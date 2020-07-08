Music
Kaiged Acoustic, rock-country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Rosario’s Pizza, 42 N. First St., Black River Falls. 715-284-0006.
Bear Creek Band, country-rock-variety, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Roadhouse 25, 103 Highway 25 S., Wheeler. 715-989-1021.
Catya’s Trio, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, patio at Autumn Harvest Winery and Orchard, 19947 Highway J, Chippewa Falls. 715-720-1663.
Kaiged Acoustic, rock-country, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, porch at Overflow Tavern and Eatery, N621 North Bend Drive, North Bend. 608-488-2730.
Tony Rocker: Tribute to Elvis Presley, 7 p.m. Saturday, Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road. All tickets, which cost $15, must be bought in advance because of social distancing guidelines. 715-835-6522.
Tommy’s Sunday Music Brunch show No. 16, livestream, 1 p.m. Sunday. To see the performance go to facebook.com/TommyBentzBand.
Bear Creek Band, country-rock-variety, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, outside of Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Kaiged Acoustic, rock-country, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Jamie’s Last Resort, N10487 Highway G, Osseo. 715-984-2426.
Ramblin’ Lou Carver, Americana-folkgrass-singer/songwriter, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. With food trucks available, 5-7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Bear Creek Band, country-rock-variety, 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, Chetek. 715-924-3105.
Kaiged Acoustic, rock-country, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Barn Again Lodge, S683 Lovely Road, Mondovi. 715-946-3443.
Pablo Streams series, featuring LASKA and Sniffle Party, livestream, 6:30 p.m. July 16. To register for the weekly concerts: tinyurl.com/y84oucqo. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.