, variety, 2-5 p.m. Friday and Sunday, Leinie Lodge Beer Garden, Northern Wisconsin State Fair, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-2861; nwsfa.com.
Maple Ridge Band, bluegrass-old-timey fiddle music, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, front lawn of Chippewa Valley Museum. Concert will be moved indoors if weather is inclement. Free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Tuesday Night Blues, live concert series, opens with Stefan Geisinger Band and Flaming Doublewides, 6:30-8:30 p.m. today; and Mark Cameron, 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 13, Owen Park. Food and beverage vendors on hand. Free. Information: chippewavalleyblues.com or the Facebook pages of the Chippewa Valley Blues Society or Tuesday Night Blues.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: Sage Leary, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Four Seasons Stage, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Rockin’ on the River Series: 2nd Time Around, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
The Cutaways, variety rock-country-Americana, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, the lawn at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie. 715-232-2164.
Eau Claire Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Donald “Sarge” Boyd Bandshell, Owen Park. Free. Information: eauclairemunicipalband.org or the band’s Facebook page.
Menomonie Moose Lodge senior dances, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 720 19th Ave. Everyone welcome. Information: 715-235-3747.
Shell Lake Arts Center concerts at the Shell Lake Lakefront Pavilion: jazz faculty, 7 p.m. Wednesday; jazz campers, 5 p.m. Friday; St. Croix Valley Community Band, 7 p.m. Monday. Free. 715-468-2414; shelllakeartscenter.org/events/concert-schedule.
Sue Orfield Band, Greg Gilbertson, with Sage Leary opening, 6 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix Park. Part of Sounds Like Summer Concert Series; volumeone.org/sites/concerts/events.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: Eau Claire Children’s Theatre’s “The Best of Broadway,” 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Four Seasons Stage, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Kickin’ It Country Concert Series: Ellie May Kay, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Classic Country Jam, hosted by Kid Kactus & the Tumbleweeds, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. Free. 715-597-1828.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Hodag Country Fest, Rhinelander. 800-762-3803, 715-369-1300.
Tommy Bentz, blues-rock, solo acoustic, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Malarkey’s Pub & Townies Grill, 408 N. 3rd Street, Wausau. 715-819-3663.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Lynda’s Lakeshore Resort, 1017 24½ St., Chetek. Free. (715) 859-2916.
Kaiged Acoustic, variety hits, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Vino Over the Valley, S2428 Highway 95, Arcadia. 608-323-8466.
Nick Hensley, live music, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 7-10 p.m. Friday, 414 S. Main St., River Falls. 715-425-6630.
Adam Thoms, live music, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Six Lakes Resort, 2535 8 7/8 Ave., Chetek. Free. 715-924-3680.
Cathy Reitz & 7 Swing, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Woodwind Park, E7115 1058th Ave., Wheeler.
Healey-Schuh Duo, classic rock, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Grandpa Joe’s Trailside, E4102 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-9721.
Late Night Jazz: Jeremy Boettcher Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Kaiged Acoustic, variety hits, 1 p.m. Saturday, 2855 29th Ave., Birchwood. 715-354-3505.
King of Tyrus, Dead Soul Symphony, Blodwar, metal, 8 p.m. Saturday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. $5. 715-861-3838.
Last Open Road, classic rock and blues, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Cubby’s, E4499 Highway C, Menomonie. 715-664-8390.
The Over Unders, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Rock Creek Song Dogs, folk-grass, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Valkyrie Brewing Co., 234 Dallas St., Dallas. 715-837-1824.
Two Rivers, live music, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Downtown Farmers Market, Phoenix Park.
Dan the Monkey Man, kids show, 4 p.m. Saturday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Resonance Duo, 6 p.m. Saturday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Bear Creek Band, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Pioneer Grill & Saloon, E5699 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-9927.
Healey-Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave. Chippewa Falls. 715-723-1266.
JFT Party Band, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Kaiged Acoustic, variety hits, Gilmanton 75th annual Free Fair, 4-5 p.m. Sunday, S889 Larson Road.
Rhythm Playboys, 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Silver Moon, Alma. 715-533-1968; rhythmplayboys.com.
Tommy Bentz Band, 5 p.m. July 13, Liberty Tree Farm, W12351 Long Lane, Stockholm. 480-766-9371.
“Mixtape Live!” featuring a women’s trio performing styles including country, classic country, pop/rock, folk, show tunes and patriotic, various dates through Monday; “Mixtape Goes Country,” music by Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline Dolly Parton, the (Dixie) Chicks and others, premieres Saturday and goes through Aug. 2; Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. 715-595-4227; paradiseshores4.com/events.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Theater
“The World Goes ‘Round,” musical revue of songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb, Wednesday through July 17 (no show Sunday), Red Barn Theatre, 2247 22nd St., Rice Lake. Tickets: $17. 715-234-8301, 888-686-3770, or redbarntheatre-ricelake.com.
More to do
Self-guided tours published by Chippewa Valley Museum: “Biking Into History,” three- to six-mile tours using Eau Claire bike trails, all three courses starting at Phoenix Park; and walking historical tour of downtown Eau Claire. Free for participants and family-friendly. For biking tours, maps available at the Chippewa Valley Museum, The Local Store, L.E. Phillips Senior Center. For walking tour: theclio.com. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Party at the Park Storytimes, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through July 28, outside (weather permitting) at Chippewa Riverfront park. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. Also at the library’s kids’ YouTube Channel: tinyurl.com/ahnfzy7s. Information: 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Summer Storytime, 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through Aug. 12, Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Pre-registration required. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Family Storytime on Zoom, 10 a.m. through July 28, Baby/Toddler Storytime on Tuesdays, Family Storytime on Wednesdays. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Information/registration: 715-839-5007; ecpubliclibrary.info/kids/storytime-online/.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Carson Park, open noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day and on July 4. Tickets: Adults, $3; children, $2; 2 and younger, Free. Information: chippewavalleyrailroad.org, the group’s Facebook page, or 715-450-3330 during hours of operation.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
Airing Out the Art — The Outdoor Artisan Markets, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Artisan Forge Studios, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Event includes artisan displays inside and outside, and meet and greet with Dale Lewis, creator of the Scraposaurs. 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
“In a Roundabout Way,” virtual exhibit of works by over 20 artists, through Aug. 27. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
Artists featured through July 18 at ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery: Barb Tanner, jewelry; Ruth Ronning, pastels; Deborah Stull-Kinsley, paintings. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
“Recent Acquisitions: Gifts for Our Community,” through Aug. 15, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Meditations,” art by Allan Servoss, through July 9, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“Eric Lee: Ignited Reality,” paintings in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood and others, through Sept. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
“Hands of Peace,” virtual youth art production organized by local nonprofit BaredFeet, on facebook.com/baredfeetco. 715-497-3213.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
Searching for Summer Scavenger Hunt, featuring 16 historic summer recreation sites around the Chippewa Valley, through Sunday, includes locations in Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie and Eau Claire. Information: 715-834-7871, cvmuseum.com/searching-for-summer.
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” through Sept. 6; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Chippewa Valley Museum and Wisconsin Logging Museum both offering a buy one admission, get one admission free deal. Joint tickets for the two museums. Fourth of July hours: Chippewa Valley Museum, noon-5 p.m., Wisconsin Logging Museum, noon-4:30 p.m. Discount made possible with Xcel Energy support. Information:715-834-7871; 715-835-6200.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.