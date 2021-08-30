Music
The 8th annual Rush River Folk Festival, Saturday, Vino in the Valley, W3826 450th Ave., Maiden Rock. Bands: Barrel Flash, 1-2:30 p.m.; Lucas Fischer, 3-4:30 p.m.; Milk & Whiskey, 5-6:30 p.m.; Davey Jones, Kari Tauring & Lucas Fischer, 7:8:30 p.m. No admission charge. 715-639-6677; vinointhevalley.com.
Tuesday Night Blues: Joyann Parker, 6:30-8:30 p.m. today, Owen Park. Food and beverage vendors on hand. Free. Information: chippewavalleyblues.com or the Facebook pages of the Chippewa Valley Blues Society or Tuesday Night Blues.
Rockin’ on the River Series: Sage, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Prevea Amphitheater, River Prairie Park, Front Porch Place, Altoona.
Storyteller Tracy Chipman, explore experiences of place, loss and grace, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Wakanda Park, 909 Pine Ave., Menomonie. Tracychipman.net.
Chris Kroeze, country, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Exeland Trout Festival, Exeland Rod & Gun Clubhouse, Dump Road. 715-945-2981.
Joyann Parker, "The Music of Patsy Cline," dinner and show, 5 p.m. Friday, Paradise Shores 4, 26364 Highway M, Holcombe. $45. 715-595-4227.
Chris Kroeze, country, Joyann Parker, blues, 7 p.m. Saturday, Big Top Chautauqua, 32525 Ski Hill Road, south of Bayfield. $38$-$34-$28. 715-373-5552.
Chris Kroeze, country, 2 p.m. Monday, Sturgeon Fest, Jim Falls Lions Clubhouse, 12847 Highway S.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Gilligan's Tiki Bar, 2452 8 1/4 Ave., Chetek. Free. 715-924-3105.
Tommy Bentz, solo, blues-rock, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Rush River Brewing Company, 990 Antler Court, River Falls. 715-426-2054.
Open mic hosted by Rock Creek Song Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Max's Kitchen & Bar, 2023 Cenex Drive, Rice Lake. Free. 715-736-0282.
Josh White, live music, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Kori Riesenweber, live music, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Late Night Jazz: Sean Carey Trio, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, The Lakely, 516 Galloway St. 715-839-0601.
Backyard Jack, live music, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Trail's End Resort, 8080 N. Highway K, Hayward. Free. 715-699-1150.
Aaron Lee Kaplan, Delta blues, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 Highway BB, Mondovi. 715-309-5238.
Blaine and Leah, live music, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Together Farms, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Wayside Bar & Grill, 18091 Highway X, Chippewa Falls. 715-723-2777.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, 4441 Lake Ave. S., St Paul. 651-429-2633.
40 Fingers, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Roadhouse 25, 103 S. Highway 25, Wheeler. Free. 715-989-1021.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-1266.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Slippery's Bar & Grill, 10 Church Ave., Wabasha, Minn. 651-565-4748.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 2-7 p.m. Monday, Jake's Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
Virginia Steel, variety, with Ryan Young, 7-11 p.m. Monday, Happy's, 1013 First Ave., Woodruff. 715-614-7039.
“Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” exhibit through Sept. 25, Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibit shows the great diversity of musical traditions in the Chippewa Valley. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
More to do
Father-son team B.J. and Henry Hollars, reading and conversation on their journey chronicled in the book "Go West Young Man: A Father and Son Rediscover America on The Oregon Trail," 7 p.m. Wednesday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. Free; no registration. Sponsored by the Chippewa Falls Public Library and Heyde Center for the Arts. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.; 715-723-1146, chippewafallslibrary.org.
“Barn Quilts in Wisconsin,” presented by Mary and Michael Kolstad, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall), UW-Eau Claire -- Barron County's Thursdays at the U series. 715-788-6216.
Self-guided tours published by Chippewa Valley Museum: “Biking Into History,” three- to six-mile tours using Eau Claire bike trails, all three courses starting at Phoenix Park; and walking historical tour of downtown Eau Claire. Free for participants and family-friendly. For biking tours, maps available at the Chippewa Valley Museum, The Local Store, L.E. Phillips Senior Center. For walking tour: theclio.com. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
“Get Lost: A Walking Podcast of Eau Claire,” written and performed by 23 UW-Eau Claire students. Each episode features a different walking path through Eau Claire, with narrators sharing a mix of fiction and historical facts. Information: getlostec.com.
The Chippewa Valley Railroad, Carson Park, open noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Labor Day. Tickets: Adults, $3; children, $2; 2 and younger, Free. Information: chippewavalleyrailroad.org, the group’s Facebook page, or 715-450-3330 during hours of operation.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
"Counting Our Blessings," Chippewa Valley Watercolor Artists exhibit, through Oct. 1, with reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000, cvca.net.
"Variations in Art -- The Valley Art Association Group Show," Friday through Sept. 25, with reception 5-7 p.m. Friday, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
“Music Moves Me: Children’s Artwork Inspired by the Music of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra,” through Oct. 31, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Eric Lee: Ignited Reality,” paintings in conjunction with a number of process-driven techniques involving flammables, water, ashes, concrete, aluminum, wood and others, virtual exhibit through Sept. 12, Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
The art of “Go Paint! Chippewa Valley,” virtual exhibit of work from weeklong plein air art festival, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. Information: 715-832-ARTS (2787), pablocenter.org.
“Shelter,” a virtual exhibit reflecting on COVID-19’s impact, by various artists, presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence. To view: pablocenter.org/visual-art/virtual-exhibits/shelter/. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Art in the Valley, gallery featuring local artists, 2533 E. Clairemont Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: 715-579-2097 or 715-577-1332.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Exhibits: “Hmong in Eau Claire,” virtual exhibit; “Listen Up! Folk Music in the Chippewa Valley,” through Sept. 25; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: noon-5 p.m. on Labor Day; 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays; noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults; $8 seniors 62 and up; $5 kids and students with ID; free for kids under age 5. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology, 21 E. Grand Ave. 715-720-9206; cfmit.org.
Wisconsin Logging Museum (formerly the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum), four historic buildings, machine shed and interpretive center, noon-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 1110 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park. 715-835-6200; wisconsinlogging.org.
Stanley Area Historical Society, 228 Helgerson St., 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September. Admission by donation. Group tours available by calling 715-644-5492 or 715-644-5880.