Theater
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents the musical “101 Dalmatians Kids,” 7:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. Tickets (including dinner and show): $15. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Music
The Bear Creek Band, variety, 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, 2542 8¼ Ave., Chetek. Free. 715-924-3105.
Second annual Pablo Center Gala, Thursday, with pre-show at 6 p.m., the event starts at 7:30 p.m., presented virtually. Entertainment featuring performances by Naalia, Phil Cook, and poet Dasha Kelly Hamilton. Cost of the virtual gala video stream: $20. 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The Gators Band, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Bloomer Brewing Co., 1103 9th Ave., Bloomer. 715-933-4995.
Elsa Lee, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Autumn Harvest Winery, 19947 Highway J, Chippewa Falls. 715-720-1663.
Tommy Bentz Band duo, with Clark Thaldorf, blues-rock, 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rush River Brewing, 990 Antler Ct., River Falls. 715-426-2054.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Z’s, 19845 Co. Hwy X, Chippewa Falls, 715-861-5493.
Pine Point Band, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Tiki Bar & Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Volcano Diving, Beercan Pentagram, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Every Buddy’s Bar And Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. $5. 715-861-3838; tinyurl.com/y4jc3cp5.
Tommy Bentz’s Sunday Music Brunch show, blues-rock, livestream, 1 p.m. Sunday. To see the performance go to facebook.com/TommyBentzBand.
Mojo Lemon Blues Band, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Tiki Bar & Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, 4-7 p.m. classic rock, Sunday, Lake Hallie Golf, 110th St., Chippewa Falls, 715-861-5442.
Davina & The Vagabonds, $25-$30, jazz-meets-blues, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $16. 715-235-0001.
The Part Time Duo, A.J. and Alissa Haut, cover songs and comedy, 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. With food trucks available, 5-7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
More to Do
Conversations in Color Series, history and current reality of the Hmong communities in Western Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. Monday, presented virtually. With resident panelist Sheng Lor Waldinger. Host is Ed Hudgins. Presented by Uniting Bridges, Converge Radio and Pablo Center. To register for the conversations: pablocenter.org. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Art
Wisconsin ArtsWest 41 annual juried art exhibit, virtual exhibit, through Sept. 11, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Long exposure digital photography by Mary LaVenture; moon photographs/pencil drawings by Kristi Schumacher; and photographs by Eleanor Jones, through Aug. 27, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists, including “Take Me to the River,” art related to region’s waterways. More information: 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Jan Killian, paintings; Brenda Haack, jewelry; Allison Kuhl, wood art pieces, featured artists for August at artZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.