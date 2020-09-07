Music
Kaiged Acoustic, rock-country hits, 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Barn Again Lodge, S683 Lovely Road, Mondovi. 715-946-3443.
Classic Country Jam Session hosted by the Bear Creek Boys, 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, outdoors on deck at Northwoods Brew Pub, 508 West St., Osseo. Free. All country pickers and singers invited to perform. Back line is provided ... please bring your own axe. 715-597-1828.
Tommy Bentz, solo acoustic blues-rock, with guest saxophonist Mike Walk, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Vino in the Valley, Maiden Rock. 715-639-6677.
Tommy Bentz, solo acoustic blues-rock, 5-8 p.m. Friday, 109 W. Cedar St., the new Garage Bikes + Brews, River Falls. 715-629-7086.
Kaiged Acoustic, rock-country hits, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Bemis Bluff Winery, E2960 Hageness Road, Eleva. 715-828-2344.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Red’s Grill & Bar, 121 Lakeview Drive, Chetek. Free. 715-924-3100.
Rock Creek Song Dogs, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Infinity Beverages, 3460 Mall Drive. 715-255-0802.
Virginia Steel, variety, 7-11 p.m. Friday, Bar-B’s Sunset Bay Grill, 1135 Highway DB, Mosinee. 715-496-0362.
Jerry Teclaw, live music, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Autumn Harvest Winery & Orchard, 19947 Highway J, Chippewa Falls. 715-720-1663.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 3-7 p.m. Saturday, The Speakeasy, W7652 U.S. 10, Neillsville. Free. 715-743-2444.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Z’s, 19845 Highway X, Chippewa Falls. 715-861-3223.
Tommy Bentz, solo acoustic blues-rock, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, W93 Norden Road, Mondovi. 715-210-4740.
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo, classic rock, 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Schuetzy’s, 18985 Highway J, Chippewa Falls. 715-720-7008.
Bear Creek Band, variety, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, The Bear’s Den, 206 Lake St., Pepin Free. 715-442-3451.
More to do
Dinner Over the Duncan To Go, Thursday, gourmet meal with pickup times between 5 and 7 p.m. in the municipal parking lot next to Duncan Creek near the Marsh Rainbow Arch Bridge, Chippewa Falls. Dinners must be pre-ordered by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Fundraiser for Heyde Center for the Arts. $39 per meal. 715-726-9000 or go to cvca.net.
Thursdays From the U: “The New Cigarette: Vaping, E-Cigarettes and Juuls,” 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, presented online. By respiratory therapist Jenna Green, part of weekly lecture series hosted by UW-Eau Claire — Barron County. To watch or more information: uwec.ly/Thursdays. Free and open to all. More information: 715-788-6244.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Baby/Toddler Storytime, for children up to age 2 and their caregivers, 10 a.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. Free. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Family Storytime 10 a.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. Geared toward ages 3 and up and their caregivers. More information or to register: 715-839-5007; tinyurl.com/y2llkkxs.
Art
Wisconsin ArtsWest 41 annual juried art exhibit, virtual exhibit, through Friday, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. 715-839-5004; ecpubliclibrary.info.
Derek Hambly, Australian expressionist painter, premiering new work exclusive to B-Framed Galleries, many of which focus on mirrored images of rivers, trees and pathways, B-Framed Galleries, 313 South Barstow St. 715-832-4476, email info@bframed.com, or message on Facebook.
“Finely Fiber,” works by Jaydn Alexander, Mary Hermanson, Kristen Brown, through Oct. 7, Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls. 715-726-9000; cvca.net.
Pablo Center at the Confluence, multiple virtual exhibits in diverse media by varied artists, including “Take Me to the River,” art related to region’s waterways by Susan Phelps Pearson. More information: 715-832-2787; pablocenter.org.
Bruce Kaupanger, ceramics and sculpture; Bonnie Hagen, paintings; Patricia Hamm, water media, featured artists for September at artZ Gallery, 208 N. Keller Ave., Amery. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 715-268-8600; artzgallery.org.
Museums
“Jacob Riis: An Immigrant’s Tale,” presentation by Chippewa Valley Museum curator of collections Diana Peterson, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 15, presented online. To register or for more information: 715-834-7871; tinyurl.com/yx8n63og.
Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive. Features include the following exhibits: “Jacob Riis: How the Other Half Lives,” photos and writings by a pioneering newspaper reporter and social reformer in New York City at the turn of the 20th century, through Oct. 20; “Reinventing the Chippewa Valley: 1650-present”; “A Century of Change: Farm Life”; “RCU Children’s Gallery: History Quest”; “A Fantasy in Miniature: Kate Aitken’s Dollhouse.” Hours: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 pm. Wednesday through Saturday. Adults, $7; students, $4; ages 5-17, $4; up to 4, free. 715-834-7871; cvmuseum.com.