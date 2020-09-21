Music
“Tunes on Tuesdays,” one or two songs from each album recorded by UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program being uploaded at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 19 on the jazz program’s YouTube channel: tinyurl.com/y6xe9egd. More information: 715-836-4371; tinyurl.com/y5e3bcqy.
Blue Ox Music Festival: Campout in the Pines September Edition, bluegrass-Americana music, Friday-Saturday, Whispering Pines Campground, town of Union outside of Eau Claire. Musicians include: Yonder Mountain String Band, The Big Wu, Pistol Whippin Party Penguins, Lindsay Lou and Buffalo Gospel. General admission is $285 per person, which includes both nights of music and access to the grounds starting Thursday. Festival also will be streamed. 715-602-4440; blueoxmusicfestival.com.
International Day of Peace Livestream, 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Performances by Humbird, Max Garland, Kavon Cortez Jones, Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, Michael Perry, Randall Adams. Register for the livestream: tinyurl.com/yxrl8npx. For more information: pablocenter.org.
Socially distanced drive-in concert featuring live appearances by nationally known country artists Parmalee and Jerrod Niemann, regionally based country-rock band The Cragers, Saturday, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls. RV camping gates will open at 1 p.m. and close at 3 p.m. All other gates open at 3 p.m. and close at 6:30 p.m. The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. General admission, premium and VIP parking tickets will be parked on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Tickets: liveinthevalleyevents.com.
Tommy Bentz, solo acoustic blues-rock, 8:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Vino in the Valley, W3826 450th Ave., Maiden Rock. 715-639-6677.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, “1000 Reasons” album release party No. 1, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Johnnie’s Bar, 116 N. Main St., River Falls. 715-425-9291.
Paul Bonstrom, singer-guitarist, folk-country-rock, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Infinity Beverages Winery & Distillery, 3460 Mall Drive. 715-255-0802.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh duo, classic rock, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Cornell Lake Resort, 16918 190th Ave., Bloomer. 715-288-6015.
Tommy Bentz Band, blues-rock, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Barley John’s Brewpub, 781 Old Highway 8 S.W., New Brighton, Minn. 651-636-4670.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, customer appreciation party at The Mix Up, 1301 105th Ave., Amery. 715-268-8572.
Virginia Steel, variety, noon-9 p.m. Sunday, Bad Habits, 140 N. Front St., Unity. 715-615-1266.
Tommy Bentz, Chris Silver, acoustic duo show, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Junior’s Restaurant and Tap House, 414 S. Main St., River Falls. 715-425-6630.
The Bear Creek Band, variety, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Ted’s Timberlodge, 26064 Highway M, Holcombe. Free. 715-595-4424.
Sweetgrass 2020/Diversity of the Native American Flute Concert, featuring Peter Phippen and Victoria Shoemaker, Jonny Lipford, Tommy Graven, Joseph L Young, Shelley Morningsong Fabian Fontenelle and Adam Riviere, virtually, 6 p.m. Sunday. To watch: tinyurl.com/y62vdc26. More information: 319-521-6795; sweetgrassfest.com.
Art
“Imagine Your Story,” virtual group exhibit, through Nov. 6, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
“63rd Annual Juried Student Art Show,” through Sept. 30, Foster Gallery, UW-Eau Claire’s Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St. Gallery open to UW-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff but not visitors from the community. For video tour of the exhibit, go to tinyurl.com/y35el33n. More information: 715-836-3277.
Artisan Forge Studios, home to over 30 vendors specializing in arts of all forms, including artists of all media, 1106 Mondovi Road, Eau Claire. Artisan Forge currently is allowing only 10 people in the gallery at once and enforcing 6-foot social distancing. They are encouraging use of face masks, which are supplied at the entrance and gallery desk. For hours, special events and more information: 715-456-8573; artisanforgestudios.com.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
“Finely Fiber,” works by Jaydn Alexander, Mary Hermanson, Kristen Brown, through Oct. 7, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Confluence of Art Annual Virtual Exhibit, juried exhibit by regional and nationally known artists, through Nov. 20, with winners announced Friday, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Eau Claire. 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists, including “Take Me to the River,” art related to region’s waterways by Susan Phelps Pearson. More information: 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Bruce Kaupanger, ceramics and sculpture; Bonnie Hagen, paintings; Patricia Hamm, water media, featured artists for September at artZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
More to do
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Baby/Toddler Storytime, for children up to age 2 and their caregivers, 10 a.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. Free. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs.
“Crime Fiction as Social Commentary,” presentation by Neal Griffin, thriller author and former Marine and police officer, 7-8 p.m. Sept. 22, presented virtually. Hosted by Chippewa Valley Writers Guild and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. Information: 715-839-5004; tinyurl.com/yypfgyht.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Family Storytime 10 a.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. Geared toward ages 3 and up and their caregivers. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs.
Menomonie Public Library Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, online at library’s Kids Facebook page: tinyurl.com/yxtm6447. More information: 715-232-2164; menomonielibrary.org.
Thursdays From the U: “The Antarctic and Its Seals,” 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, presented online by Donald Siniff, part of weekly lecture series hosted by UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. To watch or more information: uwec.ly/Thursdays. Free and open to all. More information: 715-788-6244.
Conversations in Color Series: “Partisan Impact — Politics and Racial Justice,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, presented virtually. With resident panelist Selika Ducksworth-Lawton and guests. Hosted by Ed Hudgins. Presented by Uniting Bridges, Converge Radio and Pablo Center. To register for the conversations: pablocenter.org. More information: 715-832-ARTS (2787).
The Mabel Tainter, tours of Victorian theater on the National Register of Historic Places, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 205 Main Street E., Menomonie. 715-235-0001; mabeltainter.org.
Museums
Chippewa Valley Museum: “The Grey Eagles of Chippewa Falls: A Hidden History of a Women’s Ku Klux Klan,” 6-7 p.m. Sept. 22, online presentation. Author John E. Kinville will talk about his book dealing with the complex legacy of a Women’s Klan No.14 in Chippewa Falls. Presentation access: tinyurl.com/y3966apl. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Valley Museum: “The Other Half Today,” online presentation, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 29. Examination of poverty and homelessness compared with a century ago and reflection on the use of media for social change with Chippewa Valley, by journalist-activist Julian Emerson. Presentation access: tinyurl.com/y47khvna. Information: 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Jacob Riis: How the Other Half Lives,” photos and writings by a pioneering newspaper reporter and social reformer in New York City at the turn of the 20th century, through Oct. 20; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.