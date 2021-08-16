Music
River Prairie Cultural Festival, featuring music, dance, food and other attractions, noon-5 p.m. Sunday River Prairie Park, Altoona. Free. Information: tinyurl.com/3efxbmmt.
Blue Ox Music Festival, Thursday through Saturday, 3443 Crescent Ave., town of Union outside of Eau Claire. Performers: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Shakey Graves, Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Pert Near Sandstone, Them Coulee Boys. 715-839-7500; blueoxmusicfestival.com.
Tuesday Night Blues, live concert series, Tommy Bentz Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m. today; Dee Miller Band featuring Craig Clark, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug 24, Owen Park. Food and beverage vendors on hand. Free. Information: chippewavalleyblues.com or the Facebook pages of the Chippewa Valley Blues Society or Tuesday Night Blues.
Menomonie Moose Lodge senior dances, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 720 19th Ave. Everyone welcome. Information: 715-235-3747.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: Songa, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Rockin’ on the River Series: Big Deeks, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Chris Kroeze, country, 7-11 p.m. Thursday, Park Fest, Medford.
Humbird, Jesse Stratton Band, with Cait McGarvey opening, 6 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix Park. Sounds Like Summer Concert Series; volumeone.org/sites/concerts/events.
Auditions for “Take the Stage,” talent show organized by Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Information: tinyurl.com/ftv2t2xt, 715-726-9000.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: sneak preview of the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre 2021-22 season, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Four Seasons Stage, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Kickin’ It Country Concert Series: Rural Routes, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, 2452 8 1/4 Ave., Chetek. Free. 715-924-3105.
Kaiged Acoustic, variety hits, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Barn Again Lodge, S683 Lovely Road, Mondovi. 715-946-3433.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Tommy Bentz, solo, blues rock, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, patio at Junior’s Restaurant and Tap House, 414 S. Main St., River Falls. 715-425-6630.
Two Rivers, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Foster’s Fireside, E10934 Highway HH, Osseo. 715-597-6605.
Late Night Jazz: Hans Fuerst Group, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Kelsey Miles, live music, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Rock Creek Song Dogs, folk-grass, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Ombibulous Brewing Co., 1419 Winchester Way No. 8, Altoona. 715-318-7179.
Virginia Steel, variety, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Lisa”s G-Spot Tavern and Campground, Sheldon. 715-668-5240.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, Friday, beer tent stage between acts playing at 4-5 p.m., 6:30-7 p.m. and 8:30-9 p.m. Big Bull Falls Blues Festival, Fern Island Park, Wausau; tinyurl.com/6w82xdys.
Bear Creek Band, variety, autism fundraiser, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-723-1266.
Brian Bethke, live music, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Duffy Duyfhuizen, solo show paying tribute to John Prine, 1:30-4:30 pm. Saturday, Jeremiah’s Bullfrog Fish Farm, N1409 566th St., Menomonie. 715-664-8775.
Late Night Jazz: Hannah Harder Quartet, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Howard “Guitar” Luedtke & Blue Max, 1 p.m. Saturday, Big Bull Falls Blues Fest, Fern Island Park, Wausau; tinyurl.com/6w82xdys.
Kaiged Acoustic, variety hits, 5 p.m. Saturday, Summer Days, Downtown Mainstreet, 300 Pearl St., La Crosse. 608-784-0440.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Cornell Lake Resort, 16918 190th Ave., Bloomer, 715-288-6015.
OverTime, with his Blue Collar Soldiers Band, country, rock, and hip-hop, 7 p.m. Saturday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.$20-$30. 715-861-3838, tinyurl.com/yupjd344.
Rock Creek Song Dogs, folk-grass, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, River Jams, 2940 109th St., Chippewa Falls. 715-828-2238.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Trempealeau Hotel, 11332 Main St., Trempealeau. 608-534-6898.
The ZackaryZ, live music, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-723-1266.
Joyann Parker Duo, blues, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Waterside Bar and Grill, 1342 Lone Pine Lane, Amery. 715-268-5005.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Lake Hallie Golf, 110th St., Chippewa Falls, 715-861-5442.
Mojo Lemon Blues Band, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Joyann Parker Duo, blues, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 24, terrace at the Gathering Place Resort & Lodge, 738 27 1/2 Ave., Birchwood. 715-354-3029.
Saliva, 9th Planet Out, five other bands, 6 p.m. Sunday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.$20, $26 day of show. 715-861-3838, tinyurl.com/4ur6a3n4.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Theater
Summit Players Theatre production of Shakespeare’s ”The Winter’s Tale”: Saturday at Flambeau River State Forest in Sawyer County, with workshop at 5:30 p.m. and show at 7 p.m.; and Sunday at Lake Wissota State Park in Chippewa Falls, with the workshop at 1 p.m. and show at 2:30 p.m. Free. Information: summitplayerstheatre.com or to the group’s Facebook page.
The Red Barn Theatre presents “The Fantasticks,” musical, Wednesday through Aug. 28, Highways 48 and M northeast of Rice Lake. Shows start at 7:15 p.m.; audiences asked to arrive by 7:15 p.m. $17. 715-234-8301, tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/redbarn6.
More to do
Dinner in the Orchard, farm-fresh dinner and a view overlooking rows of apple trees with Bushel and a Peck orchard owners Lisa and Wayne Geist, 6 p.m. today. With live music by Parker Reed. $45. Rain date: 6 p.m. Wednesday. Information: 715-726-9000; cvca.net. Presented by Heyde Center for the Arts.
Book talk: “Surrender to the Unknown,” by self-published author Rebecca Mattson, 6:30-7:30 p.m. today, online and at Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Mattson will share how she created a fictional romance novel using genealogical research. Pre-register at tinyurl.com/a9n6wkxs. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Poets in the Park, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Riverfront park, Chippewa Falls. Poets Jackie McManus, Jessi Peterson, Jeannie Roberts, and Katie Vagnino will share from their new collections. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. 715-723-1146.
Readers’ Reunion, to celebrate the return to in-person events, with Michael Perry and 10 other authors based in the Midwest, at 7 p.m. Thursday, The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater, Minn. Co-presented by Valley Bookseller. Free. 651-430-3385, tinyurl.com/tt6tum3.
Summer Cinema: “Wonder Woman 1984,” 9 p.m. Wednesday, campus mall, UW-Eau Claire. Bring chair or blanket. Will be canceled if inclement weather. Free.
Self-guided tours published by Chippewa Valley Museum: “Biking Into History,” three- to six-mile tours using Eau Claire bike trails, all three courses starting at Phoenix Park; and walking historical tour of downtown Eau Claire. Free for participants and family-friendly. For biking tours, maps available at the Chippewa Valley Museum, The Local Store, L.E. Phillips Senior Center. For walking tour: theclio.com. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Carson Park, open noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day and on July 4. Tickets: Adults, $3; children, $2; 2 and younger, Free. Information: chippewavalleyrailroad.org, the group’s Facebook page, or 715-450-3330 during hours of operation.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
“Music Moves Me: Children’s Artwork Inspired by the Music of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra,” Friday through Oct. 31, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“In a Roundabout Way,” virtual exhibit of works by over 20 artists, through Aug. 27. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
Featured artists: Brenda Haack, jewelry; Jan Killian, alcohol ink, acrylic, watercolor; through Aug. 29, ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
“Modern Woman: Giving Voice to Women of the Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit through Aug. 29, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Eric Lee: Ignited Reality,” paintings in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood and others, virtual exhibit through Sept. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” through Sept. 6; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.