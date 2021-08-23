Music
Peter, Paul and Mary Tribute, by Danville, Tuesday, with cash bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon, show at 1 p.m., Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Lunch and show tickets: $27 per person; show only: $15. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Mixtape, “End of Summer Celebration,” women’s vocal trio singing country, pop, rock, Disney favorites from shows they’ve performed throughout the summer, dinner and show, 6 p.m. Sunday, Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. $30. 715-595-4227.
Tuesday Night Blues, Dee Miller Band featuring Craig Clark, 6:30-8:30 p.m. today; Joyann Parker, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug 31, Owen Park. Food and beverage vendors on hand. Free. Information: chippewavalleyblues.com or the Facebook pages of the Chippewa Valley Blues Society or Tuesday Night Blues.
Menomonie Moose Lodge senior dances, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 720 19th Ave. Everyone welcome. Information: 715-235-3747.
Chris Kroeze, country, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Central Wisconsin State Fair, 513 E 17th St., Marshfield. 715-387-1261.
Chris Kroeze, country, 8 p.m. Friday, Rutabega Festival, Cumberland. 715-822-FEST (3378).
Falls Music Festival, Saturday, with music 4-10 p.m., with following performers: Chris Kroeze, Jesse Larson, Natalie Murphy, Polk County Fairgrounds, 800 E Louisiana St., Saint Croix Falls. Information: tinyurl.com/4k4h7exa.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: Jim Phillips Project, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Rockin’ on the River Series: Thundermen, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers, Jim Pullman, with Spencer Douglas opening, 6 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix Park. Sounds Like Summer Concert Series; volumeone.org/sites/concerts/events.
Kaiged Acoustic, variety, Saturday, 10 a.m., main stage; 1 p.m., wine lounge, Festival in the Pines, 100 Carson Park Drive, Carson Park; festivalinthepines.com.
Sue Orfield Band, rock-jazz-blues, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Festival in the Pines, 100 Carson Park Drive, Carson Park; festivalinthepines.com.
Joyann Parker Duo, blues, 5-8 p.m. today, terrace at the Gathering Place Resort & Lodge, 738 27½ Ave., Birchwood. 715-354-3029.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. 715-597-1828.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Vinyl Nights: “Eaux Claires + Oxbeaux Night,” with Ashley Wiswell, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, patio at The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Lynda’s Lakeshore Resort, 1017 24½ St., Chetek. Free. 715-859-2916.
Howard “Guitar” Luedtke, acoustic trio with Steve K., blues, 7 p.m. Friday, Junior’s Restaurant & Tap House, 414 S. Main St., River Falls. 715-425-6630.
Joyann Parker Duo, blues, 6 p.m. Friday, Suncrest Gardens Farm, S2257 Yaeger Valley Road, Cochrane. 608-626-2122.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Pokegama Lakeside Cantina, 840, 25 5/8 St., Chetek. Free. 715-764-1212.
Nick Anderson, live music, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
53 North, live music, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, “Back to the 80’s Party,” Whitetail Ridge Campground, Sarona.
Howard “Guitar” Luedtke & Blue Max, blues, 8 p.m. Saturday, Country Pines, N16105 Highway G, Nekoosa. 715-886-4663.
Jim Nelson, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Grandpa Joe’s Trailside, E4102 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-9721.
Nick Anderson, live music, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jamie’s Last Resort, N10487 Highway G, No. 7803, Osseo. 715-984-2426.
Rock Creek Song Dogs, folk-grass, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Vino Cappuccino Artisan Bistro, N5734 U.S. 12, Elk Mound. 715-338-0536.
Ross Thorn, live music, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Late Night Jazz: Sue Orfield Trio, with Josh Gallagher & Jeremy Boettcher, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, American Legion, Loyal. Free.
The Cutaways, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 6 p.m. Sunday, Riverfront park, Chippewa Falls. Free.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 25, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Theater
“Ole and Lena’s 50th Wedding Anniversary ... and Vow Renewal” dinner theater, noon Thursday-Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Lunch/dinner and show tickets: Adults $35, seniors $34, Youth (under 12) $27. Show only: Adults $16, seniors $15, youth $8. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
The Red Barn Theatre presents “The Fantasticks,” musical, through Saturday, Highways 48 and M northeast of Rice Lake. Shows start at 7:15 p.m.; audiences asked to arrive by 7:15 p.m. $17. 715-234-8301, tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/redbarn6.
More to do
Cirque Italia, magical dream adventure, with master jugglers, low wire fanatics, contortion, trampoline antics, wheel of death, various times Thursday through Sunday, under a white-and-blue big-top tent outside Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire. Tickets $10 to $50. 941-704-8572, cirqueitalia.com.
Nickolas Butler, author reading-discussion about his new thriller, “Godspeed,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free; no registration required. Information: 715-726-9000; cvca.net. Presented by the Chippewa Falls Public Library and Heyde Center for the Arts.
Campfire Stories: A Night of Fact, Fiction + Fire, 8-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Teen Campfire Event, 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Augusta Public Library, 113 N. Stone St. Campfire snacks, storytelling, games. Register: tinyurl.com/4ye5mk9n. 715-286-2070.
Meet USA Today bestselling author Kathryn Springer, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Reading Garden at Augusta Public Library, 113 N. Stone St. For teens and adults; wear a garden hat and bring a lawn chair. Register: tinyurl.com/h7mhrtkc. 715-286-2070.
Mabel Tainter Theater, volunteer and usher training, 5 p.m. Monday, lower level of the theater, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. No experience is required. Email events@mabeltainter.org or call 715-235-0001, ext. 105.
Summer Cinema: “Happy Gilmore,” 9 p.m. Wednesday, campus mall, UW-Eau Claire. Bring chair or blanket. Will be canceled if inclement weather. Free.
Self-guided tours published by Chippewa Valley Museum: “Biking Into History,” three- to six-mile tours using Eau Claire bike trails, all three courses starting at Phoenix Park; and walking historical tour of downtown Eau Claire. Free for participants and family-friendly. For biking tours, maps available at the Chippewa Valley Museum, The Local Store, L.E. Phillips Senior Center. For walking tour: theclio.com. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Carson Park, open noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day. Tickets: Adults, $3; children, $2; 2 and younger, Free. Information: chippewavalleyrailroad.org, the group’s Facebook page, or 715-450-3330 during hours of operation.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
“Music Moves Me: Children’s Artwork Inspired by the Music of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra,” through Oct. 31, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“In a Roundabout Way,” virtual exhibit of works by over 20 artists, through Friday. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
Featured artists: Brenda Haack, jewelry; Jan Killian, alcohol ink, acrylic, watercolor; through Ssunday, ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
“Modern Woman: Giving Voice to Women of the Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit through Sunday, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Eric Lee: Ignited Reality,” paintings in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood and others, virtual exhibit through Sept. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” through Sept. 6; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.