Music
The Part Time Duo, A.J. and Alissa Haut, cover songs and comedy, 6-7:30 p.m. today, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. With food trucks available, 5-7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Sage Leary, original music, 5-8 pm. Wednesday, for August Wine Woman, O’Neil Creek Winery, 15369 82nd St., Bloomer. Free. 715-568-2341.
Jimmy Herman with Kaiged Acoustic, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Barn Again Lodge, Mondovi, S683 Lovely Road, Mondovi. 715-946-3443.
The Bear Creek Band, variety, 4-7 p.m. Friday, Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. Free. 715-595-4227.
Kaiged Acoustic, acoustic trio, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Bemis Bluff Winery, E2960 Hageness Road, Eleva. 715-828-2344.
Peter Phippen and Victoria Shoemaker-Dave Tronnier, livestream from the The Bertsch Folk Barn. 7-10 p.m. Friday. tinyurl.com/y6h73357.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 7–10 Friday, Eagles Club, 2588 U.S. 53, Chippewa Falls. 715-723-0172.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 7-10 p.m. Friday, outside at Trempealeau Hotel, 11332 Main St., Trempealeau. 608-534-6898.
Rhythm Playboys, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, R & R’s First and Last Chance, Black River Falls. 715-284-3121.
Marcus Lere, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, patio at Sheeley House Saloon, 236 W. River St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-0561.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Time Flies Bar & Grill, N14395 Highway E, Curtiss, 715-223-6677.
The Bear Creek Band, variety, for annual autism benefit, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-723-1266.
Last Open Road, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Tiki Bar & Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, for Music in the Park, Veterans Park, River Falls. 715-426-6776.
Margaritaville, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Tiki Bar & Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
The Bear Creek Band, variety, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-723-1266.
More to Do
Conversations in Color Series, “Partisan Impact,” relationship between race issues and politics with resident panelist Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, 7:30 p.m. Monday, presented virtually. With resident panelist Sheng Lor Waldinger. Host is Ed Hudgins. Presented by Uniting Bridges, Converge Radio and Pablo Center. To register for the conversations: pablocenter.org. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Art
Wisconsin ArtsWest 41 annual juried art exhibit, virtual exhibit, through Sept. 11, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Long exposure digital photography by Mary LaVenture; moon photographs/pencil drawings by Kristi Schumacher; and photographs by Eleanor Jones, through Aug. 27, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists, including “Take Me to the River,” art related to region’s waterways. More information: 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Jan Killian, paintings; Brenda Haack, jewelry; Allison Kuhl, wood art pieces, featured artists for August at artZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.