Theater
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents the musical “101 Dalmatians Kids,” 7:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. today, Friday and Aug. 13-14, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. Tickets (including dinner and show): $15. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
Music
Tommy Bentz solo, blues rock, 4:30-7 p.m. today, Rush River Brewing, 990 Antler Court, River Falls. 715-426-2054.
Pablo Streams series, S. Carey, Michael Perry and Ben Lester, livestream, 6:30 p.m. today. To register for the weekly concerts: pablocenter.org. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-10 p.m. today, Champps Sports Bar, 8010 Glen Lane, Eden Prairie, Minn. Free. 952-942-3331.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Red’s, 121 Lakeview Drive, Chetek. Free. 715-924-3100.
Tommy Bentz solo, blues-rock, 6-9 p.m. Friday, The Garage Bikes + Brews, 109 W. Cedar St., River Falls. 715-629-7086.
Nick and the B’s, blues band featuring Nick Foytik, Bill Weiss, Billy Angell and Bentley Harder, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. $16. 715-235-0001.
Saliva, hard rock, with Cold Kingdom, Via, Gone Vulture, 6-11:59 p.m. Friday, Every Buddy’s Bar And Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. $30 in advance $35 day of show. 715-861-3838; tinyurl.com/y4jc3cp5.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Slippery’s, 10 Church Ave., Wabasha, Minn. 651-565-4748.
Nick Hensley and the Love Songs for Angry Men, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, patio at Sheeley House Saloon, 236 W. River St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-0561.
Virginia Steel, variety, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Lakeshore Resort, 1017 24½ St., Chetek. 715-859-2916.
Bear Creek Band, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, The Liner Tavern, 23016 Highway X, Cadott. Free. 715-309-5779.
Tommy Bentz’s Sunday Music Brunch show, blues-rock, livestream, 1 p.m. Sunday. To see the performance go to facebook.com/TommyBentzBand.
Tommy Bentz and Chris Silver, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Junior’s RF, 414 S. Main St., River Falls. 715-425-6630.
The Bear Creek Band, variety, 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, 2542 8¼ Ave., Chetek. Free. 715-924-3105.
More to Do
Conversations in Color Series, controversial monuments and responses to them, 7:30 p.m. Monday, presented virtually. With resident panelist Selika Ducksworth-Lawton and panelists Cheryl Jimenez-Frei (UW-Eau Claire) and La’Trice Donaldson (UW-Stout). Hosts are Ed Hudgins and Sheng Lor Waldinger. Presented by Uniting Bridges, Converge Radio and Pablo Center. To register for the conversations: pablocenter.org. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Dinner in the Orchard, farm-fresh dinner in scenic setting with live music and bonfire, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Bushel and a Peck Orchard, 18444 County Hwy 00, Chippewa Falls. Tickets, available through Heyde Center for the Arts: $45. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
Art
Wisconsin ArtsWest 41 annual juried art exhibit, virtual exhibit, through Sept. 11, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
Long exposure digital photography by Mary LaVenture; moon photographs/pencil drawings by Kristi Schumacher; and photographs by Eleanor Jones, through Aug. 27, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists, including “Take Me to the River,” art related to region’s waterways. More information: 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Jan Killian, paintings; Brenda Haack, jewelry; Allison Kuhl, wood art pieces, featured artists for August at artZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.