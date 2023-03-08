EAU CLAIRE — The Master Singers, led by conductor Gary R. Schwartzhoff, will present “Choral Images 2023: Psalm 23” at 2 p.m. on Sunday at First Congregational United Church of Christ.
The singers, now in their 30th season, have premiered three choral works by composers Z. Randall Stroope and Zachary Moore. “The Lord is My Shepherd (Psalm 23)” is a commissioned work by Moore, a UW-Eau Claire alum and former member of The Master Singers. The concert will also feature “Requiem, Op. 9” by Maurice Duruflé with Lloyd Harter, organist.
The concert will mark the end of season 30 for the singers.
Maurice Duruflé (1902-1986) was an outstanding French organist, teacher and composer at the Paris Conservatoire. His published works number only eleven, most of which are tied to liturgical themes and texts. His setting of the “Requiem” is the composer’s most famous piece.
The work was complete in 1947, even though the commission for it was accepted in 1941. The composer wrote three versions of the score, and for flexibility in the orchestral version, he indicated that a choir could sing the solos. In the overall structure of the “Requiem,” he omitted the “Gradual” and the “Tract.” He chose to add a “Pie Jesu,” “Libera me” and “In Paradisum.”
Although this is a twentieth century work, the composer based much of the material on Gregorian chant and the Gregorian Mass for the Dead. After Vatican II, Gregorian chant was dismissed as being outdated. Duruflé responded “Gregorian chant, which seems to some to be a music linked to a dusty past, is in reality very young for us who realize that it has only been known in its original beauty for a short time.”
The second half of “Choral Images” will feature five choral works by noted composers featuring Timothy Takach; Z. Randall Stroope; Zachary Moore; René Clausen and Randall Thompson. Thompson’s most famous work is his “Alleluia” for a cappella chorus.
‟It is a slow, sad piece, and…comparable to the Book of Job, where it is written, ‛The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away. Blessed be the name of the Lord,’” Thompson once said of the work.
The work was commissioned by Serge Koussevitzky for the Berkshire Music Center (now the Tanglewood Music Center) in 1940. Because of the war in Europe, the composer felt that a jubilant “Alleluia” was out of place, and composed a quiet, introspective piece, in mostly soft dynamics with only a single fortissimo outburst near the end.
As always, the concert will end with “The Lord Bless and Keep You” by Earl Morris. This score has been a traditional closing for The Master Singers on their Choral Images concert throughout their thirty-year history. Master Singers alumni are invited to join the choir for this final piece.
Final bow
After leading The Master Singers throughout their history as artistic director/conductor, and accompanist and executive assistant, this will be Gary and Nancy Schwartzhoff’s final concert.
During their careers, the couple has been affiliated with four community based choral ensembles in Iowa and Wisconsin. Of these ensembles, they founded two of these choirs including the Ames Chamber Artists in Ames, Iowa, and The Master Singers.
Join the Schwartzhoff’s as they mark their retirement from the Master Singers and their careers in music.
Tickets for Choral Images 2023 are available at the three Festival Foods locations in Eau Claire, First Congregational United Church of Christ, at the door and online at themastersingers.com. Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for students. Patrons are also invited to a reception following the concert in Ingram Hall.