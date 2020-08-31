Music
CJ Rislove & Friends, soulful pop influenced by jazz and blues, 6-7:30 p.m. today, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. With food trucks available, 5-7 p.m. today. Free; donations accepted. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
The Bear Creek Band, variety, 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, 2542 8¼ Ave., Chetek. Free. 715-924-3105.
Pablo Center at the Confluence presents “Homeland,” concert by flutist Brian Allred centering around a piece by Allison Loggins-Hull, 7:30 p.m. Friday, presented virtually. Part of the UW-Eau Claire First Fridays series. $2.50. 715-832-ARTS (2787); pablocenter.org.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 7-10 p.m. Friday, the patio at Juniors, 414 S. Main St., River Falls. 715-425-6630.
The seventh annual Rush River Folk Festival, noon Saturday, Vino in the Valley, W3826 450th Ave., Maiden Rock. Performers: 1-3 p.m.: Davey J and Duffy; 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Barrel Flash; 6-8 pm: Little Wing. Free. 715-602-3039; vinointhevalley.com.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Cornell Lake Resort, 16918 190th Ave., Bloomer. 715-288-6015.
Tommy Bentz solo, blues-rock, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Forestville Vines, W8101 690th Ave., River Falls. 715-426-5555.
40 Fingers, ‘60s/’70s classic oldies, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Munson Bridge Winery, W6462 Bridge Road, Withee. 715-229-4501.
The Bear Creek Band, variety, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, The Liner Tavern, 23016 Highway X, Cadott. Free. 715-309-5779.
Crowded Heads, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Jake’s Tiki Bar & Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
Virginia Steel, variety, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Frickin A Bar and Grill, W1302 Highway A, Dorchester. 715-654-6510.
Gone Vulture, Dead Soul Symphony, Jeb Rollins, Saturday, doors open at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m., Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. 715-861-3838.
Tommy Bentz’s Sunday Music Brunch show, blues-rock, livestream, 1 p.m. Sunday. To see the performance go to facebook.com/TommyBentzBand.
Ranger Rudy, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jake’s Tiki Bar & Supper Club, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. 715-235-2465.
The Bear Creek Band, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Pioneer Grill & Saloon, E5699 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-9927.
Virginia Steel, variety, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, N8837 Bridge Drive, Jump River. 715-668-5240.
The Bear Creek Band, variety, 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Roadhouse 25, 103 Highway 25, Wheeler. Free. 715-989-1021.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-1266.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 2-6 p.m. Monday, Jake’s Tiki Bar, E5690 Highway D, Menomonie. Free. 715-235-2465.
More to do
Thursdays from the U: “History of the St. Croix Ojibwe,” 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, presented online. By Wanda McFaggen, the tribal historic preservation officer for the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, part of weekly lecture series hosted by UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. To watch or more information: uwec.ly/Thursdays. Free and open to all. More information: 715-788-6244.
Literacy Chippewa Valley’s annual ScrabbleBee on Thursday, Sept. 10, held virtually. Registration, with deadline Monday, costs $25 per person or $100 per team; literacychippewavalley.org.
Art
Wisconsin ArtsWest 41 annual juried art exhibit, virtual exhibit, through Sept. 11, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
“Finely Fiber,” works by Jaydn Alexander, Mary Hermanson, Kristen Brown, Wednesday through Oct. 7, with reception, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists, including “Take Me to the River,” art related to region’s waterways by Susan Phelps Pearson. More information: 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Jan Killian, paintings; Brenda Haack, jewelry; Allison Kuhl, wood art pieces, featured artists for August at artZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Jacob Riis: How the Other Half Lives,” photos and writings by a pioneering newspaper reporter and social reformer in New York City at the turn of the 20th century, through Oct. 20; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.