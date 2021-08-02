Music
Blues on the Chippewa, Friday-Saturday, Memorial Park, one block off Main Street between Second Ave. E. and First Ave., Durand. Bands include Jackie Venson, Annie Mack Band, St. Paul Peterson and the Minneapolis Funk All Stars, Joyann Parker. Free; donations are welcome. Information: bluesonthechippewa.com; info@bluesonthechippewa.com.
Bill Kirchen of Commander Cody’s Lost Planet Airmen; Redd Volkaert, who was Merle Haggard’s lead guitarist; Erik Koskinen and Trevor McSpadden, 6 p.m. Saturday, Silver Dome Ballroom, five miles west of Neillsville on U.S. 10. $25; silverdomeballroom.net.
Rhythm Playboys, old-time dance, 1-5 p.m Saturday, Silver Dome Ballroom, five miles west of Neillsville on U.S. 10. $10, or free with admission to Bill Kitchen and Redd Volkaert concert; silverdomeballroom.net.
Tuesday Night Blues, live concert series, Sue Orfield Band, 6:30-8:30 p.m. today; and Mojo Lemon, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug 10, Owen Park. Food and beverage vendors on hand. Free. Information: chippewavalleyblues.com or the Facebook pages of the Chippewa Valley Blues Society or Tuesday Night Blues.
Menomonie Moose Lodge senior dances, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, 720 19th Ave. Everyone welcome. Information: 715-235-3747.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: Girl Band, classic vocal standards, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Rockin’ on the River Series: JFT Party Band, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Cathy Reitz & 7Swing; Eggplant Heroes; with Sarah Ohr opening, 6 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix Park. Sounds Like Summer Concert Series; volumeone.org/sites/concerts/events.
Americana singer-songwriter David Huckfelt of The Pines, with multi-instrumentalist Jeremy Ylvisaker, 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Park Center, 15791 U.S. 63, Hayward. Sonofmel opens. $20 for adults, $5 for students 17 years of age and younger, and are available at WOJB.org/Our-Events or the WOJB Woodland Community Radio Facebook page. 715-634-2100.
Kick off to Sturgis, Saturday, with Rattlesnake Justice at 11 a.m. and Chris Kroeze at 5:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Harley-Davidson, 2452 Hallie Road. 715-723-7433.
Eggplant Heroes, originals, literary adaptations, mountain gospel and folk, noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Chippewa Valley Museum’s front lawn, Carson Park. Bring your own seating. Part of “Listen Up” exhibit. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Fusion at Four Seasons Concert Series: Eau Claire Children’s Theatre’s Troupe 1814 family comedy improv, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Four Seasons Stage, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Kickin’ It Country Concert Series: Cadillac Cowboys, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Classic country jam, hosted by the Bear Creek Boys, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Northwoods Brew Pub, 50819 West St., Osseo. Free. All classic country pickers and singers invited to perform. Back line provided.....please bring yer own axe. 715-597-1828.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
The Almas, rock, 8 p.m. Friday, Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 715-861-3838.
Beatles Tribute with A Hard Day’s Night, 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. $50 dinner and show. 715-595-4227; paradiseshores4.com/events.
Shell Lake Arts Center, 802 1st St. Events at Lakefront Pavilion: ukulele camper performance, 3 p.m. Friday; music theatre camper performance, 4 p.m. Friday. 715-468-2414, shelllakeartscenter.org.
Joyann Parker Band, blues, 6 p.m. Friday, Woodwind Park (formerly Deepwood Ski and Golf), Wheeler. Pre-purchase tickets or general admission at the gate. (lawn chair needed if table is not reserved). 715-658-7275; woodwindpark.com.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 6-9 p.m. Friday, The Garage Bikes + Brews, 109 W. Cedar St., River Falls, 715-629-7086.
Sam Ness, blues, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 8 p.m.-12 Saturday, Wheeler Days,Wheeler.
The Cutaways, variety, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, AlfalfaFest, Pioneer Park, 213 8½ St., Prairie Farm. 651-341-5741, 715-418-1584.
Howard “Guitar” Luedtke and Blue Max, blues, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Durand Builders Stage, Memorial Park, for Blues on the Chippewa, Durand.
Last Open Road, classic rock and blues, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Late Night Jazz: Tyler Lustek Group, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday; pianist Josh Gallagher, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Chalet on Wissota, 17415 Highway X, Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-726-1303.
Nick Foytik, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6 p.m. Sunday, Chippewa Riverfront park, Chippewa Falls. Free.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Lake Hallie Sportsman’s Club, 2910 109th St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-726-1050.
Nick Anderson, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Birch Lakes Resort, 1085 Highway F, Birchwood. 715-354-3880.
North of Dixie, bluegrass, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Campfire Conversations with Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Virginia Steel, variety, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, The Rock, N2737 Highway 107, Merrill. 715-536-8560.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 6, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Theater
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Grease the Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Leinenkugel’s Main Stage, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edwards St., Chippewa Falls. Gates open 6 p.m. $24 adults; $20 for 60 and older; $14 students 13 to college with ID; $10 for 12 and under. Events include a car show, food booths, DJ music, contests and an opening night car wash. 715-839-8877, ecct.org.
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents “Legally Blonde the Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $30 for adults and seniors, $15 for youth and students. 715-832-PLAY (7529), cvtgact@aol.com.
“The Boys in Autumn,” play about a reunion of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn, through Saturday, Red Barn Theatre, 2247 22nd St., Rice Lake. Tickets: $17. 715-234-8301, 888-686-3770, or redbarntheatre-ricelake.com.
More to do
“Rock Climbing,” with Dan Woll, 6 p.m. Thursday, Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St. Free; no registration required. 715-723-1146, chippewafallslibrary.org.
Summer Cinema: “Soul,” 9 p.m. Wednesday, campus mall, UW-Eau Claire. Bring chair or blanket. Will be canceled if inclement weather. Free.
Self-guided tours published by Chippewa Valley Museum: “Biking Into History,” three- to six-mile tours using Eau Claire bike trails, all three courses starting at Phoenix Park; and walking historical tour of downtown Eau Claire. Free for participants and family-friendly. For biking tours, maps available at the Chippewa Valley Museum, The Local Store, L.E. Phillips Senior Center. For walking tour: theclio.com. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Party at the Park Storytimes, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, outside (weather permitting) at Chippewa Riverfront park. Presented by Chippewa Falls Public Library. Also at the library’s kids’ YouTube Channel: tinyurl.com/ahnfzy7s. Information: 715-723-1146; chippewafallslibrary.org.
Summer Storytime, 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through Aug. 12, Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Pre-registration required. 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Storytime in Owen Park: 10-10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 9, Owen Park. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5007, ecpubliclibrary.info/kids/storytime-online.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Carson Park, open noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day and on July 4. Tickets: Adults, $3; children, $2; 2 and younger, Free. Information: chippewavalleyrailroad.org, the group’s Facebook page, or 715-450-3330 during hours of operation.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
Chill on the Hill Series, art classes for ages 4 to 10, Deborah Lang — Sportz Dance, 11 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls: Today: Free. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
“In a Roundabout Way,” virtual exhibit of works by over 20 artists, through Aug. 27. Presented by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
Featured artists: Brenda Haack, jewelry; Jan Killian, alcohol ink, acrylic, watercolor; Thursday through Aug. 29, ArtZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Information: 715-268-8600, artzgallery.org.
“Recent Acquisitions: Gifts for Our Community,” through Aug. 15, Laurie Bieze Gallery, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Eric Lee: Ignited Reality,” paintings in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood and others, through Sept. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Museums
“Rhythm & Rhyme,” program for ages 6-12, 10:30 a.m.-noon today, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Hear sounds and songs of regional cultures, use a jaw harp, group sing-along; part of museum’s “Listen Up!” exhibit. $8 registration plus $5 material fee. To register: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
The 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a new virtual exhibit, “Hmong in Eau Claire,” Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Other features at the museum: “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” through Sept. 6; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.