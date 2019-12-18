MENOMONIE -- The Memories, Warren Petryk and Tim Stevens, return to The Mabel Tainter for their 34th annual Christmas concerts this weekend at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Through the years, their concerts have featured traditional carols and favorite songs of the season.
Their holiday concerts began in 1986 to coincide with the release of the group’s first Christmas album. Since then they have released six additional recordings featuring classic and familiar Christmas selections. Their most recent CD, “45,” was recorded in 2017 and features their arrangements of “A Christmas Hallelujah” and “The International Christmas Medley.”
Stevens and Petryk celebrated their 47th anniversary of performing together last August.
Tickets to the concert cost $30 and are available at 715-235-0001 or mabeltainter.org.