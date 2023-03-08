master singer 5x7 redo.jpg

The Master Singers

 Submitted photo by Tim Abraham

EAU CLAIRE — The Master Singers, led by conductor Gary R. Schwartzhoff, will present “Choral Images 2023: Psalm 23” at 2 p.m. on Sunday at First Congregational United Church of Christ.

The singers, now in their 30th season, have premiered three choral works by composers Z. Randall Stroope and Zachary Moore. “The Lord is My Shepherd (Psalm 23)” is a commissioned work by Moore, a UW-Eau Claire alum and former member of The Master Singers. The concert will also feature “Requiem, Op. 9” by Maurice Duruflé with Lloyd Harter, organist.