Music
Kaiged Acoustic, rock-country hits, 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Barn Again Lodge, S683 Lovely Road, Mondovi. 715-946-3443.
Tommy Bentz, solo acoustic blues-rock, 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Rush River Brewing, 990 Antler Court, River Falls. 715-426-2054.
Virginia Steel for MDA FALL Ride, 1:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, El Jovenso No. 2 (deck), 22 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tomahawk. 715-224-3042.
Tommy Bentz, solo acoustic blues-rock, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, The Garage Bikes + Brews, 109 W. Cedar St., River Falls. 715-629-7086.
Tuthill Music and Jeb Rollins, rock, 9 p.m. Friday, Every Buddy’s Bar And Grill, 19 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-861-3838.
Chippewa Valley Blues Society annual meeting, 1 p.m. Saturday, Lazy Monk Brewing (on the deck, social distancing and masking), 97 W. Madison St. W. Live music. All can attend, only current members can vote. Contact: mail info@chippewavalleyblues.com; chippewavalleyblues.com; the society’s Facebook page.
Two Rivers, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Autumn Harvest Winery & Orchard, 19947 Highway J, Chippewa Falls. 715-720-1663.
Josh White, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, the patio at The Sheeley House Saloon, 236 W. River St., Chippewa Falls. Free. 715-726-0561.
Kaiged Acoustic, rock-country hits, 3-7 p.m. Saturday, McSweet’s Irish Pub, N6600 Riverview Drive, Black River Falls. 715-284-3020.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Suncrest Gardens Pizza Farm, S2257 Yaeger Valley Road, Cochrane. 608-626-2122.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Six Lakes Resort, 2535 8 7/8 Ave., Chetek. 715-924-3680.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, The Speakeasy, W7652 U.S. 10, Neillsville. Free. 715-743-2444.
Autumn equinox sunset concert, with Peter Phippen, flutes; Rahbi Crawford, crystal singing bowls; Victoria Shoemaker, flutes; Brian B. Reidinger, hand drums/percussion, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Great Stone Circle at Kinstone, S3439 Cole Bluff Lane, Fountain City. $15 in advance, $20 same day/at the door. 608-687-3332; kinstonecircle.com; Kinstone’s Facebook page.
Theater
“Over the River and Through the Woods,” community production of touching comedy, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. $16 adults, $15 seniors, $8 youth. 715-720-4961; cvca.net.
The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre’s Drag Queens & Desserts, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave. For ages 18 and up. Tickets: $25, or $40 for both nights. 715-839-8877; ecct.org.
More to do
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Baby/Toddler Storytime, for children up to age 2 and their caregivers, 10 a.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. Free. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Family Storytime 10 a.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. Geared toward ages 3 and up and their caregivers. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs.
Menomonie Public Library Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m. Sept. 22, online at library’s Kids Facebook page: tinyurl.com/yxtm6447. More information: 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Thursdays From the U: “Bail v. No Bail: a Middle Ground,” 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, presented online by Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright, part of weekly lecture series hosted by UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. To watch or more information: uwec.ly/Thursdays. Free and open to all. More information: 715-788-6244.
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Art
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
“Finely Fiber,” works by Jaydn Alexander, Mary Hermanson, Kristen Brown, through Oct. 7, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists, including “Take Me to the River,” art related to region’s waterways by Susan Phelps Pearson. More information: 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Bruce Kaupanger, ceramics and sculpture; Bonnie Hagen, paintings; Patricia Hamm, water media, featured artists for September at artZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
“Jacob Riis: An Immigrant’s Tale,” presentation by Chippewa Valley Museum curator of collections Diana Peterson, 6-7 p.m. today, presented online. To register or for more information: 715-834-7871; tinyurl.com/yx8n63og.
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Jacob Riis: How the Other Half Lives,” photos and writings by a pioneering newspaper reporter and social reformer in New York City at the turn of the 20th century, through Oct. 20; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.