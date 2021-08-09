Music
Ashley for the Arts, Thursday through Saturday, 551 Memorial Park Drive, Arcadia. Headliners include: Thursday — Marshall Tucker Band; Friday — Toby Keith, Kip Moore, Foreigner, Jefferson Starship; Saturday — Little Big Town, Barenaked Ladies, Switchfoot, Them Coulee Boys, Clare Dunn; many other performers throughout the weekend. Tickets and more information: 608-863-6700, ashleyforthearts.com.
“From the Heart,” a production by The Swampers, with script and songs by Jerry Way, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Vocal and instrumental “swampgrass” harmonies and storytelling. $13 adults, $12 seniors, $6 youth. 715-720-4961, cvca.net.
Phipps Fest, with the Bodeans, Charanga Tropical, Monroe Crossing, Annie Mack, 3:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Lakefront Park Bandshell, Hudson. Benefit for The Phipps Center for the Arts. Free. 715-386-2305; thephipps.org.
Minnesota State Fiddlers Association, 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Chippewa Valley Museum’s front lawn, Carson Park. Bring your own seating. Part of “Listen Up” exhibit. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Tuesday Night Blues, live concert series, Mojo Lemon, 6:30-8:30 p.m. today; Tommy Bentz Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug 17, Owen Park. Food and beverage vendors on hand. Free. Information: chippewavalleyblues.com or the Facebook pages of the Chippewa Valley Blues Society or Tuesday Night Blues.
Menomonie Moose Lodge senior dances, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 720 19th Ave. Everyone welcome. Information: 715-235-3747.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: Wolves at the Door, classic vocal standards, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Rockin’ on the River Series: Rada Dada, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
John Buxton Experience, Ghosts of the Sun, with Parker Reed opening, 6 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix Park. Sounds Like Summer Concert Series; volumeone.org/sites/concerts/events.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: Lee Mynett and the Root Tappers, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Four Seasons Stage, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Kickin’ It Country Concert Series: North of Dixie, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Auditions for “Take the Stage,” talent show organized by Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls: 5-7 p.m. Monday and Aug. 19, noon-4 p.m. Aug. 22. Information: tinyurl.com/ftv2t2xt, 715-726-9000.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Music in the Park, Elcho. Free.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
Chris Kroeze, country, 6 p.m. Thursday, Durand Brewing Company, N6649 Highway 25, Durand. 715-283-4040.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Vinyl Nights: “Women in Music” with Ashley Wiswell, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Robins Nest, 328 Goddard St., La Crosse. Free. 608-784-4847.
Chris Kroeze, country, 8 p.m. Friday, Sawyer County Fair, 14655 Co Hwy B, 10172 Bender Road, Hayward. 715-296-9000.
Divide The Fall, with Take The Name and Evernoir, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 715-861-3838.
More Amore, live music, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Silvercryst Resort, W7015 Highway 21, Wautoma. Free. 920-787-3367.
Chris Kroeze, country, 2 p.m. Saturday, Chetek Hydroflites ski site, 728 Lakeview Drive, Chetek.
The Cutaways, variety, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Engage in the Arts, Valkyrie Brewery, 234 Dallas St., Dallas. 715-283-4040.
Howard “Guitar” Luedtke & Blue Max duo, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, E4102 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-9721.
Kaiged Acoustic, variety hits, 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, 551 Memorial Park Drive, Arcadia. 608-863-6700, ashleyforthearts.com.
Last Open Road, classic rock and blues, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Six-String Saloon, W3529 Highway 35, Maiden Rock. 715-448-4121.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Pokegama Lakeside Cantina, 25 5/8 St., Chetek. 715-764-1212.
Nick Anderson & the Skinny Lovers, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 551 Memorial Park Drive, Arcadia. 608-863-6700.
Ryan Howe, live music, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Through the Kitchen Hole, live music, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Rush River Brewing, 990 Antler Court, River Falls. 715-426-2054.
Virginia Steel, variety, 8 p.m.-12 Saturday, Narrows Resort, W15010 Highway D, Chetek. 715-924-4053.
JFT Party Band, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Two Rivers, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road, Eau Claire. 715-835-6522.
Ready Seth Go, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Late Night Jazz: Sean Carey Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
More to do
Summer Cinema: “The Goonies,” 9 p.m. Wednesday, campus mall, UW-Eau Claire. Bring chair or blanket. Will be canceled if inclement weather. Free.
Self-guided tours published by Chippewa Valley Museum: “Biking Into History,” three- to six-mile tours using Eau Claire bike trails, all three courses starting at Phoenix Park; and walking historical tour of downtown Eau Claire. Free for participants and family-friendly. For biking tours, maps available at the Chippewa Valley Museum, The Local Store, L.E. Phillips Senior Center. For walking tour: theclio.com. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Summer Storytime, 9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Pre-registration required. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Carson Park, open noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day and on July 4. Tickets: Adults, $3; children, $2; 2 and younger, Free. Information: chippewavalleyrailroad.org, the group’s Facebook page, or 715-450-3330 during hours of operation.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
“In a Roundabout Way,” virtual exhibit of works by over 20 artists, through Aug. 27. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
Featured artists: Brenda Haack, jewelry; Jan Killian, alcohol ink, acrylic, watercolor; through Aug. 29, ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
“Modern Woman: Giving Voice to Women of the Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit through Aug. 29, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Eric Lee: Ignited Reality,” paintings in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood and others, virtual exhibit through Sept. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” through Sept. 6; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.