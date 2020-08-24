Music
CJ Rislove & Friends, soulful pop style influenced by jazz and blues, 6-7:30 p.m. today, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. With food trucks available, 5-7 p.m. today. Free; donations accepted. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Virginia Steel, with Ryan Young, variety, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Matthew R. Sayles, singer-songwriter multi-instrumentalist, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
The Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Lynda’s Lakeshore Resort, 1017 24½ 25th St., Chetek. 715-859-2916.
Virginia Steel, variety, 7-11 p.m. Friday, Bar-B’s Sunset Bay Grill, 1135 Highway DB, Mosinee. 715-496-0362.
The Broken Eights, 8 p.m. Friday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. $5. Call 715-861-3838.
Kaiged Acoustic, trio, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Cheers Bar and Grill at Tagalong, 2855 29th Ave., Birchwood. 715-354-3505.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, 2542 8¼ Ave., Chetek. 715-924-3105.
The Bear Creek Band, variety, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Ted’s Timberlodge, 26064 Highway M, Holcombe. Free. 715-595-4424.
ZacharyZ, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Tiki Bar & Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 2 p.m. Saturday, Belgium Blues Bash, Belgium, Wis. Other bands at festival: On Friday, Jay Stulo, The Jimmys; on Saturday, Luke Cerny, Alex Wilson Band, Shonn Hinton and Shotgun, Stephen Cooper & the Nobody Famous. Information: tinyurl.com/y2q8j2ym.
4 Cast, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Tiki Bar & Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.The Bear Creek Band, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Pioneer Grill & Saloon, E5699 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-9927.{/div}
More to do
Public input session on library expansion designs, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, lower level of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Conversations in Color Series, “Stifled Voices: Voter Suppression and Disenfranchisement,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, presented virtually. With resident panelist Selika Ducksworth-Lawton. Host this week is Adam Accola. Presented by Uniting Bridges, Converge Radio and Pablo Center. To register for the conversations: pablocenter.org. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Art
Wisconsin ArtsWest 41 annual juried art exhibit, virtual exhibit, through Sept. 11, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Long exposure digital photography by Mary LaVenture; moon photographs/pencil drawings by Kristi Schumacher; and photographs by Eleanor Jones, through Thursday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists, including “Take Me to the River,” art related to region’s waterways. More information: 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Jan Killian, paintings; Brenda Haack, jewelry; Allison Kuhl, wood art pieces, featured artists for August at artZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Jacob Riis: How the Other Half Lives,” photos and writings by a pioneering newspaper reporter and social reformer in New York City at the turn of the 20th century, Sept.1-Oct. 20; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.